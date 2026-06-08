Happy birthday to Kanye West , Julianna Margulies , and Nancy Sinatra ! June 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Rapper, Producer, Director, and Fashion Designer Kanye West, 49 Known for his dynamic artistic vision and outspoken personality, American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has consistently pushed cultural boundaries. He first gained widespread acclaim as a producer before releasing a string of groundbreaking albums and launching his highly influential Yeezy brand. His innovative approach continues to reshape music and fashion globally.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Kanye West briefly studied painting at the American Academy of Art.

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#2 American Actress Julianna Margulies, 60 Known for her powerful dramatic presence, American actress and producer Julianna Margulies became a household name for her Emmy-winning role on the ER series. She later captivated audiences with her acclaimed performance in The Good Wife, earning further accolades.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Julianna Margulies supported herself by working in the restaurant industry in New York City.

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#3 American Singer and Actress Nancy Sinatra, 86 American singer and actress Nancy Sinatra carved her own iconic path in music and film, stepping out of her famous father's shadow. Her bold style and distinctive contralto voice made her a symbol of 1960s pop culture. Sinatra is widely recognized for her smash hit "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" and her memorable duets.



Little-known fact: She notably sang the theme song for the James Bond film You Only Live Twice, after her father Frank Sinatra declined the opportunity.

#4 American Television Personality, Professional Wrestler, Author, and Actress Maria Menounos, 48 A vibrant presence in media, American and Greek television host Maria Menounos gained prominence through her work on Entertainment Tonight and Extra. She is known for her engaging interviews and versatile roles across film and television. Menounos also co-founded AfterBuzz TV, expanding her reach into digital broadcasting.



Little-known fact: Maria Menounos worked at Dunkin' Donuts for six years, from age 13 to 19, to earn pocket money.

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#5 Welsh Singer-Songwriter Bonnie Tyler, 75 Welsh singer-songwriter Bonnie Tyler is celebrated for her distinctive husky voice, delivering powerful rock and pop ballads. Her career soared with hits like "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "It's a Heartache," establishing her as an international icon. She continues to tour and release new music, recently publishing her memoir Straight from the Heart.



Little-known fact: Before becoming Bonnie Tyler, Gaynor Hopkins performed with her band in the Townsman Club in Swansea, where she was discovered by a talent scout.

#6 American Guitarist, Former Member of the Allman Brothers Band Derek Trucks, 47 American guitarist and songwriter Derek Trucks, a child prodigy from Jacksonville, Florida, transformed the sound of modern blues and rock. He gained significant recognition as a key member of The Allman Brothers Band.

His distinctive slide guitar style, influenced by diverse global music, earned him a Grammy Award for his album Already Free.



Little-known fact: Derek Trucks was named after Eric Clapton's band, Derek and the Dominos.

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#7 American Politician and Advocate for Ending Gun Violence in the United States Gabby Giffords, 56 An American retired politician and gun violence prevention advocate, Gabby Giffords is known for her exceptional resilience. After a 2011 assassination attempt, she transformed her recovery into a mission of public service, co-founding the Giffords organization to fight gun violence.



Giffords, who represented Arizona in the US House of Representatives, continues to inspire with her determination and advocacy for a safer country.



Little-known fact: Gabby Giffords is a second cousin to actress Gwyneth Paltrow and director Jake Paltrow.

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#8 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Boz Scaggs, 82 Known for his smooth vocals and blend of blues, R&B, and rock, American singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs became a household name with his 1976 album Silk Degrees. He is celebrated for hit singles such as “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle” and his continuous touring.



Little-known fact: Before his solo success, William Royce Scaggs played in early bands with Steve Miller, including The Ardells.

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#9 American Actress Kathy Baker, 76 An acclaimed American actress, Kathy Baker is celebrated for her profound and nuanced performances across film and television. Her roles in Edward Scissorhands and Picket Fences garnered critical praise, including multiple Emmy Awards. Baker also trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris as a pastry chef.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Kathy Baker studied haute cuisine at the famed Cordon Bleu in Paris, initially planning to work as a pastry chef.

#10 American Fiddle, Ukulele, and Guitar Player Sara Watkins, 45 Renowned for her versatile musicianship, American singer-songwriter Sara Watkins rose to prominence as a founding member of the Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass trio Nickel Creek. Watkins has since cultivated a successful solo career with albums like Sun Midnight Sun and co-founded the acclaimed folk group I'm With Her.



She often performs with her brother Sean in the Watkins Family Hour and was honored as the Americana Music Instrumentalist of the Year.



Little-known fact: Her first public performances were at a local pizza parlor bluegrass night from age two.

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