“He Was Never Really Into Her”: Timothée Chalamet Shares Bizarre Post On Kylie Jenner’s Birthday

The internet has been wondering whether Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are together after the actor shared a bizarre post on social media on her birthday.

On August 10, Kylie turned 28 years old and received plenty of love from her loved ones, including mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.

But all Timothée had to share on the day of her birthday was a cryptic post, making fans wonder if they were still dating.

“Where's birthday gift for mother Kylie,” one commented online.

The cosmetics founder's birthday festivities included painting with a group of guests.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared their wishes for the birthday girl.

Image credits: Getty / Gregory Shamus

Kylie enjoyed some birthday festivities a day earlier with a painting party on August 9.

“Art for my bday hahah [sic],” she wrote in an Instagram story, sharing a painting of a sun with what appeared to be her face in the center.

Another Instagram story captured several people in front of their own canvas, working on similar paintings of a sun with possibly Kylie’s face in the middle.

Image credits: Getty / Daniele Venturelli

On the day of the reality star’s birthday, loved ones took to social media to share their heartfelt birthday wishes.

However, Timothée took a different approach with a cryptic Instagram story.

The 29-year-old actor shared an image of Muhammad Ali celebrating victory in a boxing match.

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

“Dream Big,” read the letters on the post.

The photo could be a reference to the Call Me By Your Name star’s upcoming film Marty Supreme, a sports-adventure comedy about professional ping pong player Marty Reisman.

Image credits: Instagram / tchalamet

The post made some netizens reportedly wonder whether the couple were still dating, as they haven’t been pictured publicly together in a while.

“Is he still with Kylie?? They’re so cute,” one fan recently commented.

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

“Where’s birthday gift for mother Kylie,” commented another.

Another asked, “He’s not following Kylie?”

Notably, Timothée isn’t following a single account on Instagram.

Image credits: Instagram / tchalamet

The rumors about a possible split gained ammo after Kylie recently shared screenshots of the lyrics of the songs she was listening to during her birthday week.

The seemingly sad songs included Jeff Buckley’s Lover, You Should of Come Over, and Labi Siffre’s Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying.

Loved ones, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian dedicated wishes to the birthday girl

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

Meanwhile, loved ones took a moment to dedicate birthday wishes to Kylie on her special day.

“Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!” Kris wrote on social media.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the red carpet together !! pic.twitter.com/AfDxxYKtJ3 — kylie & timothee updates (@kylie_timothee) May 7, 2025

She called her daughter “truly beautiful inside and out,” and said she was the “best daughter, mommy, sister auntie, and friend.”

“You are so smart, strong, creative, loving kind, funny, and always so supportive,” the reality TV star added. “I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we get to live this life together and make the most amazing memories!”

Kendall Jenner shared throwback pictures from their childhood and wrote, “my little lady forever”

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

Big sister Kendall shared throwback pictures from their childhood and wrote, “my little lady forever.”

Sharing a montage of pictures of herself with Kylie, Khloe Kardashian also expressed her love for the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

“From the moment you came into this world, I never knew my heart could hold so much love. You are my kind, brilliant, hilarious, beautiful sister—and every day, you continue to amaze me,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

Kim Kardashian joined the bandwagon with two photos of herself with her half-sister.

Image credits: Instagram / kyliejenner

“Kylie’s day! Happy Birthday to the goat!” wrote Kim Kardashian.

“Tinker Bell! May you shine forever my little goose sister,” Kourtney Kardashian shared with her own set of flashback photos.

Kylie was first romantically linked with Timothée in 2023

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kylie was first romantically linked with the American-French actor in 2023.

They have kept their relationship fiercely private and have not shared posts of each other on social media.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“Privacy is so important to me in life,” the beauty brand founder told British Vogue in 2024.

It “feels so good,” she added about keeping things to herself.

For Kylie’s birthday last year, she was joined by Timothée for a birthday bash in the Bahamas, with sources saying the couple were “very serious” at the time.

“Privacy is so important to me in life,” the beauty brand founder recently said

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Kendall (@kendalljenner)

“It was a nice break for her. She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before. He’s great for her,” the source was quoted as saying last August.

“Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves,” they added.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The couple also made their official red carpet debut in May this year at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

The actor received the David for Cinematic Excellence honor the same night.

“He was never really into her,” one claimed online

