Who Is Timothée Chalamet? Timothée Hal Chalamet is an American and French actor celebrated for his sensitive portrayals of complex characters. He consistently brings emotional depth and nuance to each role, captivating audiences with his distinct screen presence. His international breakthrough came with the 2017 coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name, earning him an Academy Award nomination. This critically acclaimed performance solidified his status as a formidable talent.

Full Name Timothée Hal Chalamet Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Kylie Jenner Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, French, Canadian, English, Scottish, Irish Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Columbia University, New York University Father Marc Chalamet Mother Nicole Flender Siblings Pauline Chalamet

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Timothée Hal Chalamet grew up in a creative Manhattan household with his French father, Marc, and American mother, Nicole. His older sister, Pauline, is also an actress, fostering an early artistic environment. He later attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, cultivating his acting skills in school musicals. Chalamet also briefly studied at Columbia University and New York University.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet has had several high-profile relationships throughout his career. Earlier connections include model Lily-Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter. Chalamet shares no children and remains focused on his professional endeavors. His relationship with Jenner, which began in 2023, is often a topic of public interest.

Career Highlights Timothée Hal Chalamet achieved global recognition for his lead role as Elio Perlman in the 2017 romance Call Me by Your Name. His poignant performance earned an Academy Award nomination, launching his status as a compelling young actor. He subsequently anchored major studio productions, including the critically acclaimed Dune franchise, portraying Paul Atreides across two blockbuster films that collectively grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. Chalamet also starred as Willy Wonka in the 2023 musical Wonka. To date, Chalamet has collected two Academy Award nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award, solidifying his influence as a fashion icon and one of his generation’s most sought-after talents.