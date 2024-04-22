Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Son Tells Mom Life Would Better Without Her, Goes “Crazy” When She Stops Taking Care Of Him
Parenting

Son Tells Mom Life Would Better Without Her, Goes “Crazy” When She Stops Taking Care Of Him

Parenting a teenager can be hard. Adolescents lash out at their parents, experience frequent mood disruptions, and act out by exhibiting rebellious behavior. It’s all part of growing up and becoming an adult. It might be the period when kids need their parents the most. Ironically, it’s also when they want to distance themselves as much as possible.

Teenagers can also often speak before they think and hurt their parents. Like this son, who told his mom his life would be better if he didn’t have a mom. Extremely hurt, the mom decided to punish him by refusing to take care of him. But when her mother-in-law called her decision “abusive,” she asked others whether her parenting methods were appropriate.

Adolescence is hard for parents as well as for kids: teenagers face hormonal changes, rapid growth, and social pressures

Image credits: Sébastien Mouilleau / unsplash (not the actual photo)

After this teen lashed out at his mom, she decided to make him regret it

Image credits: Kindel Media / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kindel Media / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

Some people reassured the mom that her discipline methods were appropriate

Others believed she was too petty and even manipulative

danielnilssonpeking avatar
Makabert
Makabert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So what are the questions marks here? Son was acting up, mom put him in his place, son asked for forgiveness. Sounds like the mother did very well and it ended up good.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, what's with the YTA's? For Heaven's sake! What the mother did wasn't anywhere near abuse. She did the right thing: a 14-year old should know by then that actions have consequences and in this case the consequences were that there is a better understanding on both sides of the situation. Children are more resilient and less fragile than some parents give them credit for.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's 14, asking him to occasionally make his own food and take the bus to school can't be construed as abuse unless he has severe special needs.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, lol. Children here do those things when they are way younger than that.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
