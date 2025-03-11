ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made headlines after their PDA-packed outing at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.



Creating a buzz with their latest public appearance, it seems we might finally know what the couple was talking about, thanks to insights from a lip reader.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s tennis outing led to speculations about the couple’s relationship

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/VF25/WireImage

The reality star and beauty mogul accompanied her Oscar-nominated boyfriend to the A-lister match on Sunday, March 9. Jenner’s model sister, Kendall Jenner, was spotted with the couple as well.

The couple’s outing sparked comments online due to Kylie Jenner’s affectionate behavior towards Timothée Chalamet while the actor seemed nonchalant.

Image credits: bnpparibasopen

While the actor focused on the match between Holger Rune of Denmark and Ugo Humbert of France, his girlfriend’s demands for affection created a buzz on social media.

The couple’s conversations during the match led to speculations about their relationship dynamic, with many wondering whether the couple is still going strong or not.

Focused on the game, an unimpressed Chalamet allegedly said, “Wait a minute, love” to Jenner’s photo request

Image credits: bnpparibasopen

Image credits: bnpparibasopen

Luckily for curious fans, a forensic lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, uncovered the couple’s conversation for Daily Mail. Freeman said Jenner wanted a photo of them smooching during the match, while Timothée replied, “Wait a minute, love,” as he had his eyes on the court.

The footage from the match shows Jenner gripping Chalamet’s face and kissing him while he seemed uninterested as he kept watching the game. After this, Jenner said, “Eye contact!” The actor then responded to Jenner with “Go on” and continued with, “yum, yep.”

While the actor was watching the game, Jenner was seen snapping photos of the court

Freeman added that Chalamet exclaimed with a painful “Ow!” while sitting back in his chair. Jenner then responded with an “Are you ok?” while laughing. Jenner was then seen stroking the actor’s stomach in an affectionate manner. Then Chalamet reportedly said “No problem, I’m good, don’t worry about it.”

Then Chalamet told Jenner, “Watch the point, watch the point,” while she was still caressing the actor. The actor, focused on the game, then called out “atta Ugo” in support of the player before eventually standing up and shouting, “No, no, how can you miss that!”

He added, “That was a bad miss, that was a bad miss,” while Jenner was seen snapping a photo of the court.

Fans reacted to the couple’s tennis outing, with one fan calling it a “cringefest”

Image credits: bnpparibasopen

The couple’s exchange led to mass reactions on social media. While fans previously said the couple “don’t belong,” just recently, they were likened to a mother and son due to their outfit choices. And the recent outing lit the fuse of a speculation bomb across the web.

One fan wrote, “him not kissing her back and her kissing him w her eyes open is making me cringe.” Another fan said, “This is me kissing my cat.”



“Such a cringefest,” a fan wrote. “This is insanely fake pls im over it,” commented another. “He is not her type at all. It’s all fake,” another fan added.



One fan shared, “I’m having second hand embarrassment watching this.”

“Bro Kylie is drunk,” wrote one fan defending the reality star. “He doesn’t seem that into her,” another said of Chalamet’s reactions.

One fan wondered, “But why is he looking at Kendall the whole time when she’s kissing him?! He def can sense the insecurity vibes with her sis this is super awkward”

Image credits: WTA

One shared, “But this also comes across a bit yikes because he is clearly into the match and not her in that moment so she looks a bit performative. But I say in that moment because who knows how he was otherwise. Moments in time don’t a story tell”

The couple has been the target of online users for some time now

Image credits: bnpparibasopen

With Kylie Jenner coming from the highly publicized Kardashian-Jenner clan and Timothée Chalamet making a name for himself in the film industry, the couple’s relationship has been the target of many social media users ever since the relationship first began back in 2022.



While some fans suggested the relationship is fake, others stated that Chalamet looks bored in their public appearances.

Fans claimed that Chalamet’s Best Actor loss at the 2025 Academy Awards could be due to the “Kardashian curse”

Image credits: bnpparibasopen

Speculations went far. So much so that following Chalamet’s Best Actor loss in the recent Academy Awards, fans claimed that it could be due to the infamous “Kardashian curse.” According to the alleged curse, all men who have been with any member of the reality star family, have ended up losing their fame and success.

Notable examples include Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Lamar Odom, and Kim Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye.

Netizens rushed to social media to comment on the A-lister couple’s recent outing

