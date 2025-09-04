Timothée Chalamet Relationships: Latest Updates And Past Girlfriends

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet is one of the hottest young stars in Hollywood. Fans are eager to track his every move, especially his love life.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: @tchalametdaily / Instagram

The media also keeps close tabs on his romantic entanglements. The Oscar-nominated actor’s dating history is frequent gossip fodder, with his red carpet appearances and social media updates constantly sparking speculation.

Much of the public fascination comes from his quiet, mysterious persona paired with boy-next-door charm and a steady stream of hit films. As his career continues to climb, so does curiosity about who he might be dating.

This article dives into Timothée Chalamet’s full dating timeline as of 2025: from high-profile exes and rumored flings to his most headline-grabbing moments in love.

Is Timothée Chalamet Still With Kylie Jenner?

Image credits: @deuxmoi / Instagram

Kylie Jenner is easily Timothée Chalamet’s most high-profile girlfriend to date. What many first dismissed as a fleeting fling has become a full-fledged relationship. Cosmopolitan noted that “Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a more present way,” and their bond is reportedly serious.

While some fans have rooted for a split, recent events suggest they’re still going strong. Despite the ongoing chatter, Elle confirmed that Kylie liked one of Chalamet’s Instagram posts promoting his movie Marty Supreme.

After spending 40 days apart, they were spotted reuniting on a yacht in St. Tropez this July, months after being seen kissing at Coachella. Rumors of a breakup persisted for weeks, but the couple seemed to quietly squash them.

Speculation surged again when Chalamet appeared to snub Jenner on her August 10 birthday by posting a photo of boxing legend Muhammad Ali instead of acknowledging her. In response, Jenner shared a series of racy photos, which only added to the breakup rumors.

Neither has confirmed a split, and their latest sightings indicate they’re still together. Since their public debut in April 2023 and a high-profile appearance at the Golden Globes in January 2024, they’ve faced relentless public attention, and that scrutiny doesn’t seem to be fading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of the buzz comes from Chalamet’s fanbase, especially a popular account called Club Chalamet on X, which frequently critiques their chemistry. The couple has remained silent, choosing not to confirm or deny any speculation.

Timothée Chalamet and Lourdes Leon

Image credits: r/Fauxmoi/comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Before he was associated with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Timothée first publicly launched a romance back in 2013. His girlfriend at that time was Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, who was his fellow student at NYC’s Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art. At the time, Chalamet had only acted in a few TV shows, so he was relatively unknown.

Leon first met Chalamet when they shared a performing arts scene at LaGuardia, with both aspiring to work in the industry. They were both teenagers when they dated, and pictures of their time in high school in New York City show that they spent plenty of time together. But both Chalamet and Leon have remained coy about their history,

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t until 2017 that the pair revealed details about their romance, when Timothée said during a SiriusXM interview that Lourdes was “excited” to see his breakthrough movie, ‘Call Me By Your Name’. While speaking with Andy Cohen, he also recalled previously dancing with her mother, Madonna.

In 2021, Leon would also speak publicly on their relationship, telling Vanity Fair that he was her “first boyfriend”. They have not been spotted together recently, but many fans believe that Timothée and Lourdes are still friends. The previously-committed couple has not deliberately distanced themselves from each other, and the general consensus is that they shared a fulfilling, but short-lived, high-school romance.

The Lily-Rose Depp Era

Image credits: @filmsforeternity / Instagram

Long before his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet dated Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. The two met while filming The King in 2018 and dated on and off for more than a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were seen together frequently in New York City, and Us Weekly published photos of them kissing just a month after their romance went public. Their PDA continued in Paris, where the People covered their cozy holiday strolls.

Their relationship was described as turbulent due to their busy schedules. One major public appearance came at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, where Vogue noted the unclear status of their romance but praised how comfortable they looked together.

The moment that truly captured tabloid attention came in September 2019: paparazzi caught the couple sharing a passionate kiss on a boat in Capri. The photos went viral, and Cheezburger highlighted fan reactions poking fun at the steamy scene.

Speaking to GQ, Chalamet later recalled the moment, saying he had spent the day with “someone I really loved,” only to wake up to claims the whole thing was staged.

He insisted their relationship was genuine.

They split by late 2019, but their history still lingers. At the 2025 Academy Awards, Depp presented an award in front of a projected image of Chalamet, while he sat in the audience with Jenner.

ADVERTISEMENT

They didn’t interact, but many fans noted the awkwardness.

Eiza González and Rumored Connections

Image credits: r/EizaGonzalez

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his high-profile relationship with Lily-Rose Depp, Timothée Chalamet’s love life became even more of a media obsession. His next notable romance came in the form of a summer fling with actress and singer Eiza González.

The two were briefly linked during the summer of 2020, when they were photographed vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They were spotted on multiple outings, including a hike in Los Angeles, but their most talked-about moment came that June.

Just Jared published poolside photos showing them looking intimate at a luxury resort. The photos clearly showed a romantic connection, but neither confirmed the relationship. By October 2020, they had quietly parted ways.

Despite the brief nature of their romance, González has had nothing but kind words for her ex. In June 2025, she told People the actor and Kylie Jenner are “so in love and so cute,” adding that she had no hard feelings. González is now dating tennis star Grigor Dimitrov.

Beyond González, Chalamet has also been the subject of other dating rumors. In 2022, he was allegedly seen kissing influencer Sarah Talbi at Coachella. When asked by Page Six, Talbi sidestepped the rumor, saying climate change questions were more important.

ADVERTISEMENT

That same year, Chalamet posted a photo of his Bones and All co-star Taylor Russell, which led fans to speculate they were more than colleagues. But according to The Things, the rumors were entirely fan-generated and lacked any concrete evidence.

The Zendaya Speculation: Friendship or Something More?

Image credits: @tchalametdaily / Instagram

Not all fans have embraced Timothée Chalamet’s relationship with Kylie Jenner. A vocal segment of his followers has long championed Zendaya, his co-star in the Dune franchise, as his ideal match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their on-screen chemistry and frequent public appearances have sparked years of speculation. However, according to an interview with ET, both actors find it “weird as hell” to kiss each other on camera because of their real-life friendship.

The same speculation has followed Chalamet and his frequent co-star Saoirse Ronan. Even Greta Gerwig, who directed them in Little Women, admitted their chemistry is remarkable but the dating rumors have never been substantiated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chalamet is with Kylie Jenner, while Zendaya is reportedly engaged to Spider-Man star Tom Holland. In a LADbible TV interview, Chalamet called Holland the “ultimate rizz master.”

The two men are reportedly on friendly terms, making a Chalamet-Zendaya romance highly unlikely.