Ice Spice’s Net Worth In 2025 Is Only Getting Bigger — Here’s Why

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gasto, has become one of the hottest new rap stars in the past few years. A Bronx native’s first foray into music was in 2021 when she was still a TikTok newbie. The same year, she joined the trending “Buss It” Challenge and instantly went viral (per Teen Vogue).

With her tried-and-true orange curly afro, curvy figure, sharp-tongued music, and sassy stage attitude, Spice earned an equal mix of praise and boos right from the get-go.

Highlights Ice Spice's net worth is estimated at $5 million as of 2025.

Ice Spice rose to fame with viral songs like 'Munch (Feelin’ U)' and key collaborations.

Ice Spice landed four top 10 Billboard hits in less than a year, including 'Karma' with Taylor Swift.

Ice Spice's success led to brand deals with Mercedes-Benz and Dunkin’ Donuts in 2023.

Despite her success, Ice Spice faces criticism and allegations of being an 'industry plant'.

After successful collaborations with industry giants like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Drake, Ice Spice became a defining voice for the new generation. Not everyone approved, however. Her swift rise to stardom has sparked discussions among fans, with some questioning whether she truly earned her place in the spotlight.

Ice Spice brushed off the criticism and continued to dance her way into global fame. Dubbed the “Princess of Rap,” she has created an impressive collection of hit songs that have brought her significant wealth in a very short time.

What is Ice Spice’s Net Worth in 2025?

Image credits: Gettyimages / WWD

As of 2025, Ice Spice has an estimated net worth of $5 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Compared to fellow female rappers, Spice made significant strides in the music game in a relatively short amount of time. For example, Rap sensation Nicki Minaj boasts a net worth of $150 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

However, Minaj had plenty of time to dominate the rap industry. She started her career very early in the 2000s by releasing her first mixtape, Playtime Is Over.

Meanwhile, Cardi B first became mainstream in the late 2010s when she released her hit single, Bodak Yellow. The Grammy-winning rapper has since amassed an impressive net worth of $80 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Spice is still a big earner compared to other richer peers like Megan Thee Stallion, who ventured into rap in the 2010s and now has an estimated net worth of $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Rising female rappers like Latto have the same net worth as Ice Spice (per Celebrity Net Worth). Interestingly, Latto has had way more time than Spice to build her fortune, ascending to fame in 2026 on the reality TV show The Rap Game. GloRilla, who first emerged as a talented young rapper in 2022 with her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” trails behind Spice with an estimated net worth of $2 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Spice is on the right track money-wise, and she can “definitely” imagine herself taking a Grammy home in the near future, along with other coveted awards.

From Solo Smash Hits to Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Collabs

Image credits: @icespice

Much of Ice Spice’s success owes to her single hit released in the summer of 2022, “Munch (Feelin’ U.” The sensational song infuses the popular New York drill melodies with a hint of Spice’s signature zest, a mixture that so far amassed over 60 million views on YouTube — despite plenty of cynical comments like “She always fails to impress.”

As if she were expecting backlash, Spice responded to haters with her famous dismissive remark, “You thought I was feeling you?”

Munch — or, as the rapper described it, “somebody that’s really obsessed with you that’s just fiending to eat it” — quickly became synonyms with both Spice and the New York drill scene (per Billboard).

Her wiggles in denim booty shorts, green tube crop top, and Munch’s sharp-tongued lyrics achieved viral status on TikTok with over 2.4B views on the song’s hashtag. Rap superstar Drake even played Munch on his SiriusXM channel, Sound 42, eventually earning Spice the “People’s Princess” moniker.

Spice collaborated with rap icon Nicki Minaj for the second time on Barbie World following their ultra-successful collaboration, “Princess Diana,” which climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 (per Billboard).

Image credits: @nickiminaj and @icespice

Spice and Minaj seem to be the perfect rapper pairing, as their Barbie World marked the second straight top 10 debut in 2023 and the second top 40 hit from the Barbie film soundtrack.

In 2023 alone, the young rapper emerged triumphant on the Billboard Hot 100 charts among all artists with four top 10 hits, took home a VMA for Best New Artist, and even landed a wealth of brand ambassadorships, including Marc Jacobs, Ivy Park, and Skims (per Forbes). On top of that, the starlet was crowned Billboard’s R&B and Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year.

Ice’s record-breaking collaboration with cultural phenomenon Taylor Swift on the popular track Karma contributed significantly to her success. The megahit song surpassed Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj with more than 5M streams on its release (per IMDb).

