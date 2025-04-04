ADVERTISEMENT

Bronx native Isis Naija Gaston, better known as Ice Spice, has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in 21st-century hip-hop. Her breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” catapulted her into the spotlight almost overnight.

Since then, she’s racked up major accolades, including an MTV VMA for Best New Artist, the People’s Choice Award for New Artist of the Year, and iHeartRadio’s Best New Hip-Hop Artist. Rooted in the Bronx drill scene, Ice Spice brings a fresh perspective to a genre long dominated by men.

Highlights Ice Spice, born Isis Naija Gaston, is rooted in the Bronx drill scene.

Her parents, Charina Almanzar and Joseph Gaston, influenced her music career.

Ice Spice credits her dad, an underground rapper, for sparking her love of music.

Her mom, Charina, is a strong influence, helping shape her style and self-confidence.

Despite fame, Ice Spice values her Bronx roots and family connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

But her distinct sound and self-assured style didn’t appear out of nowhere. Ice Spice’s identity has always been deeply tied to home. Behind her signature pink curls and rising success are loving parents whose influence is ever-present.

RELATED:

Who Raised Ice Spice?

Isis Naija Gaston was born to her mother, Charina Almanzar, and father, Joseph Gaston, on January 1, 2000, in the Bronx, New York City. Ice Spice has a mixed ethnic background: her father is African-American with Nigerian roots, and her mother is of Dominican descent.

im Nigerian but idk which tribe maybe u right ! https://t.co/mRpy5r8hvg — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) November 13, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Cut, her parents split when she was two years old, but they lived close. She is the eldest of five siblings and grew up in the Fordham Road neighborhood of the Bronx.

Share icon

In a July 2023 interview with Apple Music, Ice Spice took fans on a personal tour of her childhood neighborhood in the Bronx. She painted a vivid picture of her upbringing — her dad and grandma lived on one side of Davidson Avenue, while her mom and maternal grandparents were just down the block. “Same street, just different houses,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up, she split her time between both homes, surrounded by a community she described as beautifully diverse.

“Everyone I knew was mixed,” she said, highlighting the cultural melting pot that shaped her identity. Though she later moved to New Jersey, she credits the Bronx with giving her that gritty, grounded edge.

In an interview with Elle, the 25-year-old rapper spoke about being the oldest sibling and how that molded her into a natural leader. She takes pride in being a role model for her younger family members, proving that you can chase your dreams and break barriers while staying true to your roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice Spice’s Father — an Underground Rapper From the Bronx

Ice Spice’s father, Joseph Gaston, may keep a low profile, but his influence on her journey into music runs deep. Though he stays out of the spotlight, she’s spoken about him with warmth and admiration.

In a 2023 interview with Variety, Ice Spice revealed that her dad was an underground MC and left a lasting impression on her as a toddler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

She remembers catching “good-looking flashes” of studio sessions with him, moments she believes “subconsciously” shaped her passion for music and sparked her own drive to record.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:

Ice Spice has never been shy about crediting her dad for sparking her love of music. “I ended up becoming an artist because I saw my father be one first,” she told Paper Magazine, calling him a true “hip-hop head” who still schools her on the genre to this day.

In her Elle interview, she shared a sweet memory of her dad freestyling around the house, often putting her on the spot with a playful, “Let me hear something.”

Although she didn’t officially hear one of his raps until she was 19, their bond over hip-hop started early in childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Joseph Gaston now works in real estate, his musical past gave Ice Spice someone to look up to (per Variety).

The singer grew up memorizing Nicki Minaj’s tracks like “I Get Crazy” and “Itty Bitty Piggy,” and later admitted in a 2022 Black Dave interview that she still feels some pressure to live up to his underground legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, rapper and influencer Cleotrapa stirred up controversy on TikTok, posting a six-part series claiming that Joseph Gaston wasn’t of Nigerian descent but Hispanic.

Ice Spice’s father wasted no time setting the record straight. Taking to X, he shared the results of an ancestry test revealing he’s 30% Nigerian, with additional African roots in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, and Cameroon, as well as Taino heritage.

@iamcleotrapa we met twice in the green room. We barely spoke, who said I’m Hispanic? https://t.co/HTZ67tdyoQ — Gaston (@Staircase2Stage) September 3, 2024

That deep pride in his identity is something he’s passed down to his beloved daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 2022 conversation with Erykah Badu and Puma Curry for Interview Magazine, Ice Spice opened up about her relationship with her natural hair.

She admitted to being “obsessed” with straightening it as a teen until her dad stepped in and helped shift her perspective. “It’s beautiful, you’re beautiful, wear your natural hair,” he kept reminding her, and those words stayed with her long after.

