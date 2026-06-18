Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

After Viral Post Claims Kylie Jenner’s Knees Give Away Plastic Surgery, Surgeon Weighs In
Kylie Jenner in a pink bikini, holding a drink and a hat, amidst lush green foliage. Questioning Kylie Jenner plastic surgery.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Viral Post Claims Kylie Jenner’s Knees Give Away Plastic Surgery, Surgeon Weighs In

Interview With Expert
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

25

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight ever since her mother and older sisters decided to bring a film crew into their home when she was just 9 years old.

In the years that followed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star underwent a major transformation, with some physical changes occurring naturally as she grew up and others resulting from cosmetic treatments she has spoken candidly about.

Highlights
  • A viral post claims Kylie Jenner's knees reveal she has undergone more cosmetic work than she has admitted to.
  • Kylie has openly discussed her breast augmentation and lip fillers, but denies having undergone additional cosmetic work.
  • The reality star said she regrets getting breast implants as a teen and referred to speculation about her looks as "exhausting."

Amid the speculation surrounding Kylie’s evolving appearance, a social media user has claimed that the 28-year-old has undergone more surgeries than she has disclosed…with her knees allegedly giving away the secret procedures.

RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner’s vacation photos sparked a viral debate after a social media user claimed her knees expose alleged plastic surgeryKylie Jenner poses in a mirror selfie, sparking plastic surgery speculation.

    Image credits: Kylie Jenner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bored Panda consulted Dr. Lara Devgan, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in New York City, to see whether there is any truth to the bizarre claim.

    The Kylie Cosmetics founder has openly discussed undergoing breast augmentation surgery, even sharing specific details about the breast size she requested.

    After initially claiming her plump lips were natural, she eventually revealed that she had received filler injections as well.

    Kylie Jenner in an animal print outfit outdoors, drawing attention to plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Kylie Jenner

    Now, in paparazzi photos taken during Kylie’s vacation in Turks and Caicos, one netizen claimed the star’s relatively “unmuscular” legs compared with her more defined abdomen and glutes suggest that she has undergone surgery on her stomach or buttocks.

    “You can tell Kylie has had so much work done by how fat/unmuscular her knees are lol,” the X user wrote alongside a bikini photo of Kylie. The post has amassed more than 5 million views and thousands of likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The user insisted Kylie’s toned abdomen and glutes didn’t match her “unmuscular” legs
    Kylie Jenner in a pink bikini, with ongoing discussions about her plastic surgery.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    When someone pointed out that knees are joints and don’t have muscle, the user clarified that they were referring to Kylie’s “leg area.”

    “I’m emphasizing that she’s completely fake and didn’t put in any effort to get the body she has. Girls who feel bad because they don’t look like her should know it’s all fake,” the user added.

    Dr. Devgan, a graduate of Yale University and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, noted that while body proportions can raise questions, pictures alone cannot prove that someone has undergone a cosmetic procedure. 

    Close-up of Kylie Jenner's knees, central to claims about her plastic surgery.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In general, body habitus tends to be somewhat proportionate, meaning that muscle tone and fat distribution often have a degree of internal consistency across the torso, glutes, and legs,” the plastic surgeon said.

    “When one area appears dramatically more defined or sculpted than another, it can raise the question of whether there has been selective contouring, targeted training, lighting, posing, weight fluctuation, or simply genetic variation.”

    Dr. Lara Devgan explained that lighting, camera angle, fitness, and genetics can all create the appearance of uneven muscle definition
    Kylie Jenner on a beach at sunset, amidst persistent plastic surgery claims.

    Image credits: Kylie Jenner

    In addition to plastic surgery, there are many other factors that could potentially explain why someone may have a more uneven muscle distribution, the expert noted.

    “A photograph can suggest an aesthetic pattern, but it cannot prove an intervention. Knees, legs, abdomens, and glutes are all highly affected by posture, camera angle, fitness routine, body fat percentage, and natural anatomy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Proportion matters, but proportion alone is not evidence of surgery.”

    Kylie Jenner on a beach, looking up at the sun, with claims of plastic surgery regarding her knees.

    Image credits: Kylie Jenner

    Dr. Devgan emphasized that people should be even more careful about jumping to conclusions regarding celebrity transformation in the age of photo filters and makeup contouring.

    “A still image captures a moment, not a medical history. In plastic surgery, the meaningful information is not just how someone looks, but what changed, when it changed, how it moves, how it feels, and what was done.”  

    According to Dr. Devgan, the most successful cosmetic work often goes unnoticedKylie Jenner close-up, outdoors at sunset, with plastic surgery allegations about her knees.

    Image credits: Kylie Jenner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In fact, the plastic surgeon said it’s very likely that the real transformations in show business are the ones people are not talking about.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The biggest misconception is that plastic surgery always announces itself. In reality, the best aesthetic work is often nearly invisible because it restores proportion, balance, and harmony rather than creating an obvious ‘surgical look,’” Dr. Devgan shared.

    “People often mistake photography, makeup, weight change, posture, pregnancy, fitness, or normal anatomic variation for surgery. Conversely, they may miss excellent work because it looks effortless.”

    Kylie Jenner in a fur coat in the snow, with ongoing discussions about her knees and plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Kylie Jenner

    The Beauty Bosses podcast host concluded, “The modern era of plastic surgery is less about obvious transformation and more about subtle optimization, which makes amateur diagnosis from viral images especially unreliable.”

    Kylie was recently pictured doing Pilates aboard a yacht while vacationing in Sardinia, Italy. She jetted there weeks after traveling to Turks and Caicos for a trip with her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

    Kylie has publicly admitted to getting lip fillers and a breast augmentation
    Kylie Jenner in a white bikini, posing, amid viral claims regarding her knees and plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Kylie Jenner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2015, the Kardashians star shared that she had gotten lip fillers after feeling “insecure” about that feature as a teenager. Before that, she had claimed that her fuller lips were simply the result of overlining them with lip pencil.

    “I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips.’ From then on, I felt unkissable,” she explained.

    Kylie Jenner smiling, close-up, with renewed interest in plastic surgery claims about her knees.

    Image credits: Yslgirlx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kylie said the only part of her face she had modified was her lips, insisting she had not gone under the knife “to change my whole face.”

    “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do,” she said.

    Kylie added that she found it “exhausting” that people have been speculating about her appearance since she was a teenager.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Kardashians star, 28, said she regretted going under the knife at age 19

    A young Kylie Jenner, pre-plastic surgery, with her family. This image predates discussions about Kylie Jenner's plastic surgery.

    Image credits: MimiMillionss

    Kylie Jenner holding a teacup, sparking discussions about her plastic surgery and the viral post.

    Image credits: Kylie Jenner

    In 2023, the reality star confirmed that she had gotten a breast augmentation when she was 19.

    The mom of two has expressed regret about getting the implants at such a young age, stating, “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait until after they have children.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also said she would be “heartbroken” if her 8-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, decided to get cosmetic work at 19.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Plastic surgery

    25

    0

    25

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT