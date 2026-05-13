A trip to the hospital can feel incredibly stressful. Even if the waiting rooms have comfortable chairs and free coffee, the anticipation of a needle or the possibility of bad news can make anyone anxious. Which is why it’s so reassuring when medical staff know how to help patients relax. And sometimes, all it takes is a well-timed joke to ease a difficult day. To highlight the importance of bedside manner, we compiled a list of wholesome doctor moments where they put people at ease with kindness and humor.

#1 Imagine Waking Up With Double Vision And Seeing This. I'd Feel An Alien Had Abducted Me

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#2 Back In 2018, When I Was Suffering From Locked-In Syndrome, A Doctor Noticed A Minor Movement And Discovered I Was In There Four years later, on the day of his retirement, I walked into his office.



#3 My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia... My God

#4 A 6-Year-Old Girl Couldn't Sleep At Night Because She Was Scared Of Monsters, So The Doctor Gave Her This Spray

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#5 It’s Not A Time Rewind, It’s A Time Freeze

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#6 Therapy Dog

#7 Hanging In My Cardiologist's Exam Room

#8 This Is My Best Friend's Cardiologist Since She Was 14 (Now In Her 30s), Reading Her A Bedtime Story Via Video Chat As She's In The Hospital Waiting For A New Heart She's there and not allowed visitors until after she gets a heart, and he decided she needed a proper bedtime story.



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#9 Nurses Dress Up As Their Doctor For Halloween

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#10 One Of Our Doctors Travels To Codes Via A Razor Scooter

#11 Super Wholesome. Dr. Chang Delivered Me, And Yesterday I Helped Him Deliver A Baby! I Love Full-Circle Moments

#12 A Hospital Surgeon Creates "Dressing Drawings" So Kids Don't See Scars “The pen may not be mightier than the scalpel, pediatric surgeon Dr. Robert Parry always takes a moment to make sure a scar isn’t the only lasting memory of a child’s surgical procedure. He surprises them with a hand-drawn dressing featuring a character or something that personally interests them.”



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#13 A Man Who Couldn't Afford The Surgery Gifts 2 Chickens To The Doctor Who Performed The Surgery For Free

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#14 Doctors Went Out On Strike In Lebanon

#15 First Day On A Paeds Rotation

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#16 My Mom Works At A Doctor's Office And Sent A Photo Of This Patient Who Showed Up For An Appointment

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#17 Brilliant Idea

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#18 My Hospital Hired An Employee Whose Only Job Is To Go Around Saying Hi To Other Employees While They Work

#19 Went In For A Check-Up Today. Seen In The Doctor’s Office

#20 I Asked My Doctor To Write Down My Prescription So I Don’t Forget It. This Is What He Gave Me

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#21 The Doctor Arranges A Free Eye Camp And Does 150 Cataract Surgeries For Free

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#22 Such A Supportive Grandpa

#23 Hand Crocheted Dr Bear By A Grateful Patient, Today Was A Good Day

#24 Age Gap Must Be Very... Obvious Here

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#25 My Local Dentist Doesn't Have Enough Patients

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#26 This Was My Doctor

#27 My Childhood Doctor's Office Has A Mini Door Installed For Younger Patients

#28 The Best Kind Of Doctor This 9-year-old recently had to go in for surgery and was so nervous that he brought his stuffed wolf. The wolf had a tear in its leg, so it asked if its doctor could do a wolf surgery, too. His parent said "no." But when they walked into the recovery room, they discovered the little wolf lying next to their son, this time with a surgical mask, a little cast, and surgical-grade sutures in his leg.



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#29 This Doctor Has A Special Code

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#30 My Daughter's Pediatrician Prescribed An Ice Cream After She Got Her Flu Shot

#31 Received This Text Out Of The Blue From One Of The Doctors Today, Totally Made My Day

#32 Dr. Amanda Hess Pauses Her Own Labor To Deliver Another Woman's Baby SPECIAL DELIVERY: As Dr. Amanda Hess was getting into her hospital gown to be induced to give birth, she heard nurses prepping a woman who needed to give birth right away because her baby was in distress. But the woman's OBGYN was not at the hospital yet, so Dr. Hess (an OBGYN herself) put on another gown to cover her backside, threw on boots over her flip-flops, and delivered the baby.



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#33 A Good Way To Start A Surgery

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#34 Found At My Doctor's Office, Posted In The Waiting Room... Wholesome Feels

#35 This Doctor’s Office Has A Guitar In The Lobby For Anyone To Play

#36 A Friend Of Mine Is In Labor. The Doctor Seems Very Confident About The Situation

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#37 This Doctor From Ouro Branco In Alagoas, Brazil, Is Known For Treating Patients Without Asking For Payment. Instead Of Money, They Thank Him With Simple Gifts

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#38 My Doctor Hangs Kids' Pictures In The Examination Rooms. This One Touched My Heart

#39 Doctor Sleeper Is Making The Sleeping Happen

#40 The Urine Deposit Area At My Doctor’s Office

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#41 This Artwork In My Dentist's Office. I Think It's An Original

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#42 Appropriate Sign In My Eye Doctor's Bathroom

#43 My Doctor's Office Is In The Holiday Spirit

#44 My Mom Is Being Treated By Dr. Batman

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#45 A Much-Needed Addition To Our Curriculum

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