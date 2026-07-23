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Cosmetic Surgery Ends In Tragedy As 30YO Beauty Influencer Loses Her Life In Private Clinic
A young beauty influencer wearing a fur coat, looking directly at the camera. Her cosmetic surgery sadly ended in tragedy.
Crime, Society

Cosmetic Surgery Ends In Tragedy As 30YO Beauty Influencer Loses Her Life In Private Clinic

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Adriana García, a beauty influencer, has passed away at the age of 30 after reportedly suffering complications from cosmetic surgery.

The mother, who had more than 90,000 followers on social media, lost her life following the operation on Tuesday (July 21).

The tragedy in Sinaloa, Mexico, is being investigated by authorities, per El Universal.

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    Highlights
    • Adriana García, a mother and beauty influencer, has lost her life from complications following cosmetic surgery.
    • The 30-year-old had recently shared a heartfelt post on the loss of her father and grandfather.
    • Authorities in Sinaloa, Mexico, are investigating her passing.

    A beauty influencer and mother lost her life after undergoing cosmetic surgery this week

    Beauty influencer Adriana Murillo takes a selfie, her striking features captured before her tragic cosmetic surgery.

    Image credits: _adrianaggc

    Drop Shop, a Mexican retailer García worked with that sells jewelry and limited-edition sneakers, announced the devastating news on social media.

    “Today we bid farewell to a member of the Drop Shop family, fondly remembering her wonderful character, her dedication, and the moments we shared with her,” the company stated.

    García, who turned 30 in April, had recently posted a series of throwback beach photos  from her trip to Los Cabos last year.

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    “Photos I didn’t upload,” she captioned the Instagram post.

    Adriana Murillo, the beauty influencer who sadly lost her life after cosmetic surgery, sits elegantly on a red bench.

    Image credits: _adrianaggc

    She had also thrown a Barbie-themed birthday party for her 6-year-old daughter, writing in the caption, “As a little girl, I loved dolls, and now I have my very own real-life doll.”

    In a separate post, the Mexican beauty influencer explained that her birthday month used to be her favorite, but that this year it had become an incredibly difficult time due to the passing of her father and grandfather.

    García had recently reflected on losing her father and grandfather, saying she wanted to “celebrate life”

    Beauty influencer Adriana Murillo, seen here in a fur coat, tragically passed away following cosmetic surgery.

    Image credits: _adrianaggc

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    García shared a heartfelt message paying tribute to her late family members and expressing gratitude for the impact they had on her life.

    Although this birthday comes with nostalgia and an enormous sense of loss, it also comes with deep gratitude. Gratitude for life, for the memories, and for all the love and lessons they left me,” she wrote.

    “I know that even though they are no longer physically with me, they are always by my side. Today, I celebrate life by honoring their memory and carrying all the beautiful memories with me forever.”

    Before her tragic cosmetic surgery, beauty influencer Adriana Murillo playfully bites into a birthday cake.

    Image credits: _adrianaggc

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    Amid the tragic news of García’s passing, people have flooded her Instagram comments with touching tributes.

    “Fly high, Adriana. You’re with your dad now, who you missed so much,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Rest in peace, Adriana.” 

    “I’m in shock. Rest in peace. I’m sending strength to her family and her daughter,” another commenter said.

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    Tributes from fans poured in, mixing sorrow with warnings about the risks of cosmetic procedures

    A memorial image for beauty influencer Adriana Murillo, who lost her life after cosmetic surgery, with text Siempre en Nuestros Corazones

    Image credits: dropshopmx

    Many others lamented that people put themselves at risk by undergoing dangerous procedures performed by unqualified practitioners because they feel insecure about their bodies.

    “When someone feels that their beauty isn’t enough. 😢 You were beautiful and PERFECT!!! Rest in peace,” one fan wrote.

    A beauty influencer after a cosmetic surgery procedure, highlighting potential risks in private clinics.