Ice Spice’s Look-Alike Mother and Her Latina Influence

Ice Spice and her mother, Charina Almanzar, are incredibly close — so much so that the rapper once described them as “like Siamese twins.” In a 2022 interview with Billboard, she called her mom a strong, independent woman who raised her to be the same way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” star said she’s picked up plenty of traits from her mom, from always having her nails done to the confidence she radiates.

“You already know Latina girls have that sass,” she joked, crediting her mother for shaping both her style and her fiery personality.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:

The singer prides herself on having been one of the class kids with a good-looking mother.

In a YouTube interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden in February 2023, Ice Spice showered her mum with praise and referred to her as a “baddie.”

Almanzar has been documenting Ice Spice’s musical performances since she started singing at four years old. The rapper is still surprised her mother held onto those videos to this day, especially since she doesn’t remember those moments.

In a 2023 Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, she shared that her mother fully embodied the early-2000s aesthetic when she was growing up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner, no matter where you go,” she said. “Thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up.”

That influence clearly runs deep. In August 2023, a clip of Charina Almanzar vibing to her daughter’s track “Deli” went viral, sending fans into a frenzy. Not only were they obsessed with her energy, but many were stunned by how much she and Ice Spice looked like twins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kids Take Over (@kidstakeover)

Ice Spice’s Family Life: Siblings, Split Homes, and Strong Bonds

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice Spice’s parents, Charina Almanzar and Joseph Gaston, first crossed paths as teens working at a local McDonald’s (per Audiomack). Not long after, Charina became a mom at just 17, and her close-knit relationship with her daughter has always felt more like sisters than mother and child.

Following their split, both parents went on to have children with new partners. In a vulnerable moment during her Interview Magazine conversation, Ice Spice opened up about feeling like the odd one out as a kid watching her half-siblings grow up with both their parents under one roof.

That quiet jealousy, she said, stuck with her, but it also helped shape her strong sense of self.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Ice Spice grew up in a big, bustling household, often spending afternoons at her grandparents’ place while her parents worked. She was surrounded by siblings and cousins, and the neighborhood park where they all hung out eventually became the backdrop for her breakout “Munch (Feelin’ U)” video.

Though most of her siblings stay out of the spotlight, her younger brother, Joey Gaston, is carving his own path as a model and rising football talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, Ice Spice saw her blended family dynamic as a source of strength, even if it didn’t always feel that way growing up.

In a candid Apple Music conversation with Zane Lowe, she shared how fame has shifted the energy at home. She admitted it hurts when people blame her for changes in the family but also acknowledged that kind of tension is part of what comes with success.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice Spice admitted that fame has created some distance between her and her family. “It’s just like I can’t be in another country and be as close to you as I was when we were five,” she explained.

But she doesn’t take their frustration personally. In fact, she sees it as proof of how much they care. “Them being upset shows they still love me and miss me,” she said, adding that she’s grateful for that kind of bond, even when it comes with growing pains.

Ice Spice Navigates Fame by Staying True to Her Roots

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Speaking with Zane Lowe, Ice Spice got candid about what it really feels like to navigate life in the spotlight. With a reported net worth of $5 million, she knows how far she’s come.

Fame has opened doors not just for Ice Spice but for her entire family. It’s allowed her to level up her lifestyle while giving back to the people who shaped her.

ADVERTISEMENT

But success also comes with scrutiny. She reflected on how growing up in the Bronx shaped her sound and how the world often expects people from her background to fit a certain mold. Pushing back against those stereotypes has become part of her mission.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:

Ice Spice made it clear she’s not here to play into stereotypes. The Bronx, she said, is full of all kinds of people, and she’s simply showing up as her authentic self. Staying close to her siblings and cousins helps her stay grounded, no matter how fast her world moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to handling negativity and online hate, Ice Spice credits her resilience to her background. Growing up in the Bronx with strong, confident parents shaped her mindset early on. As the eldest daughter, she learned to keep her head up and power through.

FAQ

Who are Ice T’s parents?

Ice-T and Ice Spice aren’t related despite their similar stage names. Ice-T, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, is a veteran rapper and actor who rose to fame in the late 1980s. He was born in Newark, New Jersey, to Solomon and Alice Marrow, who passed away during his childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Ice Spice know Spanish?

Yes — Ice Spice understands and speaks Spanish. Her Dominican roots run deep, and she’s shared that her grandparents mostly speak Spanish. While her mom speaks to her in Spanish, Ice Spice usually replies in English (per Gold Island Music).