Son Tells Mom Life Would Better Without Her, Goes “Crazy” When She Stops Taking Care Of Him
Parenting a teenager can be hard. Adolescents lash out at their parents, experience frequent mood disruptions, and act out by exhibiting rebellious behavior. It’s all part of growing up and becoming an adult. It might be the period when kids need their parents the most. Ironically, it’s also when they want to distance themselves as much as possible.
Teenagers can also often speak before they think and hurt their parents. Like this son, who told his mom his life would be better if he didn’t have a mom. Extremely hurt, the mom decided to punish him by refusing to take care of him. But when her mother-in-law called her decision “abusive,” she asked others whether her parenting methods were appropriate.
Adolescence is hard for parents as well as for kids: teenagers face hormonal changes, rapid growth, and social pressures
Some people reassured the mom that her discipline methods were appropriate
Others believed she was too petty and even manipulative
Again, what's with the YTA's? For Heaven's sake! What the mother did wasn't anywhere near abuse. She did the right thing: a 14-year old should know by then that actions have consequences and in this case the consequences were that there is a better understanding on both sides of the situation. Children are more resilient and less fragile than some parents give them credit for.
Reddit, so guessing a lot of them are from fellow 14yos?
He's 14, asking him to occasionally make his own food and take the bus to school can't be construed as abuse unless he has severe special needs.
Yes, lol. Children here do those things when they are way younger than that.
