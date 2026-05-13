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A trip to the hospital can feel incredibly stressful. Even if the waiting rooms have comfortable chairs and free coffee, the anticipation of a needle or the possibility of bad news can make anyone anxious. Which is why it’s so reassuring when medical staff know how to help patients relax. And sometimes, all it takes is a well-timed joke to ease a difficult day. To highlight the importance of bedside manner, we compiled a list of wholesome doctor moments where they put people at ease with kindness and humor.

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#1

Imagine Waking Up With Double Vision And Seeing This. I'd Feel An Alien Had Abducted Me

Imagine Waking Up With Double Vision And Seeing This. I'd Feel An Alien Had Abducted Me

Stunning-and-Sublime Report

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    #2

    Back In 2018, When I Was Suffering From Locked-In Syndrome, A Doctor Noticed A Minor Movement And Discovered I Was In There

    A doctor in a suit and mask shakes hands with a younger man holding a walker. Doctors' awesome sense of humor.

    Four years later, on the day of his retirement, I walked into his office.

    miraclman31 Report

    13points
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    #3

    My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia... My God

    My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia... My God

    Snow_Commander Report

    12points
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    #4

    A 6-Year-Old Girl Couldn't Sleep At Night Because She Was Scared Of Monsters, So The Doctor Gave Her This Spray

    A 6-Year-Old Girl Couldn't Sleep At Night Because She Was Scared Of Monsters, So The Doctor Gave Her This Spray

    esiper Report

    12points
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    #5

    It’s Not A Time Rewind, It’s A Time Freeze

    It’s Not A Time Rewind, It’s A Time Freeze

    danadonnelly Report

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    #6

    Therapy Dog

    A beagle therapy dog peeks from a doorway and then hides behind a person's legs, showing awesome sense of humor.

    avanthigovender Report

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    #7

    Hanging In My Cardiologist's Exam Room

    A framed sign in a doctor's office says Thank you for not mentioning Dr. Oz, showcasing doctors' awesome sense of humor.

    photophunk Report

    12points
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    #8

    This Is My Best Friend's Cardiologist Since She Was 14 (Now In Her 30s), Reading Her A Bedtime Story Via Video Chat As She's In The Hospital Waiting For A New Heart

    A man reading an illustrated book, likely sharing a funny story, showcasing doctors awesome sense of humor.

    She's there and not allowed visitors until after she gets a heart, and he decided she needed a proper bedtime story.

    DirectTea3277 Report

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    #9

    Nurses Dress Up As Their Doctor For Halloween

    Doctors showing awesome sense of humor, two wearing wigs and mustaches, one smiling at the camera.

    Ootmins Report

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    #10

    One Of Our Doctors Travels To Codes Via A Razor Scooter

    A doctor in scrubs and a basketball bag rides a scooter down a hospital hall, showcasing doctors awesome sense of humor.

    comma66 Report

    12points
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    #11

    Super Wholesome. Dr. Chang Delivered Me, And Yesterday I Helped Him Deliver A Baby! I Love Full-Circle Moments

    A doctor holding a newborn in 2000, and later posing with the grown child in 2022. This demonstrates an awesome sense of humor.

    jayy8143 , Ogaalka Caafimaadka Report

    12points
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    #12

    A Hospital Surgeon Creates "Dressing Drawings" So Kids Don't See Scars

    A doctor with an awesome sense of humor draws Eeyore and Olaf on medical tape, making everything less scary for patients.

    “The pen may not be mightier than the scalpel, pediatric surgeon Dr. Robert Parry always takes a moment to make sure a scar isn’t the only lasting memory of a child’s surgical procedure. He surprises them with a hand-drawn dressing featuring a character or something that personally interests them.”

