Kylie Jenner Makes Racy Posts After Timothée Chalamet Snubs Her On Her Birthday
Kylie Jenner with dark wavy hair and nude makeup posing against a white background for a racy social media post.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Makes Racy Posts After Timothée Chalamet Snubs Her On Her Birthday

As breakup rumors swirl, Kylie Jenner, who just turned 28, has replied to the strange message her supposed boyfriend gave her for her birthday.

After Timothée Chalamet posted a pic of Mohammed Ali on his own social media page, but failed to post any well-wishes for his girlfriend’s birthday, rumors of the pair’s breakup have been growing stronger.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner has posted new photos of herself modeling two new pieces of her clothing line, Khy.
  • The post has netizens wondering if Jenner and her two-year boyfriend Timothée Chalamet are headed for splitsville.
  • Netizens can't help but speculate on what’s going on with the notoriously private couple.

Now, Kylie has posted pictures of her birthday celebration, including photos of herself wearing pieces of her Khy clothing line, with Chalamet noticeably absent.

    Timothée Chalamet posts odd sports-related photos to his Instagram account

    Kylie Jenner in a black bikini holding a wine glass, making racy posts outdoors by a pool on a sunny day.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner posing outdoors in a sheer black top and jeans, making racy posts after Timothée Chalamet snub on birthday.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    It was a talked-about, if odd, way to mark your girlfriend’s latest trip around the sun.

    On August 10th, Jenner’s birthday, Timothée Chalamet posted a photo of Mohammed Ali from back in the day to his Instagram page, with red lettering scrawled at the top saying: “Dream Big.” 

    Kylie Jenner posing in a pale green bandeau top and skirt making racy posts after Timothée Chalamet snub news.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    Then a day later, Chalamet posted another sports photo, this time of tennis champ John McEnroe, with the same cryptic message in red letters: “Dream Big.”

    Missing were any well-wishes for his girlfriend of two years, Kylie Jenner.

    Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday and showed off new Kyh gear

    Kylie Jenner posing in a pale green racy outfit, showcasing her style after birthday social media posts.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    To celebrate her special day, Jenner had dinner with an intimate group. In photos posted to her Instagram page, Jenner is seen celebrating various moments.

    In one, she is presented with a cake that appears to have been made by kids, haphazardly decorated with sprinkles and candy.

    Kylie Jenner posing in a green bandeau top with loose dark hair, making racy social media posts after Timothée Chalamet snub.

    Image credits: khy / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner posing confidently in a stylish outfit, making racy posts after Timothée Chalamet snubs her birthday.

    Surrounded by children singing happy birthday, she blows out the candles.

    In other photos, a more official-looking cake is presented, one that is highly detailed with raspberries and chocolate.

    In her message, she thanked her sister Kendal for organizing the event, saying: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly. I’m so lucky to have you.” 

    Young girl wearing a Happy Birthday headband smiling while riding a pink bicycle indoors, related to Kylie Jenner birthday racy posts.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    She also posted a few pictures and a video of herself modeling some new items from her clothing line: a butter colored bandu top and matching shorts. 

    Missing in all of the birthday photos was Chalamet.

    Netizens notice Chalamet’s absence from Jenner’s birthday celebrations

    Boxer celebrating victory in ring with Dream Big text overlay, related to Kylie Jenner racy posts and Timothée Chalamet snub.

    Image credits: tchalamet / Instagram

    Chalamet’s absence from Kylie’s party, and his cryptic posts, have people wondering: What’s going on with the couple? 

    Was Chalamet just trying to promote his newest comedy-sports film that comes out in December? 

    Timothée Chalamet holding a tennis trophy with Dream Big text, linked to Kylie Jenner racy posts trending news.

    Image credits: tchalamet / Instagram

    Was he out of town filming Dune Part Three? 

    No one knows, but everyone has an opinion.

    “And where’s Timothée?” one fan asked.

    Timothée Chalamet in a car wearing a black hoodie and blue jacket, looking at the camera with a neutral expression.

