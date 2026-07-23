Cosmetic Surgery Ends In Tragedy As 30YO Beauty Influencer Loses Her Life In Private Clinic

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Adriana García, a beauty influencer, has passed away at the age of 30 after reportedly suffering complications from cosmetic surgery.

The mother, who had more than 90,000 followers on social media, lost her life following the operation on Tuesday (July 21).

The tragedy in Sinaloa, Mexico, is being investigated by authorities, per El Universal.

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Highlights Adriana García, a mother and beauty influencer, has lost her life from complications following cosmetic surgery.

The 30-year-old had recently shared a heartfelt post on the loss of her father and grandfather.

Authorities in Sinaloa, Mexico, are investigating her passing.

A beauty influencer and mother lost her life after undergoing cosmetic surgery this week

Image credits: _adrianaggc

Drop Shop, a Mexican retailer García worked with that sells jewelry and limited-edition sneakers, announced the devastating news on social media.

“Today we bid farewell to a member of the Drop Shop family, fondly remembering her wonderful character, her dedication, and the moments we shared with her,” the company stated.

García, who turned 30 in April, had recently posted a series of throwback beach photos from her trip to Los Cabos last year.

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“Photos I didn’t upload,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Image credits: _adrianaggc

She had also thrown a Barbie-themed birthday party for her 6-year-old daughter, writing in the caption, “As a little girl, I loved dolls, and now I have my very own real-life doll.”

In a separate post, the Mexican beauty influencer explained that her birthday month used to be her favorite, but that this year it had become an incredibly difficult time due to the passing of her father and grandfather.

García had recently reflected on losing her father and grandfather, saying she wanted to “celebrate life”

Image credits: _adrianaggc

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García shared a heartfelt message paying tribute to her late family members and expressing gratitude for the impact they had on her life.

“Although this birthday comes with nostalgia and an enormous sense of loss, it also comes with deep gratitude. Gratitude for life, for the memories, and for all the love and lessons they left me,” she wrote.

“I know that even though they are no longer physically with me, they are always by my side. Today, I celebrate life by honoring their memory and carrying all the beautiful memories with me forever.”

Image credits: _adrianaggc

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Amid the tragic news of García’s passing, people have flooded her Instagram comments with touching tributes.

“Fly high, Adriana. You’re with your dad now, who you missed so much,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Rest in peace, Adriana.”

“I’m in shock. Rest in peace. I’m sending strength to her family and her daughter,” another commenter said.

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Tributes from fans poured in, mixing sorrow with warnings about the risks of cosmetic procedures

Image credits: dropshopmx

Many others lamented that people put themselves at risk by undergoing dangerous procedures performed by unqualified practitioners because they feel insecure about their bodies.

“When someone feels that their beauty isn’t enough. 😢 You were beautiful and PERFECT!!! Rest in peace,” one fan wrote.

Image credits: _adrianaggc

García’s cause of passing has not been released, and her family has not issued a statement about the case. Sinaloa Health Secretary Cuitláhuac González Galindo said the investigation will help determine what happened to the young woman.

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He also noted that all cosmetic procedures carry risks that should be explained to patients beforehand, though he declined to comment on her specific case.

The tragedy follows the passing of influencer Denisse Reyes, who lost her life after undergoing liposuction at an unauthorized clinic

Image credits: The Sun

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The news comes after beauty influencer Denisse Reyes, 27, lost her life three days after undergoing liposuction at an unauthorized clinic in Mexico.

Reyes reportedly underwent the procedure in February 2025 at the San Pablo Medical Clinic in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, a city in the southern state of Chiapas.

Her uncle, Ammao Rodríguez, claimed she had been given intravenous medication by her surgeon, Dr. Orlando Gamboa, which her body did not react well to.

“She started to feel sick and went into cardiac arrest. At that moment, they took her out of the room,” Rodríguez said.

Reyes was transferred to Manzur Hospital because the San Pablo Medical Clinic did not have an intensive care unit. The single mother passed away days later.

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The American Society of Plastic Surgeons warns patients to watch for different red flags

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

When choosing a surgeon, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons recommends seeking references from people you can trust.

These can come from your personal physician or friends who have undergone the same procedure you are considering. Experts also recommend searching online while being cautious of potentially fake reviews, such as clinics with hundreds of five-star ratings.

The organization advises people to review their prospective surgeon’s website to learn about their experience, in addition to verifying that they are board-certified or hold the appropriate certifications.

“Remember, also, that everyone can be famous on their own website, so, when referencing credentials, make sure also to research what each certification means, how it is obtained, how it is maintained, and what qualifications one must have to get that certification,” the website states.

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All cosmetic surgeries carry risks, which should be clearly explained to patients

Image credits: Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

Last but not least, patients should ask their prospective surgeon to clearly explain all the potential benefits, risks, and complications of the procedure.

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“If your prospective surgeon answers questions with ‘Everything will be fine,’ or ‘You will not feel a thing,’ this should be a red flag that your surgeon is not being honest with you,” the American Society of Plastic Surgeons warns.

The organization notes that while many cosmetic procedures are safe, complications are still possible, and each patient’s medical history can present different risks.

“Could have been prevented,” one netizen wrote, while others shared tributes to García

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