After Viral Post Claims Kylie Jenner’s Knees Give Away Plastic Surgery, Surgeon Weighs In

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Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight ever since her mother and older sisters decided to bring a film crew into their home when she was just 9 years old.

In the years that followed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star underwent a major transformation, with some physical changes occurring naturally as she grew up and others resulting from cosmetic treatments she has spoken candidly about.

Highlights A viral post claims Kylie Jenner's knees reveal she has undergone more cosmetic work than she has admitted to.

Kylie has openly discussed her breast augmentation and lip fillers, but denies having undergone additional cosmetic work.

The reality star said she regrets getting breast implants as a teen and referred to speculation about her looks as "exhausting."

Amid the speculation surrounding Kylie’s evolving appearance, a social media user has claimed that the 28-year-old has undergone more surgeries than she has disclosed…with her knees allegedly giving away the secret procedures.

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Kylie Jenner’s vacation photos sparked a viral debate after a social media user claimed her knees expose alleged plastic surgery

Image credits: Kylie Jenner

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Bored Panda consulted Dr. Lara Devgan, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in New York City, to see whether there is any truth to the bizarre claim.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has openly discussed undergoing breast augmentation surgery, even sharing specific details about the breast size she requested.

After initially claiming her plump lips were natural, she eventually revealed that she had received filler injections as well.



Image credits: Kylie Jenner

Now, in paparazzi photos taken during Kylie’s vacation in Turks and Caicos, one netizen claimed the star’s relatively “unmuscular” legs compared with her more defined abdomen and glutes suggest that she has undergone surgery on her stomach or buttocks.

“You can tell Kylie has had so much work done by how fat/unmuscular her knees are lol,” the X user wrote alongside a bikini photo of Kylie. The post has amassed more than 5 million views and thousands of likes.



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The user insisted Kylie’s toned abdomen and glutes didn’t match her “unmuscular” legs



Image credits: BACKGRID

When someone pointed out that knees are joints and don’t have muscle, the user clarified that they were referring to Kylie’s “leg area.”

“I’m emphasizing that she’s completely fake and didn’t put in any effort to get the body she has. Girls who feel bad because they don’t look like her should know it’s all fake,” the user added.

Dr. Devgan, a graduate of Yale University and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, noted that while body proportions can raise questions, pictures alone cannot prove that someone has undergone a cosmetic procedure.

Image credits: BACKGRID

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“In general, body habitus tends to be somewhat proportionate, meaning that muscle tone and fat distribution often have a degree of internal consistency across the torso, glutes, and legs,” the plastic surgeon said.

“When one area appears dramatically more defined or sculpted than another, it can raise the question of whether there has been selective contouring, targeted training, lighting, posing, weight fluctuation, or simply genetic variation.”



Dr. Lara Devgan explained that lighting, camera angle, fitness, and genetics can all create the appearance of uneven muscle definition



Image credits: Kylie Jenner

In addition to plastic surgery, there are many other factors that could potentially explain why someone may have a more uneven muscle distribution, the expert noted.

“A photograph can suggest an aesthetic pattern, but it cannot prove an intervention. Knees, legs, abdomens, and glutes are all highly affected by posture, camera angle, fitness routine, body fat percentage, and natural anatomy.

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“Proportion matters, but proportion alone is not evidence of surgery.”



Image credits: Kylie Jenner

Dr. Devgan emphasized that people should be even more careful about jumping to conclusions regarding celebrity transformation in the age of photo filters and makeup contouring.

“A still image captures a moment, not a medical history. In plastic surgery, the meaningful information is not just how someone looks, but what changed, when it changed, how it moves, how it feels, and what was done.”

According to Dr. Devgan, the most successful cosmetic work often goes unnoticed

Image credits: Kylie Jenner

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In fact, the plastic surgeon said it’s very likely that the real transformations in show business are the ones people are not talking about.

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“The biggest misconception is that plastic surgery always announces itself. In reality, the best aesthetic work is often nearly invisible because it restores proportion, balance, and harmony rather than creating an obvious ‘surgical look,’” Dr. Devgan shared.

“People often mistake photography, makeup, weight change, posture, pregnancy, fitness, or normal anatomic variation for surgery. Conversely, they may miss excellent work because it looks effortless.”



Image credits: Kylie Jenner

The Beauty Bosses podcast host concluded, “The modern era of plastic surgery is less about obvious transformation and more about subtle optimization, which makes amateur diagnosis from viral images especially unreliable.”

Kylie was recently pictured doing Pilates aboard a yacht while vacationing in Sardinia, Italy. She jetted there weeks after traveling to Turks and Caicos for a trip with her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie has publicly admitted to getting lip fillers and a breast augmentation



Image credits: Kylie Jenner

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In 2015, the Kardashians star shared that she had gotten lip fillers after feeling “insecure” about that feature as a teenager. Before that, she had claimed that her fuller lips were simply the result of overlining them with lip pencil.

“I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips.’ From then on, I felt unkissable,” she explained.

Image credits: Yslgirlx

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Kylie said the only part of her face she had modified was her lips, insisting she had not gone under the knife “to change my whole face.”

“I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do,” she said.

Kylie added that she found it “exhausting” that people have been speculating about her appearance since she was a teenager.

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The Kardashians star, 28, said she regretted going under the knife at age 19

Image credits: MimiMillionss

Image credits: Kylie Jenner

In 2023, the reality star confirmed that she had gotten a breast augmentation when she was 19.

The mom of two has expressed regret about getting the implants at such a young age, stating, “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait until after they have children.”

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She also said she would be “heartbroken” if her 8-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, decided to get cosmetic work at 19.