    Image credits: tchalamet / Instagram

    “’I’m surprised Timothee is not there,” wrote another.

    “Timmy is shining for his absence,” observed a Spanish-speaking fan. 

     Other comments seemed to take a big-picture approach.

    Kylie Jenner holding a painting during an outdoor art session under a striped umbrella on a sunny day.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    Text comment on social media discussing birthday wishes, related to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet snub SEO topic.

    Some people talked about how boring it would be for her if she had joined him on set while filming “Dune: Messiah,” and how basically anything she decided to do would be viewed suspiciously.

    “What is she supposed to do when he is filming? If she travels to see him, she’s clingy; if she sits at home, she’s boring; if she goes out with her friends, she’s an unfit mother and acting single; if she hangs out with her family, she apparently has no friends,” one person surmised.

    Jenner and Chalamet were seen recently in Saint Tropez

    Kylie Jenner celebrating birthday with friends at a candlelit dinner, capturing moments on her phone in a black lace outfit.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    It’s not the first time fans have noticed that there could be trouble in paradise for the couple. 

    According to reports, the pair haven’t been seen together in about a month.

    And then there are Kylie’s break-up songs.

    In another recent Instagram Stories post, Jenner shared back-to-back breakup songs, further fueling the breakup rumors.

    Kylie Jenner affectionately touching Timothée Chalamet while sitting courtside at a basketball game in casual attire.

    Image credits: tchalametfiles / X

    Comment discussing Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian/Jenner PR involving a paid boyfriend claim.

    Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has addressed their status, but they’ve been notoriously low-key about their relationship and don’t usually post photos of each other on their individual pages.

    Some reports say Chalamet’s absence could be due to his filming “Dune: Messiah,” which is currently in production in Budapest, reports say.

    Prior to that, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted in Saint-Tropez in early July when Chalamet famously wore a green bandana around his head like a granny wearing a headscarf.

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sharing an intimate moment outdoors, highlighting Kylie Jenner's racy posts after a birthday snub.

    Image credits: bnpparibasopen / Instagram

    Speculations abound with netizens wondering what’s going on between Kylie and Timothée

    Screenshot of online comment discussing Kylie Jenner making racy posts after Timothée Chalamet snubs her on her birthday.

    Kylie Jenner making racy posts on social media after Timothée Chalamet snubs her birthday celebration.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kylie Jenner's racy posts after being snubbed by Timothée Chalamet.

    Text post on social media stating he made the right decision, related to Kylie Jenner racy posts and Timothée Chalamet snub.

    Kylie Jenner posing confidently in a bold outfit, reflecting her racy social media presence after a snub.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing a model with harsh language expressing boredom and negative opinion.

    Kylie Jenner in a bold outfit, making racy posts after Timothée Chalamet snubs her on birthday celebration.

    Text excerpt displayed on a screen featuring a candid statement about relationship dynamics and manipulation by women.

    Social media post referencing Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet amid controversy on her birthday.

    Comment section text discussing Timothée Chalamet’s fame and Kylie Jenner’s past relationship as a star couple.

    Text post from TrumpsOnEpsteinsList stating he's not missing much, he had that, and he's done. Related to Kylie Jenner racy posts after Timothée Chalamet snub.

    Kylie Jenner posing in a stylish outfit, making racy posts after Timothée Chalamet snubs her birthday.

    Social media post text on a white background stating a personal opinion about someone missing what they lack.

    Text on screen showing a comment about a relationship, related to Kylie Jenner making racy posts after Timothée Chalamet snubs her.

    Comment from MaryQuiteContrary expressing surprise over a mismatched relationship, mentioning fake and vapid qualities.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not a fan of her or the rest of her vapid, overexposed, oversaturated family, but the comments about her, as a woman, are disgusting.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm i am gonna be the obnoxious d******d virtue signaler for once... If you are going to make a post about women being naked. Showcase the Iranian women removing their slave outfits in protest... The ones who were apprehended and beaten to death for it. After their like-minded brothers and sisters took bullets for them until they could no more...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
