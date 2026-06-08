Who Is Julianna Margulies? Julianna Luisa Margulies is an American actress known for her compelling portrayals of strong, intelligent women in leading television roles. Her nuanced performances consistently bring depth and resilience to complex characters. She gained widespread recognition as Nurse Carol Hathaway on the groundbreaking medical drama ER, a role that captivated audiences for six seasons. Margulies also anchored the critically acclaimed legal series The Good Wife, earning numerous awards and solidifying her status as a versatile performer.

Full Name Julianna Luisa Margulies Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $24 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Sarah Lawrence College, Green Meadow Waldorf School, High Mowing School Father Paul Margulies Mother Francesca Gardner Siblings Alexandra Margulies, Michelle Margulies, Rachel Margulies Kids Kieran Lindsay Lieberthal

Early Life and Education Family influences shaped Julianna Margulies from an early age in Spring Valley, New York, where she was the youngest of three daughters. Her father, Paul Margulies, was an advertising executive and writer, while her mother, Francesca Gardner, was a ballet dancer and eurythmy teacher. She experienced a nomadic childhood, residing in New York, England, and France before attending Green Meadow Waldorf School and High Mowing School. Margulies later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College, where she discovered her passion for acting through theatrical productions.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Julianna Margulies’ journey, culminating in her marriage to attorney Keith Lieberthal. She previously shared a long-term relationship with actor Ron Eldard for twelve years. Margulies and Keith Lieberthal married in November 2007, and they have one son, Kieran Lindsay Lieberthal, born in 2008. The couple resides in Manhattan and maintains a private family life.

Career Highlights Julianna Margulies achieved widespread acclaim for her roles in two iconic television dramas, ER and The Good Wife. Her portrayal of Nurse Carol Hathaway on ER earned her a Primetime Emmy Award and six Screen Actors Guild Awards. She further solidified her career by starring as Alicia Florrick in The Good Wife, a performance that garnered two additional Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Beyond her acting, Margulies supports Project ALS and Erin’s Law, and she established the HESP program to promote Holocaust education, demonstrating a commitment to social impact.