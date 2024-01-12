Another challenge is that teens feel like the online world is the new world. “I think that being a parent of a teen has never been harder because of teens and screens. You used to think if your teen was home and in their room that they would be safe but not anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colleen adds that because of the internet, the bullies and predators are one click away, thus parents have to keep their teen safe when they are at home, which sets up more conflict between teens and parents. “Conscientious parents set limits for screen use and take the phone away at night, but this is usually met with angry protests and pleading from the teen.”

And finally, the fourth one is that teens are hard-wired for drama. “Teens have an immature brain, and the undeveloped prefrontal cortex (UPC) is a real thing,” she emphasizes. “The prefrontal cortex helps you see cause and effect, it has perspective, and helps you be more emotionally stable. So, the UPC teen tends to make impulsive decisions, is emotionally volatile, sees things in terms of all or nothing, and will not consider the consequences and makes impulsive and emotional decisions.”