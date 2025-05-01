“Save It For The Bedroom”: Kylie Jenner Slammed Getting Touchy With Timothée Chalamet In New Outing

ADVERTISEMENT

They were watching the game, but all eyes were on them. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned up the heat courtside at the Lakers game.

The pair packed on the PDA (public displays of affection) with flirty whispers, thigh grabs, and nonstop kisses.

The outing comes just weeks after Jenner was slammed for “smothering” her boyfriend at Coachella.

Highlights Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA courtside at a Lakers game.

Social media was riled up, with some calling Jenner “smothering” and accusing the couple of having a PR romance.

Despite the backlash, insiders say the couple is still going strong, with Kylie supporting Timothée’s career.

RELATED:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on PDA courtside at the Lakers game

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

On Tuesday night, April 29, Jenner and Chalamet made another public appearance at a sports event after their highly publicized tennis tournament sighting.

Spotted courtside in Los Angeles, where the LA Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 27-year-old beauty mogul and her 29-year-old Oscar-nominated boyfriend were spotted holding hands, sharing kisses, and exchanging a whole lot of conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenner held onto Chalamet’s arm while the actor kept his hand on the beauty mogul’s thigh

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

In what seemed like a response to the frequent backlash they receive from fans, the couple looked quite in love as Jenner held onto Chalamet’s arm, while the Wonka star kept his hand on Jenner’s thigh and snapped photos of the court action with his digital camera.

At one point, Jenner even flashed a heart sign at one of the players on the court, proving she was just as into the game as she was into her boyfriend. At the game, the couple also had a near run-in with Chalamet’s ex, Lily-Rose Depp, who was also in the crowd with her partner, 070 Shake.

Online users commented on the couple’s outing, with some calling it a PR relationship

Share icon

Image credits: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were quick to comment on the couple’s courtside sighting, with some saying that Jenner was indeed “smothering” him. One user warned Chalamet, saying, “Run boy run.”

One joked, “Get a room.”

Another commented on the relationship, adding that it’s “Not a real relationship, it’s for the public to see.”

A third pointed out Jenner’s constant touching, saying, “That’s a sign of insecurity in case he leaves.”



Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner courtside in LA for the Lakers-Timberwolves game. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7hCh4Gp0lZ — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) May 1, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet is THE COUPLE pic.twitter.com/tqcZMWbWUq — Kauane (@Updatekhloee) May 1, 2025

Not all comments were negative. One user commented on Jenner’s glow-up after ditching her implants and sporting a more natural look, saying, “She’s looking too good and happy to be a Kardashian!”

And another said that Chalamet “seems pretty content with being smothered!”



One just called out the haters, saying, “They look happy, let them be!”

Jenner was slammed for “smothering” Chalamet at a Coachella performance

Share icon

Image credits: infokyliebrasil / X

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 12, just two weeks prior to the game, the pair had made headlines for their steamy outing at Coachella 2025, where Jenner was slammed by fans for “smothering” Chalamet with nonstop affection while he seemed careless.

The model was seen repeatedly kissing her boyfriend’s cheek, hugging him tightly, and kissing him in videos posted on social media.

Fans have previously likened the pair to a “mother and son”

Share icon

Image credits: The Academy

The couple’s public appearances have had their fair share of criticism. On Valentine’s Day, the couple turned heads at the Berlin premiere of A Complete Unknown, in which Chalamet stars as a young Bob Dylan.

Critics were quick to pile on the pair, with some fans saying Jenner looked like “his mom,” and others wondering whether their relationship was genuine or just another Hollywood publicity stunt.

The couple have had their fair share of criticism from fans on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: strwberrygirl / X

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: archivekymothee / X

That narrative only gained momentum days later at the 2025 BAFTA Awards, where the pair appeared in matching all-black outfits. “They look like a mother and son,” one user said, while another compared Chalamet to Jenner’s ex, Travis Scott, saying the actor “has the body of a 12-year-old.”

Then came the Oscars. Jenner skipped the red carpet but was spotted inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, seated next to Chalamet. The two were caught exchanging kisses during the ceremony. The high-profile outing received another wave of criticism, with some insisting Jenner “clearly does not belong” at such a prestigious event.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an insider, the couple is going strong despite the backlash

Share icon

Image credits: timotheenation / X

Despite the backlash, an insider speaking to People shared that the relationship is going stronger than ever. “Earlier this year was intense for their relationship, but they are making it work. Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career,” the insider revealed.

According to the insider, Chalamet also spends time with Jenner’s kids from her ex, Travis Scott, when they are in Los Angeles. “Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest,” the source claimed.

Online users commented on the couple’s PDA-filled courtside date

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT