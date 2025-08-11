Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"He Was Never Really Into Her": Timothée Chalamet Shares Bizarre Post On Kylie Jenner's Birthday
Timothu00e9e Chalamet wearing sunglasses with a woman at a basketball game, showing affection crowds around them.
Celebrities, Entertainment

"He Was Never Really Into Her": Timothée Chalamet Shares Bizarre Post On Kylie Jenner's Birthday

The internet has been wondering whether Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are together after the actor shared a bizarre post on social media on her birthday.

On August 10, Kylie turned 28 years old and received plenty of love from her loved ones, including mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.

But all Timothée had to share on the day of her birthday was a cryptic post, making fans wonder if they were still dating.

Highlights
  • Timothée Chalamet shared a bizarre post on Kylie Jenner’s birthday.
  • “Where's birthday gift for mother Kylie,” one commented online.
  • The cosmetics founder's birthday festivities included painting with a group of guests.
  • Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared their wishes for the birthday girl.
    Timothée Chalamet shared a bizarre post on Kylie Jenner’s birthday

    Timothée Chalamet wearing orange tracksuit sitting close with Kylie Jenner in blue and orange jacket at a sports event.

    Image credits: Getty / Gregory Shamus

    Kylie enjoyed some birthday festivities a day earlier with a painting party on August 9.

    “Art for my bday hahah [sic],” she wrote in an Instagram story, sharing a painting of a sun with what appeared to be her face in the center.

    Another Instagram story captured several people in front of their own canvas, working on similar paintings of a sun with possibly Kylie’s face in the middle.

    Timothée Chalamet posing on the red carpet with a woman, sharing a bizarre post related to Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

    Image credits: Getty / Daniele Venturelli

    On the day of the reality star’s birthday, loved ones took to social media to share their heartfelt birthday wishes.

    However, Timothée took a different approach with a cryptic Instagram story.

    The 29-year-old actor shared an image of Muhammad Ali celebrating victory in a boxing match.

    The cosmetics founder’s birthday festivities included painting with a group of guests

    Kylie Jenner posing in black outfit with heels in a studio setting, linked to Timothée Chalamet bizarre post news.

    Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

    “Dream Big,” read the letters on the post.

    The photo could be a reference to the Call Me By Your Name star’s upcoming film Marty Supreme, a sports-adventure comedy about professional ping pong player Marty Reisman.

    Boxing match photo with one fighter standing victorious and the text dream big in red, related to Timothée Chalamet post.

    Image credits: Instagram / tchalamet

    The post made some netizens reportedly wonder whether the couple were still dating, as they haven’t been pictured publicly together in a while.

    “Is he still with Kylie?? They’re so cute,” one fan recently commented.

    Kylie Jenner in a black bikini holding a wine glass by the pool during a sunny day celebration.

    Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

    “Where’s birthday gift for mother Kylie,” commented another.

    Another asked, “He’s not following Kylie?”

    Notably, Timothée isn’t following a single account on Instagram.

    “Where’s birthday gift for mother Kylie,” one commented online

    Timothée Chalamet sitting on a yacht deck wearing denim, sharing a bizarre post on Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

    Image credits: Instagram / tchalamet

    The rumors about a possible split gained ammo after Kylie recently shared screenshots of the lyrics of the songs she was listening to during her birthday week.

    The seemingly sad songs included Jeff Buckley’s Lover, You Should of Come Over, and Labi Siffre’s Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying.

    Loved ones, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian dedicated wishes to the birthday girl

    Kylie Jenner in a yellow bikini posing on a boat deck by clear blue water and rocky shoreline under a sunny sky.

    Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

    Text post from TheInsideSpy stating Contract expired with plain black text on a white background.

    Meanwhile, loved ones took a moment to dedicate birthday wishes to Kylie on her special day.

    “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!” Kris wrote on social media.

    She called her daughter “truly beautiful inside and out,” and said she was the “best daughter, mommy, sister auntie, and friend.”

    “You are so smart, strong, creative, loving kind, funny, and always so supportive,” the reality TV star added. “I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we get to live this life together and make the most amazing memories!”

    Kendall Jenner shared throwback pictures from their childhood and wrote, “my little lady forever”

    Young girl celebrating birthday riding a pink bike, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner birthday post.

    Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

    Big sister Kendall shared throwback pictures from their childhood and wrote, “my little lady forever.”

    Sharing a montage of pictures of herself with Kylie, Khloe Kardashian also expressed her love for the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

    Young woman with long dark hair taking a selfie indoors, relevant to Timothée Chalamet shares bizarre post on Kylie Jenner birthday.

    Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

    “From the moment you came into this world, I never knew my heart could hold so much love. You are my kind, brilliant, hilarious, beautiful sister—and every day, you continue to amaze me,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

    Kim Kardashian joined the bandwagon with two photos of herself with her half-sister.

    Woman taking mirror selfie wearing polka dot bikini bottom and white shirt, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner birthday post.

    Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

    “Kylie’s day! Happy Birthday to the goat!” wrote Kim Kardashian.

    “Tinker Bell! May you shine forever my little goose sister,” Kourtney Kardashian shared with her own set of flashback photos.

    Kylie was first romantically linked with Timothée in 2023

    Comment criticizing repetitive Kardashian birthday wishes amid Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre post on Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

    Kylie was first romantically linked with the American-French actor in 2023.

    They have kept their relationship fiercely private and have not shared posts of each other on social media.

    “Privacy is so important to me in life,” the beauty brand founder told British Vogue in 2024.

    It “feels so good,” she added about keeping things to herself.

    For Kylie’s birthday last year, she was joined by Timothée for a birthday bash in the Bahamas, with sources saying the couple were “very serious” at the time.

    “Privacy is so important to me in life,” the beauty brand founder recently said

    “It was a nice break for her. She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before. He’s great for her,” the source was quoted as saying last August.

    “Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves,” they added.

    The couple also made their official red carpet debut in May this year at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

    The actor received the David for Cinematic Excellence honor the same night.

    “He was never really into her,” one claimed online

    Screenshot of a social media post with the phrase He was never really into her referencing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre post on Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

    Text comment stating disbelief about a two-year relationship, mentioning he was a paid escort, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

    Text post shown with the phrase He seems like a little boy compared to her, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

    Screenshot of a social media post reading “He’s not even attractive. Small and wimpy.” related to Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre post.

    Text post about Timothée Chalamet sharing a bizarre message related to Kylie Jenner’s birthday and their connection.

    Text post reading They were mismatched from the start. She always looked to be chasing him, referencing Timothée Chalamet's bizarre post on Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre post related to Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

    Alt text: User comment discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s appearance and their perceived mismatch in looks.

    Comment by Superchick999 questioning if he realized she is dragging down his career, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

    Screenshot of a social media post where a user comments on Timothée Chalamet’s strange post around Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

    Timothée Chalamet sharing a strange post related to Kylie Jenner's birthday on social media platform.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Liked him in Bones and All, a good little horror movie for genre fans.

    Liked him in Bones and All, a good little horror movie for genre fans.

