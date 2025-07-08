ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s weekend reunion in Saint-Tropez should’ve been a swoon-worthy celebrity sighting. Instead, it turned into a meme fest.

The couple, who’ve been dating since 2023, were photographed strolling hand-in-hand through the French Riviera, where Chalamet is briefly recharging before he begins filming Dune: Messiah in Prague.

While Jenner wore a form-fitting striped dress. Chalamet wore Nigeria’s 1996 Olympic football jersey, coupled with a matching bandana wrapped around his head in a way that reminded many of images of old countryside ladies.

“Why does he look like my grandma from the old country?” one user wrote.

Timothée Chalamet was mocked online for tying a bandana babushka-style over his head during a stroll with Kylie Jenner

Image credits: timotheenation

“He looks like he borrowed it from a thrift store lost-and-found bin,” another joked.

But the jersey wasn’t a random piece of clothing haphazardly chosen, it holds historic value. The Nigeria 1996 Olympic football jersey isn’t just retro sportswear, it’s a symbol of a historic moment in international football.

Image credits: BACKGRID UK

Nigeria’s under-23 team wore it when they surprised the world by defeating Brazil and Argentina to win gold at the Atlanta Olympics. The jersey, with its green and white stripes and embroidered eagle, has since become a cult favorite among collectors.

Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner in St. Tropez, recently.

(backgrid for deuxmoi) pic.twitter.com/0vj5fwNYTL — Musetta-timothée-chalamet-daily (@Musetta_May) July 6, 2025

Regardless of the jersey’s symbolic meaning, Chalamet’s overall outfit clashed with Jenner’s curated look. While the model appeared polished and paparazzi-ready, some viewers accused Chalamet of looking disheveled and juvenile in comparison.

“She looks like his babysitter,” one user wrote.”

The couple has been criticized by some netizens, with many saying Chalamet often looks more like Jenner’s son than her boyfriend

Timothée has been spotted in Saint-Tropez today. He’s wearing a baseball cap with a green scarf on top of that cap, to cover the fact that his hair has been shaven to a crew or buzz cut for Dune 3. He has shaven his Marty Supreme moustache too. After this pit stop, he should be… pic.twitter.com/xJdrXW5dKv — Club Chalamet 💫 (@ClubChalamet) July 7, 2025

This isn’t the first time fans have called out the contrast. At their Valentine’s Day red carpet appearance earlier this year, the critiques were similar as Chalamet wore a pink ensemble and Jenner a sleek black dress.

“She looks like his mom,” a viewer said at the time, echoing the sentiments of many who are still put off by the couple’s differing dressing styles.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

The couple’s critics held nothing back, body-shaming the actor for his height and youthful looks, claiming that he “has the body of a 12-year-old” and drawing unfavorable comparisons to Jenner’s ex-husband, Travis Scott.

“There’s nothing masculine about this man, she looked much better with Travis Scott,” one user wrote.

Image credits: timotheenation

The trolling continued, with viewers criticizing Chalamet’s playful and lighthearted behavior.

“The way he walked out reminded me of my toddler in the store,” another pointed out. “He looks like he isn’t done with high school.”

Despite criticism, the couple remains happy and determined to make their relationship work

Image credits: infokyliebrasil

Others went as far as to question the authenticity of the pair’s relationship in its entirety, believing it to be a publicity stunt orchestrated by their respective agents.

“I wonder what the contract looks like between Timothée and Kylie? How many pages?” one reader asked.

Another pointed fingers towards Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, accusing her of curating the relationship by stating, “Good job, momager Kris for this match, even though the mom-of-two still looks 10 years older than Timothée!”

Image credits: The Academy

Despite the mockery, the couple is still going strong. According to insiders, Jenner “was really excited when he arrived in France” and is committed to making the relationship work through their demanding schedules.

“They only have a few days together before he starts filming in Prague,” the source said. “But they’re used to this kind of schedule.”

Chalamet, on the other hand, “knows the next few months will be exhausting, so he’s taking a moment to just relax and reset.”

Image credits: 60 Minutes

The couple’s Saint-Tropez appearance comes just two months after they attended the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, where Chalamet received the award for Cinematic Excellence.

The two wore coordinating black outfits, a rare moment of visual harmony that fans actually approved of.

“Odd couple.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Chalamet’s fashion choices