    Image credits: _adrianaggc

    García’s cause of passing has not been released, and her family has not issued a statement about the case. Sinaloa Health Secretary Cuitláhuac González Galindo said the investigation will help determine what happened to the young woman.

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    He also noted that all cosmetic procedures carry risks that should be explained to patients beforehand, though he declined to comment on her specific case. 

    The tragedy follows the passing of influencer Denisse Reyes, who lost her life after undergoing liposuction at an unauthorized clinic

    A beauty influencer showing off results, raising awareness about cosmetic surgery tragedies in private clinics.

    Image credits: The Sun

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    The news comes after beauty influencer Denisse Reyes, 27, lost her life three days after undergoing liposuction at an unauthorized clinic in Mexico.

    Reyes reportedly underwent the procedure in February 2025 at the San Pablo Medical Clinic in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, a city in the southern state of Chiapas.

    Her uncle, Ammao Rodríguez, claimed she had been given intravenous medication by her surgeon, Dr. Orlando Gamboa, which her body did not react well to.

    “She started to feel sick and went into cardiac arrest. At that moment, they took her out of the room,” Rodríguez said.

    Reyes was transferred to Manzur Hospital because the San Pablo Medical Clinic did not have an intensive care unit. The single mother passed away days later.

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    The American Society of Plastic Surgeons warns patients to watch for different red flags

    Surgeons performing a cosmetic surgery, emphasizing the serious risks of procedures in private clinics.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    When choosing a surgeon, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons recommends seeking references from people you can trust.

    These can come from your personal physician or friends who have undergone the same procedure you are considering. Experts also recommend searching online while being cautious of potentially fake reviews, such as clinics with hundreds of five-star ratings.

    The organization advises people to review their prospective surgeon’s website to learn about their experience, in addition to verifying that they are board-certified or hold the appropriate certifications.

    “Remember, also, that everyone can be famous on their own website, so, when referencing credentials, make sure also to research what each certification means, how it is obtained, how it is maintained, and what qualifications one must have to get that certification,” the website states.

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    All cosmetic surgeries carry risks, which should be clearly explained to patients

    A doctor consults with a patient about cosmetic surgery, highlighting dangers that can lead to tragedy.

    Image credits: Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

    Last but not least, patients should ask their prospective surgeon to clearly explain all the potential benefits, risks, and complications of the procedure.

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    “If your prospective surgeon answers questions with ‘Everything will be fine,’ or ‘You will not feel a thing,’ this should be a red flag that your surgeon is not being honest with you,” the American Society of Plastic Surgeons warns.

    The organization notes that while many cosmetic procedures are safe, complications are still possible, and each patient’s medical history can present different risks.

    “Could have been prevented,” one netizen wrote, while others shared tributes to García

    A comment mourning the beauty influencer's cosmetic surgery tragedy, questioning the necessity of private clinic procedures.

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    A comment questioning why a beauty influencer sought cosmetic surgery, leading to tragedy.

    A comment asking, 'Why, Adrianaaa?' after a beauty influencer's cosmetic surgery tragedy.

    A comment noting the increasing number of beauty influencers dying after cosmetic surgery, calling it weird.

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    A comment agreeing about the surprising number of young beauty influencers dying due to cosmetic surgery.

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    A comment from a plastic surgeon's employee suggesting patients get cosmetic surgery domestically for safety.

    Comment about cosmetic surgery and fake beauty ending in tragedy.

    Comment on courage for cosmetic surgery; preferring natural wrinkles over tragedy.

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    Comment on preventable cosmetic surgery tragedies, advocating for natural beauty.

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    Comment about accepting natural beauty and avoiding cosmetic surgery due to influence.

    Comment on the sadness of cosmetic surgery tragedies and promoting body positivity.

    Frank Voychek comment about beauty, digital filters, and cosmetic surgery.

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    Jefferson comment regarding Adriana Garcia's d***h after cosmetic surgery, mentioning friends, family, and daughter.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another great example of how "influencers" are rarely anything but a bad "influence".

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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another great example of how "influencers" are rarely anything but a bad "influence".

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