    SuperAtomic707 , deleted , Akron Children's Report

    12points
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    #13

    A Man Who Couldn't Afford The Surgery Gifts 2 Chickens To The Doctor Who Performed The Surgery For Free

    Doctors awesome sense of humor shines as a man and doctor pose with chickens. A funny, less scary moment at the clinic.

    alvaroramalloz Report

    11points
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    #14

    Doctors Went Out On Strike In Lebanon

    Doctors Went Out On Strike In Lebanon

    lCall911l Report

    11points
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    #15

    First Day On A Paeds Rotation

    A tweet from Dr. Glaucomflecken sharing a funny doctor moment about a nervous med student. Doctors' awesome sense of humor.

    DGlaucomflecken Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Mom Works At A Doctor's Office And Sent A Photo Of This Patient Who Showed Up For An Appointment

    A white horse stands at an open doorway, looking into a room, demonstrating an awesome sense of humor.

    Mr_GarlicBread_ Report

    10points
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    #17

    Brilliant Idea

    Two doctors, wearing masks and scrubs, smiling for a selfie. A doctor's awesome sense of humor makes the holiday less scary.

    DrRayMD Report

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    #18

    My Hospital Hired An Employee Whose Only Job Is To Go Around Saying Hi To Other Employees While They Work

    My Hospital Hired An Employee Whose Only Job Is To Go Around Saying Hi To Other Employees While They Work

    ball-_-fondler Report

    10points
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    #19

    Went In For A Check-Up Today. Seen In The Doctor’s Office

    A white mug with a doctor's awesome sense of humor, featuring text about Google searches and a medical degree.

    salamsfrmsdca Report

    9points
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    #20

    I Asked My Doctor To Write Down My Prescription So I Don’t Forget It. This Is What He Gave Me

    I Asked My Doctor To Write Down My Prescription So I Don’t Forget It. This Is What He Gave Me

    Epic4345 Report

    9points
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    #21

    The Doctor Arranges A Free Eye Camp And Does 150 Cataract Surgeries For Free

    The Doctor Arranges A Free Eye Camp And Does 150 Cataract Surgeries For Free

    ikpsgill1 Report

    9points
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    #22

    Such A Supportive Grandpa

    Such A Supportive Grandpa

    theanncam Report

    9points
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    #23

    Hand Crocheted Dr Bear By A Grateful Patient, Today Was A Good Day

    Hand Crocheted Dr Bear By A Grateful Patient, Today Was A Good Day

    UTFBEE Report

    9points
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    #24

    Age Gap Must Be Very... Obvious Here

    Age Gap Must Be Very... Obvious Here

    DGlaucomflecken Report

    9points
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    #25

    My Local Dentist Doesn't Have Enough Patients

    A cardboard box overturned on a sidewalk, spilling numerous colorful lollipops. A scene of doctors' awesome sense of humor.

    unknown Report

    8points
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    #26

    This Was My Doctor

    A doctor's white coat and stethoscope on a stand, with a tablet as the head. Showcasing doctors' awesome sense of humor.

    ksungc Report

    8points
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    #27

    My Childhood Doctor's Office Has A Mini Door Installed For Younger Patients

    My Childhood Doctor's Office Has A Mini Door Installed For Younger Patients

    23x3 Report

    8points
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    #28

    The Best Kind Of Doctor

    A young child asleep in a hospital bed, clutching a stuffed animal, embodying doctors' awesome sense of humor.

    This 9-year-old recently had to go in for surgery and was so nervous that he brought his stuffed wolf. The wolf had a tear in its leg, so it asked if its doctor could do a wolf surgery, too. His parent said "no." But when they walked into the recovery room, they discovered the little wolf lying next to their son, this time with a surgical mask, a little cast, and surgical-grade sutures in his leg.

    aoi_ringo , Epic Quotes Report

    8points
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    #29

    This Doctor Has A Special Code

    A sign from Dr. Alenezi at Vancouver Urology Centre, showing doctors' awesome sense of humor offering free treatment.

