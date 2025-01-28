Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is Twitch’s most popular and famous streamer. As of January 2025, Ninja has the most followers, over 19 million, on the Amazon-owned platform (per TwitchTracker). He also has nearly 24 million followers on YouTube.



Blevins began his professional gaming career in 2009 when he entered a competition to play Halo 3 at the age of 18 (per CNBC).



In 2011, he began streaming on Twitch while playing competitively. Ninja revealed to Forbes that his streaming earned him about $100 a day.



Ninja made a name for himself in 2017 when he started playing and streaming the newly released Fortnite: Battle Royale. His Twitch followers grew from 500,000 in 2017 to over 2 million early the following year (per The Harvard Crimson).



His popularity sky-rocketed among fans when he streamed with rapper Drake, Travis Scott, and Juju Smith Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver).



In an interview with Forbes, Blevins described Fortnite as “the perfect storm of a game” and said that everything about it is enjoyable.



Since becoming one of the best-known streamers in the world, he has written a book "Ninja Get Good: My Ultimate Guide to Gaming” and collaborated with brands like Adidas, Red Bull, and Uber Eats, to name just a few.



Tyler has also started diversifying his content. He recently began his own podcast, AFK w/ Ninja, and co-founded Nutcase, a cashew-milk beverage.

