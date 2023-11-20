Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided
Rachel Griffin-Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel, is a passionate educator who creates videos to help toddlers and their families learn and bond.
Rachel has two master’s degrees in education, with one of them being in early childhood development and the other in music education, and her clips often infuse songs, games, and nursery rhymes with strategies from experts to help children reach important milestones in the crucial early years of learning.
Her dedicated work has earned Rachel millions of followers and billions of views across various social media platforms, but one of her recent uploads has caused a bit of a stir.
More info: MsRachel.com | YouTube | TikTok
Parents have so many responsibilities that they often feel like there’s not enough time in the day
Image credits: monkeybusiness (not the actual photo)
But after this mom revealed how she speeds up her little boy’s morning school run,
the internet was ablaze with differing opinions and heated discussions
Image credits: msrachelforlittles
The woman who is known online as Ms. Rachel revealed that she dresses her son at night, before bed
Image credits: msrachelforlittles
“We put on a nice new shirt, sweatpants – super comfy, great for jammies.”
Image credits: msrachelforlittles
“Someday I’ll teach him to wake up for school and get dressed, and that will be a very good thing to teach, but I can’t do that right now.”
Image credits: msrachelforlittles
“And that’s okay, I’m doing my best and so are you and I love you.”
@msrachelforlittles Whats your favorite tip or trick? We love this for us rn #moms #toddlermom #toddlersoftitkok #msrachel ♬ original sound – Ms Rachel
As her video went viral, Mr Rachel added an explanation to answer the common questions
Many people thought this was a good idea
But a considerable amount disagreed with her approach
I find it unhygienic and would have never done it myself but if it works for her, go ahead then. Not everything needs to be divisive.
Hell, I’m 41 and I lay out my clothes for the next day the night before, because I am extremely NOT a morning person, and if those clothes are ready and waiting, my sanity remains intact. I’d SLEEP in my next-day clothes if I could, but I occasionally drool in my sleep and I’d hate to drool on my day shirt XD
I love it when people do stupid and or dangerous stuff and justify it by 'I'm doing my best and that's ok!'