    LoadErRor1983 Report

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    #30

    My Daughter's Pediatrician Prescribed An Ice Cream After She Got Her Flu Shot

    My Daughter's Pediatrician Prescribed An Ice Cream After She Got Her Flu Shot

    tekkaman01 Report

    8points
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    #31

    Received This Text Out Of The Blue From One Of The Doctors Today, Totally Made My Day

    A heartwarming message from a doctor praising an infusion nurse's skills, exemplifying doctors' awesome sense of humor.

    Armsaresame Report

    8points
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    #32

    Dr. Amanda Hess Pauses Her Own Labor To Deliver Another Woman's Baby

    A new mother smiles in a hospital bed, holding her swaddled newborn. This image highlights doctors' awesome sense of humor.

    SPECIAL DELIVERY: As Dr. Amanda Hess was getting into her hospital gown to be induced to give birth, she heard nurses prepping a woman who needed to give birth right away because her baby was in distress. But the woman's OBGYN was not at the hospital yet, so Dr. Hess (an OBGYN herself) put on another gown to cover her backside, threw on boots over her flip-flops, and delivered the baby.

    Tank_Girl_Gritty_235 , FOX 13 News - Tampa Bay Report

    8points
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    #33

    A Good Way To Start A Surgery

    A Good Way To Start A Surgery

    PM_pets_pls Report

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    #34

    Found At My Doctor's Office, Posted In The Waiting Room... Wholesome Feels

    Found At My Doctor's Office, Posted In The Waiting Room... Wholesome Feels

    Ruckus292 Report

    8points
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    #35

    This Doctor’s Office Has A Guitar In The Lobby For Anyone To Play

    This Doctor’s Office Has A Guitar In The Lobby For Anyone To Play

    buumaun Report

    8points
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    #36

    A Friend Of Mine Is In Labor. The Doctor Seems Very Confident About The Situation

    A Friend Of Mine Is In Labor. The Doctor Seems Very Confident About The Situation

    SterlingMidnight Report

    7points
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    #37

    This Doctor From Ouro Branco In Alagoas, Brazil, Is Known For Treating Patients Without Asking For Payment. Instead Of Money, They Thank Him With Simple Gifts

    A doctor with awesome sense of humor kneels, holding eggs, flanked by two elderly women, making healthcare less scary.

    dr.douglasciriaco Report

    7points
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    #38

    My Doctor Hangs Kids' Pictures In The Examination Rooms. This One Touched My Heart

    A child's drawing with a cloud reading My Dream... is to have Peace, exemplifying doctors' awesome sense of humor.

    ToddPCWV Report

    7points
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    #39

    Doctor Sleeper Is Making The Sleeping Happen

    Doctor Sleeper Is Making The Sleeping Happen

    LindsayPNewton Report

    7points
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    #40

    The Urine Deposit Area At My Doctor’s Office

    The Urine Deposit Area At My Doctor’s Office

    marclove7 Report

    7points
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    #41

    This Artwork In My Dentist's Office. I Think It's An Original

    A yellow toothbrush taped to a white board in a white frame, demonstrating doctors awesome sense of humor.

    Neckbreaker70 Report

    6points
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    #42

    Appropriate Sign In My Eye Doctor's Bathroom

    Eye chart styled sign in a bathroom with humorous text, a perfect example of doctors awesome sense of humor.

    Tufflaw Report

    6points
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    #43

    My Doctor's Office Is In The Holiday Spirit

    My Doctor's Office Is In The Holiday Spirit

    geoffe Report

    6points
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    #44

    My Mom Is Being Treated By Dr. Batman

    My Mom Is Being Treated By Dr. Batman

    bathroomredditor2016 Report

    6points
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    #45

    A Much-Needed Addition To Our Curriculum

    A medical student created a medical handbook addressing racial gaps in dermatology, demonstrating doctors awesome sense of humor.

    theblkbrit Report

    6points
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    #46

    This Poster Is In My Doctor's Office

    This Poster Is In My Doctor's Office

    Eice6 Report

    5points
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