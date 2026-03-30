“Just To Edit Them Out?”: Fans Notice Dramatic Differences Between Kylie Jenner’s Personal And Public Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet loves a good “spot the difference,” and the latest subject was none other than Kylie Jenner.

Reddit users had a fiery discussion online after two pictures of the reality TV star were placed side by side, comparing her glamorous Instagram selfies with her red carpet photos from Getty Images.

“I’m tired of the lying and Photoshop,” read one comment. “How isn’t she tired and mentally drained yet too?”

RELATED:

Highlights A viral side-by-side comparison of Kylie Jenner sparked a fiery discussion on Reddit.

The photos compared her glamorous Instagram selfies with her red carpet photos from Getty Images.

“The one on the left is probably right after she got her facelift,” one commenter wrote online.

The cosmetic queen also sparked chatter with sizzling bikini snaps from her recent beach holiday.

A viral side-by-side comparison of Kylie Jenner sparked a fiery discussion on Reddit

Image credits: kyliejenner

Reddit users went into full inspection mode after one person shared a side-by-side comparison of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram selfie with a Getty image of her from a public event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Delusional runs strong in this family. IG vs Getty,” read the title of the Reddit post.

The discussion quickly turned into a mix of skepticism and sheer curiosity over what features looked different in the two images.

Image credits: kyliejenner

“She’s so botched,” read one comment, while another asked, “Why get HUGE cheek implants just to edit them out????”

“The whole family needs therapy,” one netizen said.

Another wrote, “Hard to believe she’s only 28.”

“The whole family needs therapy,” read one comment online

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images/ kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

“The one on the left is probably right after she got her facelift,” wrote another, “remember they do these photos years and months in advance so they can get subtle tweaks and go unnoticed, but still be active on social media until they can reveal the new look.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What are those cheeks and nose gonna look like in ten years? Yikes!” one said.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/ kyliejenner

Jenner shared some sizzling snaps over the last few days from her sunny beach getaway, with the caption, “dnd.”

Another Instagram carousel of bikini snaps was captioned, “having the time of my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her half-sister Khloé Kardashian hinted at some jealousy in the comments section, saying: “Ugh.”

“Do you think Timothy took these,” one commenter asked, referring to her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The cosmetic queen recently shared sizzling snaps from her recent beach holiday

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

Other social media users continued with the snark about her looks, claiming she had “a bought body.”

“Literally a blowup doll,” read one comment.

“You can always tell when she’s fighting w her partner bc she starts posting hella thirst traps lol,” read a second. A third wrote, “her face looks photoshopped onto someone else’s body in the first pic lol.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old has been open about undergoing cosmetic procedures since her teenage years

Image credits: Lily Craigen/Getty Images/ kyliejenner

“Posing in the weirdest way possible to hide the unnatural hips…..really wish she’d fade away already,” read a fourth comment.

A fifth said, “Her face looks photoshopped onto someone else’s body in the first pic lol.”

Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images/ kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenner has openly spoken about undergoing cosmetic procedures from a young age to alter her appearance. She said she got temporary lip fillers as a teenager because she was “insecure” about her lips at the time

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that,” she said on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in 2021. “From then on, I felt unkissable.”

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenner noted getting her lip fillers dissolved in July 2018. But months later, she said she got a “lip touch-up” done.

The beauty mogul confirmed in an episode of The Kardashians in 2023 that she had her “breasts done” at the age of 19, shortly before she became a mother to ex-partner Travis Scott’s child.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kylie Cosmetics founder expressed regret over undergoing breast augmentation in the past

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of two said on the show that she later regretted undergoing breast augmentation.

“I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.”

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

The cosmetic queen has also addressed speculation about whether she has undergone surgery to change her entire facial appearance.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she told PAPER Magazine in 2019.

“I’m terrified! I would never,” she added. “They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“All that surgery and she still has to use Photoshop,” one commenter snarked online

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT