46 Times Doctors’ Awesome Sense Of Humor Made Everything Less Scary (New Pics)
A trip to the hospital can feel incredibly stressful. Even if the waiting rooms have comfortable chairs and free coffee, the anticipation of a needle or the possibility of bad news can make anyone anxious. Which is why it’s so reassuring when medical staff know how to help patients relax. And sometimes, all it takes is a well-timed joke to ease a difficult day. To highlight the importance of bedside manner, we compiled a list of wholesome doctor moments where they put people at ease with kindness and humor.
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Imagine Waking Up With Double Vision And Seeing This. I'd Feel An Alien Had Abducted Me
Back In 2018, When I Was Suffering From Locked-In Syndrome, A Doctor Noticed A Minor Movement And Discovered I Was In There
Four years later, on the day of his retirement, I walked into his office.
My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia... My God
A 6-Year-Old Girl Couldn't Sleep At Night Because She Was Scared Of Monsters, So The Doctor Gave Her This Spray
It’s Not A Time Rewind, It’s A Time Freeze
Therapy Dog
Hanging In My Cardiologist's Exam Room
This Is My Best Friend's Cardiologist Since She Was 14 (Now In Her 30s), Reading Her A Bedtime Story Via Video Chat As She's In The Hospital Waiting For A New Heart
She's there and not allowed visitors until after she gets a heart, and he decided she needed a proper bedtime story.
Nurses Dress Up As Their Doctor For Halloween
One Of Our Doctors Travels To Codes Via A Razor Scooter
Super Wholesome. Dr. Chang Delivered Me, And Yesterday I Helped Him Deliver A Baby! I Love Full-Circle Moments
A Hospital Surgeon Creates "Dressing Drawings" So Kids Don't See Scars
“The pen may not be mightier than the scalpel, pediatric surgeon Dr. Robert Parry always takes a moment to make sure a scar isn’t the only lasting memory of a child’s surgical procedure. He surprises them with a hand-drawn dressing featuring a character or something that personally interests them.”
A Man Who Couldn't Afford The Surgery Gifts 2 Chickens To The Doctor Who Performed The Surgery For Free
Doctors Went Out On Strike In Lebanon
First Day On A Paeds Rotation
My Mom Works At A Doctor's Office And Sent A Photo Of This Patient Who Showed Up For An Appointment
Brilliant Idea
My Hospital Hired An Employee Whose Only Job Is To Go Around Saying Hi To Other Employees While They Work
Went In For A Check-Up Today. Seen In The Doctor’s Office
I Asked My Doctor To Write Down My Prescription So I Don’t Forget It. This Is What He Gave Me
The Doctor Arranges A Free Eye Camp And Does 150 Cataract Surgeries For Free
Such A Supportive Grandpa
Hand Crocheted Dr Bear By A Grateful Patient, Today Was A Good Day
Age Gap Must Be Very... Obvious Here
My Local Dentist Doesn't Have Enough Patients
This Was My Doctor
My Childhood Doctor's Office Has A Mini Door Installed For Younger Patients
The Best Kind Of Doctor
This 9-year-old recently had to go in for surgery and was so nervous that he brought his stuffed wolf. The wolf had a tear in its leg, so it asked if its doctor could do a wolf surgery, too. His parent said "no." But when they walked into the recovery room, they discovered the little wolf lying next to their son, this time with a surgical mask, a little cast, and surgical-grade sutures in his leg.
This Doctor Has A Special Code
My Daughter's Pediatrician Prescribed An Ice Cream After She Got Her Flu Shot
Received This Text Out Of The Blue From One Of The Doctors Today, Totally Made My Day
Dr. Amanda Hess Pauses Her Own Labor To Deliver Another Woman's Baby
SPECIAL DELIVERY: As Dr. Amanda Hess was getting into her hospital gown to be induced to give birth, she heard nurses prepping a woman who needed to give birth right away because her baby was in distress. But the woman's OBGYN was not at the hospital yet, so Dr. Hess (an OBGYN herself) put on another gown to cover her backside, threw on boots over her flip-flops, and delivered the baby.