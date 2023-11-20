Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided
Parenting

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Rachel Griffin-Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel, is a passionate educator who creates videos to help toddlers and their families learn and bond.

Rachel has two master’s degrees in education, with one of them being in early childhood development and the other in music education, and her clips often infuse songs, games, and nursery rhymes with strategies from experts to help children reach important milestones in the crucial early years of learning.

Her dedicated work has earned Rachel millions of followers and billions of views across various social media platforms, but one of her recent uploads has caused a bit of a stir.

More info: MsRachel.com | YouTube | TikTok

Parents have so many responsibilities that they often feel like there’s not enough time in the day

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Image credits: monkeybusiness (not the actual photo)

But after this mom revealed how she speeds up her little boy’s morning school run,
the internet was ablaze with differing opinions and heated discussions

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Image credits: msrachelforlittles

The woman who is known online as Ms. Rachel revealed that she dresses her son at night, before bed

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Image credits: msrachelforlittles

“We put on a nice new shirt, sweatpants – super comfy, great for jammies.”

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Image credits: msrachelforlittles

“Someday I’ll teach him to wake up for school and get dressed, and that will be a very good thing to teach, but I can’t do that right now.”

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Image credits: msrachelforlittles

“And that’s okay, I’m doing my best and so are you and I love you.”

@msrachelforlittles Whats your favorite tip or trick? We love this for us rn #moms #toddlermom #toddlersoftitkok #msrachel ♬ original sound – Ms Rachel

As her video went viral, Mr Rachel added an explanation to answer the common questions

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Many people thought this was a good idea

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

But a considerable amount disagreed with her approach

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Mom Tells TikTok She Dresses Her Little Boy For School At Night, And Parents Are Divided

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find it unhygienic and would have never done it myself but if it works for her, go ahead then. Not everything needs to be divisive.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hell, I’m 41 and I lay out my clothes for the next day the night before, because I am extremely NOT a morning person, and if those clothes are ready and waiting, my sanity remains intact. I’d SLEEP in my next-day clothes if I could, but I occasionally drool in my sleep and I’d hate to drool on my day shirt XD

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
serena_6 avatar
Snow_White
Snow_White
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love it when people do stupid and or dangerous stuff and justify it by 'I'm doing my best and that's ok!'

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
