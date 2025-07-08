ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s weekend reunion in Saint-Tropez should’ve been a swoon-worthy celebrity sighting. Instead, it turned into a meme fest.

The couple, who’ve been dating since 2023, were photographed strolling hand-in-hand through the French Riviera, where Chalamet is briefly recharging before he begins filming Dune: Messiah in Prague.

While Jenner wore a form-fitting striped dress. Chalamet wore Nigeria’s 1996 Olympic football jersey, coupled with a matching bandana wrapped around his head in a way that reminded many of images of old countryside ladies.

“Why does he look like my grandma from the old country?” one user wrote.

    Timothée Chalamet was mocked online for tying a bandana babushka-style over his head during a stroll with Kylie Jenner

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner seated at an event in France, with Timothée showcasing his bizarre grandma look.

    Image credits: timotheenation

    “He looks like he borrowed it from a thrift store lost-and-found bin,” another joked.

    But the jersey wasn’t a random piece of clothing haphazardly chosen, it holds historic value. The Nigeria 1996 Olympic football jersey isn’t just retro sportswear, it’s a symbol of a historic moment in international football.

    Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look with Kylie Jenner in France attracts hilarious reactions in public setting.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK

    Nigeria’s under-23 team wore it when they surprised the world by defeating Brazil and Argentina to win gold at the Atlanta Olympics. The jersey, with its green and white stripes and embroidered eagle, has since become a cult favorite among collectors.

    Regardless of the jersey’s symbolic meaning, Chalamet’s overall outfit clashed with Jenner’s curated look. While the model appeared polished and paparazzi-ready, some viewers accused Chalamet of looking disheveled and juvenile in comparison.

    “She looks like his babysitter,” one user wrote.”

    The couple has been criticized by some netizens, with many saying Chalamet often looks more like Jenner’s son than her boyfriend

    Comment on social media reading he has the queen's scarf, related to Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look in France with Kylie Jenner.

    Social media comment joking about Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre grandma look sparking hilarious reactions in France.

    This isn’t the first time fans have called out the contrast. At their Valentine’s Day red carpet appearance earlier this year, the critiques were similar as Chalamet wore a pink ensemble and Jenner a sleek black dress.

    She looks like his mom,” a viewer said at the time, echoing the sentiments of many who are still put off by the couple’s differing dressing styles.

    Timothée Chalamet in a unique grandma-inspired look in France, sparking hilarious reactions alongside Kylie Jenner.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    The couple’s critics held nothing back, body-shaming the actor for his height and youthful looks, claiming that he “has the body of a 12-year-old” and drawing unfavorable comparisons to Jenner’s ex-husband, Travis Scott. 

    “There’s nothing masculine about this man, she looked much better with Travis Scott,” one user wrote.

    Timothée Chalamet in a pink hoodie and Kylie Jenner in a black dress seated among a crowd at an event in France.

    Image credits: timotheenation

    The trolling continued, with viewers criticizing Chalamet’s playful and lighthearted behavior. 

    “The way he walked out reminded me of my toddler in the store,” another pointed out. “He looks like he isn’t done with high school.”

    Despite criticism, the couple remains happy and determined to make their relationship work

    Timothée Chalamet in pink outfit sitting next to Kylie Jenner in black dress at an event in France sparking hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: infokyliebrasil

    Others went as far as to question the authenticity of the pair’s relationship in its entirety, believing it to be a publicity stunt orchestrated by their respective agents.

    “I wonder what the contract looks like between Timothée and Kylie? How many pages?” one reader asked.

    Michael J Meister comment on Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look next to Kylie Jenner in France sparking reactions

    Comment saying they look like a mom trying too hard to stay young and her son, referencing Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look.

    Another pointed fingers towards Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, accusing her of curating the relationship by stating, “Good job, momager Kris for this match, even though the mom-of-two still looks 10 years older than Timothée!”

    Timothée Chalamet wearing a pale yellow suit sitting next to Kylie Jenner in a black dress, sparking hilarious reactions in France

    Image credits: The Academy

    Despite the mockery, the couple is still going strong. According to insiders, Jenner “was really excited when he arrived in France” and is committed to making the relationship work through their demanding schedules.

    “They only have a few days together before he starts filming in Prague,” the source said. “But they’re used to this kind of schedule.”

    Chalamet, on the other hand, “knows the next few months will be exhausting, so he’s taking a moment to just relax and reset.”

    Timothée Chalamet with tousled hair wearing a lavender sweater and pink collar, reacting to his bizarre grandma look in France.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes

    The couple’s Saint-Tropez appearance comes just two months after they attended the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, where Chalamet received the award for Cinematic Excellence.

    The two wore coordinating black outfits, a rare moment of visual harmony that fans actually approved of.

    “Odd couple.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Chalamet’s fashion choices

    Timothée Chalamet in a quirky grandma-inspired outfit posing in France with Kylie Jenner, sparking funny reactions online

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look alongside Kylie Jenner in France.

    Comment on a social media post mentioning Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look paired with Kylie Jenner in France, sparking funny reactions.

    Comment by Carla Moore Harrison asking if he lost a bet, reacting to Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look in France with Kylie Jenner.

    Comment about Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre grandma look in France, questioning his hat choice and joking about it flying away.

    Comment on social media reading He is wearing a bonnet. Lol Grama discussing Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look in France.

    Comment by Phil Italiano asking if someone has a toothache, referencing Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look in France.

    Comment on Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look in France, questioning his unusual kerchief style and sparking reactions.

    Text comment bubble reading I’ve never seen a Grandma Child till right now with emojis, referencing Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre grandma look in France.

    Comment from Becky Read Frederick about Timothée Chalamet's unusual grandma look with Kylie Jenner sparking reactions.

    Comment by Susie Park Barrett reading What are they both wearing with a surprised emoji reacting to Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look with Kylie Jenner in France.

    Timothée Chalamet in a bizarre grandma-inspired outfit in France alongside Kylie Jenner, sparking hilarious reactions online.

    Comment by Sean Mathison saying he is Bieber 2.0 in response to Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look in France with Kylie Jenner.

    Comment by Kelly James saying The next Bieber. Poor thing, discussing Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look in France with Kylie Jenner.

    Comment by Sarvin Clark reading Another Justin Beiber and Hailey couple with a laughing emoji, discussing Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look.

    Comment text on a social media post reacting humorously to Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre grandma look in France with Kylie Jenner.

    Comment by Richard Telekawa reacting to Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look in France alongside Kylie Jenner.

    Comment by Lisa Hefner asking who is babysitting, with reactions, related to Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look in France with Kylie Jenner.

    Comment questioning why Timothée Chalamet seems like Kylie Jenner's puppy she brings around everywhere.

    Comment on social media post reading He looks like her child, reacting to Timothée Chalamet's bizarre grandma look with Kylie Jenner in France.

