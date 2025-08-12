Kylie Jenner Makes Racy Posts After Timothée Chalamet Snubs Her On Her Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

As breakup rumors swirl, Kylie Jenner, who just turned 28, has replied to the strange message her supposed boyfriend gave her for her birthday.

After Timothée Chalamet posted a pic of Mohammed Ali on his own social media page, but failed to post any well-wishes for his girlfriend’s birthday, rumors of the pair’s breakup have been growing stronger.

Highlights Kylie Jenner has posted new photos of herself modeling two new pieces of her clothing line, Khy.

The post has netizens wondering if Jenner and her two-year boyfriend Timothée Chalamet are headed for splitsville.

Netizens can't help but speculate on what’s going on with the notoriously private couple.

Now, Kylie has posted pictures of her birthday celebration, including photos of herself wearing pieces of her Khy clothing line, with Chalamet noticeably absent.

It was a talked-about, if odd, way to mark your girlfriend’s latest trip around the sun.

On August 10th, Jenner’s birthday, Timothée Chalamet posted a photo of Mohammed Ali from back in the day to his Instagram page, with red lettering scrawled at the top saying: “Dream Big.”

Then a day later, Chalamet posted another sports photo, this time of tennis champ John McEnroe, with the same cryptic message in red letters: “Dream Big.”

Missing were any well-wishes for his girlfriend of two years, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday and showed off new Kyh gear

To celebrate her special day, Jenner had dinner with an intimate group. In photos posted to her Instagram page, Jenner is seen celebrating various moments.

In one, she is presented with a cake that appears to have been made by kids, haphazardly decorated with sprinkles and candy.

Surrounded by children singing happy birthday, she blows out the candles.

In other photos, a more official-looking cake is presented, one that is highly detailed with raspberries and chocolate.

In her message, she thanked her sister Kendal for organizing the event, saying: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly. I’m so lucky to have you.”

She also posted a few pictures and a video of herself modeling some new items from her clothing line: a butter colored bandu top and matching shorts.

Missing in all of the birthday photos was Chalamet.

Netizens notice Chalamet’s absence from Jenner’s birthday celebrations

Chalamet’s absence from Kylie’s party, and his cryptic posts, have people wondering: What’s going on with the couple?

Was Chalamet just trying to promote his newest comedy-sports film that comes out in December?

Was he out of town filming Dune Part Three?

No one knows, but everyone has an opinion.

“And where’s Timothée?” one fan asked.

“’I’m surprised Timothee is not there,” wrote another.

“Timmy is shining for his absence,” observed a Spanish-speaking fan.

Other comments seemed to take a big-picture approach.

Some people talked about how boring it would be for her if she had joined him on set while filming “Dune: Messiah,” and how basically anything she decided to do would be viewed suspiciously.

“What is she supposed to do when he is filming? If she travels to see him, she’s clingy; if she sits at home, she’s boring; if she goes out with her friends, she’s an unfit mother and acting single; if she hangs out with her family, she apparently has no friends,” one person surmised.

Jenner and Chalamet were seen recently in Saint Tropez

It’s not the first time fans have noticed that there could be trouble in paradise for the couple.

According to reports, the pair haven’t been seen together in about a month.

And then there are Kylie’s break-up songs.

In another recent Instagram Stories post, Jenner shared back-to-back breakup songs, further fueling the breakup rumors.

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has addressed their status, but they’ve been notoriously low-key about their relationship and don’t usually post photos of each other on their individual pages.

Some reports say Chalamet’s absence could be due to his filming “Dune: Messiah,” which is currently in production in Budapest, reports say.

Prior to that, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted in Saint-Tropez in early July when Chalamet famously wore a green bandana around his head like a granny wearing a headscarf.

Speculations abound with netizens wondering what’s going on between Kylie and Timothée