For Taylor Swift, Spice is far from the fleeting viral sensation people think she is. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” she gushed on her Instagram.

The singer showered the rising rapper with more blush-inducing compliments for Billboard: “Getting to know her has been so special because I am blown away by her. In my opinion, she’s the one to watch. Watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career, she’s like my new favorite artist and I’m so honored that she’s on the song.”

In less than a year, Spice remarkably garnered four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “Barbie World” (No. 7), “Princess Diana” (No. 5), PinkPantheress duet “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” (No. 3), and “Karma” (No. 2) (per Billboard).

Very early in her flourishing career, Spice attended her first Met Gala in 2023. She graced the red carpet with sleek orange hair and a “super last-minute” Balmain, camera-ready ensemble. “I’m just so grateful; I’m so happy to be here. You know, I was like really nervous approaching the carpet. And once I heard everybody screaming, I felt better,” she said to Met Gala red carpet host La La Anthony (per Billboard).

Fame is great, but it comes with a package for Spice. After a breakout success in 2023, she shared with Teen Vogue that she felt overwhelmed by her sudden transition to fame. “I’m most proud of staying grounded so far, because I’ve already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would’ve lost their f*cking minds,” she revealed.

“The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from, not coming from sh*t and not having a lot growing up, to now — it’s the complete opposite…. Even though it’s a positive change, it’s still a change.”

The Instagram Darling Scores a Deal with Mercedes

Image credits: @icespice

With name recognition in place, Ice Spice has focused on building a strong social media presence since her quick ascent to stardom.

The rising rap star boasts 12.9 million followers on TikTok, 11.3 million on Instagram, and 2.6 million on X. Spice often shares Insta-worthy snaps or clips where she flaunts her thick figure in body-hugging clothes, if any.

Her solid social media presence naturally had top brands crowding for sponsorships. Recently, the polarizing rapper proved to be a perfect model material for the automotive giant Mercedes-Benz.

Decked out in a bold black dress with seductive white lace, the “baddie benz” stuck her tongue out to unveil the Mercedes logo as she posed on the brand’s swanky red car in Rome. “That aura‘s unmatched,” Mercedes-Benz raved in the comment section.

It’s not common for renowned luxury companies to seek collaborations with rising stars early in their careers. For Mercedes to put their trust in Spice only signals that she will dominate the music industry for a while.

Spice partnered with doughnut and coffee giant Dunkin’ Donuts in 2023 (per Billboard). She wet fans’ appetite with a mouth-watering post on X, captioning a delicious munchkin sporting a diamond necklace Princess chain photo, “america runs on MUNCHKINS.”

Real Talent or Industry Plant?

Image credits: Gettyimages / Taylor Hill

Despite Spice’s undeniable success, she has been accused of being an untalented “industry plant” who became famous by “luck.”

In a Reddit discussion about how she became famous so quickly, many commenters agreed that Spice is good for nothing. “Classic case of industry-manufactured star. It won’t last. It never does,” @Ordell9 argued.

Another Redditor criticized, “Comparing Ice Spice to other up-and-coming female artists like Coi or Glorilla, her delivery sounds so dead and uninteresting.”

Spice’s fame was even attributed to her light skin compared to darker-skinned peers who struggled to make a name for themselves. “No doubt Ice benefitted from colorism,” @HolaPinchePuto insisted. “Most of her black cosigner’s also benefitted from colorism such as Drake, PinkPatheresses, Nicki, etc.”

“She has a likeable personality and I like her, but I believe this is a result of colourism and pretty privilege,” @keys_puzzleglass agreed.

“She is the supposed “Princess of Pop” (I think?) but I’ve heard much more creative, talented, unique black female rappers that deserve that title. But they don’t get it because they’re dark-skinned or have too many ‘african’, ‘masculine’ features.”

However, Spice doesn’t believe she has an edge over her Black peers. “I have seen those opinions,” she said about accusations of benefiting from colorism. “I feel like that’s not something personal to me. I feel like that’s been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time.”

How does Spice tackle backlash? She turns a deaf ear to it. “I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it’s not out of a good place,” she explained. “[They end up putting] somebody else down.”

Only time will tell if Spice is actually the real deal. With all eyes on the burgeoning rap star, she is trying to keep a low profile as she grows famous. “I feel like evil eye exists, so I don’t really want to say what I’m going to do until it’s done,” she teased. “I have some really cool things planned.”

