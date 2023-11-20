Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Griffin-Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel, is a passionate educator who creates videos to help toddlers and their families learn and bond.

Rachel has two master’s degrees in education, with one of them being in early childhood development and the other in music education, and her clips often infuse songs, games, and nursery rhymes with strategies from experts to help children reach important milestones in the crucial early years of learning.

Her dedicated work has earned Rachel millions of followers and billions of views across various social media platforms, but one of her recent uploads has caused a bit of a stir.

More info: MsRachel.com | YouTube | TikTok

Parents have so many responsibilities that they often feel like there’s not enough time in the day

But after this mom revealed how she speeds up her little boy’s morning school run,

the internet was ablaze with differing opinions and heated discussions

The woman who is known online as Ms. Rachel revealed that she dresses her son at night, before bed



“We put on a nice new shirt, sweatpants – super comfy, great for jammies.”

“Someday I’ll teach him to wake up for school and get dressed, and that will be a very good thing to teach, but I can’t do that right now.”

“And that’s okay, I’m doing my best and so are you and I love you.”

As her video went viral, Mr Rachel added an explanation to answer the common questions

Many people thought this was a good idea

But a considerable amount disagreed with her approach

