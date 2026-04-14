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Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap
Kylie Jenner at Coachella wearing a white top, sparking concern about her breast implants after fans notice details.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet was side-eyeing Kylie Jenner’s appearance while she was partying it up at the Coachella music festival.

Some expressed concern as they were convinced something had happened to her breast implants in the middle of all the revelry.

“She’s botched,” one claimed online.

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    The internet was side-eyeing Kylie Jenner’s appearance while she was partying it up at the Coachella music festival

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Kylie Jenner served main character energy through and through during the most Instagrammable music festival of the year.

    Highlights
    • Kylie Jenner's appearance at the Coachella music festival sparked unnecessary commentary on her appearance.
    • Some expressed concern as they were convinced something had happened to her breast implants.
    • “She’s botched,” one claimed online.
    • The mother-of-two casually spilled the tea on her breast augmentation procedure last year.

    Since she touched down in Indio, California, she has been treating fans to pictures and videos of herself at Coachella with her sister Kendall Jenner and their friends.

    She even gave a house tour of their luxury address for the music festival.

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    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

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    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

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    Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet reportedly attended Justin Bieber’s headlining set at Coachella with Kylie on Saturday night. He wore a mask and was joined by Kendall and actor Jacob Elordi as well.

    The Marty Supreme actor was, however, a complete no-show in his girlfriend’s stream of Coachella content.

    Kylie sparked concern among fans when she wore a white-sequin fringed bra-top on Friday.

    Some netizens were convinced the beauty mogul’s breast implants had ruptured

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: kyliejenner

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    A shot of her shimmying in an Instagram Story had some fans convinced her breast implant had “ruptured.”

    “Her lovely lady lumps are…lumpy? What’s going on here?” said one person online.

    “Want to be all plastic,” another snarked, “serves her right.”

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    “Why are her b**bs lumpy? Didn’t she just get them done?” another asked.

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    “I wonder if an implant ruptured,” a fourth chimed in.

    Another critic wrote, “Well-deserved plastic only lasts so long.”

    The unsolicited comments included critics saying, “gross” and “that’s scary”

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: kyliejenner

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    Kylie confirmed in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she got her “breasts done” at the age of 19 before she became a mother to ex-partner Travis Scott’s two children, Stormi and Aire.

    “I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing,” she said at the time.

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: kyliejenner

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    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

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    The beauty mogul seemed regretful about the procedure and called her natural assets “gorgeous.”

    “I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said on the show. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait until after children.”

    The mother-of-two expressed regret about getting her “breasts done” at the age of 19

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Last year, Kylie casually spilled the tea on her breast augmentation procedure when TikToker Rachel Leary made a video about her “perfect, natural-looking b**b job.”

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    “Girl, please, can you just tell us what it is that you asked for when you had your b**bs done?” the TikToker asked.

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: Mystroball2

    The mother of two stumbled upon Rachel’s video and generously shared the breast implant order she gave her plastic surgeon.

    “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol,” she commented on the video.

    Her surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, is a popular plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills and is one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s go-to doctors.

    Last year, Kylie generously shared the breast implant order she gave her plastic surgeon

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    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    The specifications Kylie shared meant she got implants made of silicone.

    Breast implants can be made of different materials, such as saline implants, filled with salt water, and gummy bear implants, which are thicker than traditional silicone implants.

    What Kylie reportedly has are silicone implants, which are filled with silicone gel and meant to feel the most like natural breast tissue.

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    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: PopCulture2000s

    The 445 cc (cubic centimeters) refers to the size of the implant, placed half under her chest muscle.

    The word “profile” in her comment referred to how far the implant projects outward from the chest wall when viewed from the side.

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    “When it comes to profiles, there are different types, such as low, moderate, and high, which are decided upon based on the patient’s anatomy and the goal they’re trying to achieve,” Lyle Leipziger, MD, chief of plastic surgery at North Shore University Hospital and LIJ Medical Center, told Elle last year.

    The beauty brand founder’s choice of a “moderate” profile is considered one of the most natural profiles to get.

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    It is possible for the outer silicone shell of an implant to potentially develop a tear or hole, otherwise called a rupture. And patients must inform their doctor right away.

    Patients might notice a change in the breast shape or size, or even pain, firmness, and swelling when there is a rupture in the silicone implant. When a rupture occurs, the silicone gel leaks out with time and does not get absorbed into the body.

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    If you suspect that your implant has ruptured, have your plastic surgeon take a look as soon as possible.

    Click here for more information.

    “As a breast expert, I can confidently say there are no issues,” one commented on her Coachella appearance

    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

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    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

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    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

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    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

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    Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Her Breast Implants Have Ruptured After Fans Notice Detail In Coachella Snap

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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