Who Is Boz Scaggs? William Royce Scaggs is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist who helped define the blue-eyed soul and soft rock sound of the 1970s. His smooth vocals and blend of R&B and jazz influences captivated audiences for decades. His breakout arrived with the 1976 album Silk Degrees, which soared to number two on the Billboard 200. This critically acclaimed release spawned the massive hit singles “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle,” cementing his place as a major music star.

Full Name William Royce Scaggs Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Dominique Gioia Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education St. Mark’s School of Texas, University of Wisconsin–Madison Father Royce Scaggs Mother Helen Scaggs Kids Austin Scaggs, Oscar Scaggs

Early Life and Education Born William Royce Scaggs in Canton, Ohio, he spent his childhood moving through Oklahoma before settling in Plano, Texas. He first learned cello at age nine, discovering a passion for music early on. Scaggs attended St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas, where he met Steve Miller, who taught him guitar at age twelve. The two later played in blues bands at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, shaping his distinct musical foundation.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked William Royce Scaggs’s personal life, beginning with his marriage to Donna Carmella Storniola in 1973. The couple later divorced in 1980 after seven years. Scaggs shares two sons, Austin and Oscar, with his first wife. He married Dominique Gioia in 1992, and they have maintained a private, stable relationship for over three decades.

Career Highlights William Royce Scaggs achieved widespread recognition with his breakthrough 1976 album Silk Degrees, which quickly climbed to number two on the Billboard 200. This multi-platinum release featured the enduring hit singles “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle,” selling millions globally. Beyond his recordings, Scaggs co-founded the San Francisco nightclub Slim’s in 1988, which became a popular music venue until its closure in 2020. He also contributes to wine production with Scaggs Vineyard in Napa Valley.