Happy birthday to Barbra Streisand , Shirley MacLaine , and Kelly Clarkson ! April 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer, Actress, Activist, and Producer Barbra Streisand, 84 Commanding vocals and an unwavering artistic vision have defined American singer and actress Barbra Streisand across a six-decade career. She earned an Academy Award for Funny Girl and directed the pioneering film Yentl.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame, Barbra Streisand worked as an usher at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in early 1960.

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#2 American Actress, Singer, and Dancer Shirley Maclaine, 92 Known for her spirited portrayals and independent thinking, American actress and author Shirley MacLaine redefined leading roles in Hollywood. Her extensive career includes iconic films like The Apartment and Terms of Endearment, for which she earned an Academy Award, alongside numerous best-selling books on spirituality.



She is the elder sister of actor Warren Beatty.



Little-known fact: Few know that Shirley MacLaine once performed an entire ballet with a broken ankle.

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#3 American Singer-Songwriter, Talk Show Host Kelly Clarkson, 44 Known for her powerhouse vocals and authentic personality, American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson rose to fame after winning American Idol. She has since released multiple chart-topping albums, hosts a popular Emmy-winning talk show, and served as a successful coach on The Voice. Clarkson is also an author of children's books inspired by her daughter.



Little-known fact: She once turned down two recording contracts before winning American Idol, seeking a better fit for her artistic vision.

#4 Beninese-American Actor and Producer Djimon Hounsou, 62 Renowned for his powerful screen presence, Beninese American actor and model Djimon Hounsou has delivered critically acclaimed performances in major films. He is recognized for his Golden Globe-nominated role in Amistad and for earning two Academy Award nominations for his work in In America and Blood Diamond.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Djimon Hounsou was homeless in Paris for a period, sleeping on benches and bathing in public fountains.

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#5 American Comedian, Actor, and Producer Cedric the Entertainer, 62 Heralded for his affable stage presence, American comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer has captivated audiences with his distinctive humor and multifaceted performances across film and television. He is best known for his role in The Original Kings of Comedy, co-starring on The Steve Harvey Show, and starring in the Barbershop film series. Kyles also voices beloved animated characters, including Maurice in the Madagascar franchise.



Little-known fact: Before his full-time comedy career, Cedric Antonio Kyles worked as a State Farm insurance claims adjuster and a substitute high school teacher.

#6 American Actor Joe Keery, 34 An American actor and musician, Joseph David Keery gained international recognition for his role as Steve Harrington in the acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things. He has also carved out a successful music career under the name Djo, with his song “End of Beginning” achieving global popularity. Keery is known for his engaging on-screen presence.



Little-known fact: Before landing his breakout role, Joe Keery originally auditioned for the character of Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things.

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#7 American Actor Jack Quaid, 34 An American actor with a diverse range, Jack Quaid captivated audiences with his breakout role as Hughie Campbell in The Boys. He also debuted as Marvel in The Hunger Games movie.

His career further expanded with voice roles in Star Trek: Lower Decks and My Adventures with Superman.



Little-known fact: During his time at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Jack Quaid served as the president of the Bad Movie Club.

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#8 American Singer-Songwriter Kehlani, 31 A candid and influential American singer-songwriter, Kehlani is known for her soulful R&B sound and honest lyrics. She first gained widespread recognition for her Grammy Award-nominated mixtape, You Should Be Here, solidifying her place as a prominent artist. Kehlani continues to release critically acclaimed albums and champion self-expression.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on music, Kehlani initially aspired to train as a dancer at the prestigious Juilliard School.

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#9 Irish Actor Aidan Gillen, 58 Intense and versatile, Irish actor Aidan Gillen commands attention in complex television and film roles. Known for his captivating performances, he gained renown as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish in Game of Thrones and Stuart Alan Jones in Queer as Folk. He also received a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway work in The Caretaker.



Little-known fact: He adopted his mother's maiden name, Gillen, professionally because another actor was already registered with his birth name, Aidan Murphy.

#10 French Fashion Designer Jean Paul Gaultier, 74 A French fashion designer known for his bold and unconventional approach, Jean Paul Gaultier continually redefined norms in haute couture. He gained international fame for crafting innovative designs. Gaultier also served as creative director for Hermès and contributed iconic costumes to film and music, including Madonna's famed conical bra.



Little-known fact: Jean Paul Gaultier co-hosted the irreverent British television series Eurotrash for six seasons in the 1990s.

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