“Save It For The Bedroom”: Kylie Jenner Slammed Getting Touchy With Timothée Chalamet In New Outing
Kylie Jenner and Timothu00e9e Chalamet sitting closely at an event, sparking comments about getting touchy.
Celebrities, News

“Save It For The Bedroom”: Kylie Jenner Slammed Getting Touchy With Timothée Chalamet In New Outing

They were watching the game, but all eyes were on them. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned up the heat courtside at the Lakers game.

The pair packed on the PDA (public displays of affection) with flirty whispers, thigh grabs, and nonstop kisses.

The outing comes just weeks after Jenner was slammed for “smothering” her boyfriend at Coachella.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA courtside at a Lakers game.
  • Social media was riled up, with some calling Jenner “smothering” and accusing the couple of having a PR romance.
  • Despite the backlash, insiders say the couple is still going strong, with Kylie supporting Timothée’s career.
RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on PDA courtside at the Lakers game

    Kylie Jenner posing outdoors in a black embellished outfit amid greenery and modern architecture background.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    On Tuesday night, April 29, Jenner and Chalamet made another public appearance at a sports event after their highly publicized tennis tournament sighting. 

    Spotted courtside in Los Angeles, where the LA Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 27-year-old beauty mogul and her 29-year-old Oscar-nominated boyfriend were spotted holding hands, sharing kisses, and exchanging a whole lot of conversation.

    Jenner held onto Chalamet’s arm while the actor kept his hand on the beauty mogul’s thigh

    Kylie Jenner posing in a black crop top and leather skirt, showcasing her style in a hallway setting.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    In what seemed like a response to the frequent backlash they receive from fans, the couple looked quite in love as Jenner held onto Chalamet’s arm, while the Wonka star kept his hand on Jenner’s thigh and snapped photos of the court action with his digital camera.

    At one point, Jenner even flashed a heart sign at one of the players on the court, proving she was just as into the game as she was into her boyfriend. At the game, the couple also had a near run-in with Chalamet’s ex, Lily-Rose Depp, who was also in the crowd with her partner, 070 Shake. 

    Online users commented on the couple’s outing, with some calling it a PR relationship

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sitting closely together at a public event, sparking touchy outing controversy.

    Image credits: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    Fans were quick to comment on the couple’s courtside sighting, with some saying that Jenner was indeed “smothering” him. One user warned Chalamet, saying, “Run boy run.”

    One joked, “Get a room.”

    Another commented on the relationship, adding that it’s “Not a real relationship, it’s for the public to see.” 

    A third pointed out Jenner’s constant touching, saying, “That’s a sign of insecurity in case he leaves.” 

    Not all comments were negative. One user commented on Jenner’s glow-up after ditching her implants and sporting a more natural look, saying, “She’s looking too good and happy to be a Kardashian!”

    And another said that Chalamet “seems pretty content with being smothered!”

    One just called out the haters, saying, “They look happy, let them be!”

    Jenner was slammed for “smothering” Chalamet at a Coachella performance

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sitting closely together, with Kylie playfully touching Timothée in public.

    Image credits: infokyliebrasil / X

    On April 12, just two weeks prior to the game, the pair had made headlines for their steamy outing at Coachella 2025, where Jenner was slammed by fans for “smothering” Chalamet with nonstop affection while he seemed careless.

    The model was seen repeatedly kissing her boyfriend’s cheek, hugging him tightly, and kissing him in videos posted on social media.

    Fans have previously likened the pair to a “mother and son”

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sitting together at an event, with Kylie wearing a black dress and Timothée in a yellow suit.

    Image credits: The Academy

    The couple’s public appearances have had their fair share of criticism. On Valentine’s Day, the couple turned heads at the Berlin premiere of A Complete Unknown, in which Chalamet stars as a young Bob Dylan. 

    Critics were quick to pile on the pair, with some fans saying Jenner looked like “his mom,” and others wondering whether their relationship was genuine or just another Hollywood publicity stunt.

    The couple have had their fair share of criticism from fans on social media

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at an event, captured during a moment of interaction and conversation.

    Image credits: strwberrygirl / X

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet caught getting touchy at a crowded event with fans and photographers around.

    Image credits: archivekymothee / X

    That narrative only gained momentum days later at the 2025 BAFTA Awards, where the pair appeared in matching all-black outfits. “They look like a mother and son,” one user said, while another compared Chalamet to Jenner’s ex, Travis Scott, saying the actor “has the body of a 12-year-old.”

    Then came the Oscars. Jenner skipped the red carpet but was spotted inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, seated next to Chalamet. The two were caught exchanging kisses during the ceremony. The high-profile outing received another wave of criticism, with some insisting Jenner “clearly does not belong” at such a prestigious event. 

    According to an insider, the couple is going strong despite the backlash

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attending an event, sparking buzz over their public interaction and closeness.

    Image credits: timotheenation / X

    Despite the backlash, an insider speaking to People shared that the relationship is going stronger than ever. “Earlier this year was intense for their relationship, but they are making it work. Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career,” the insider revealed.

    According to the insider, Chalamet also spends time with Jenner’s kids from her ex, Travis Scott, when they are in Los Angeles. “Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest,” the source claimed.

    Online users commented on the couple’s PDA-filled courtside date

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to Kylie Jenner getting touchy with Timothée Chalamet in a new outing.

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seen together, sparking comments about save it for the bedroom behavior.

    Comment on social media post criticizing Kylie Jenner for getting touchy with Timothée Chalamet during a public outing.

    Comment saying Get a room in response to Kylie Jenner slammed for getting touchy with Timothée Chalamet in new outing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating not a real relationship but for the public to see, related to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

    Comment on social media post saying Changing guys like clothes, expressing a relatable opinion on relationships and dating trends.

    Screenshot of social media comment reading Run boy run, reacting to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet outing controversy.

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in a public outing sparking reactions over their touchy behavior.

    Comment warning Timothée Chalamet about Kylie Jenner getting touchy in a new outing.

    Comment by Denise Kuepfert-Atkinson discussing clinginess in a social media post about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seen together during a public outing, sparking social media reactions.

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in a public outing sparking controversy over getting touchy and remarks to save it for the bedroom.

    Comment from Susan Mottram discussing insecurity and mentioning Megan Markle and Harry in a social media post.

    Comment by Lynne Peters saying Must be a good lover with smiling emoji in a social media post.

    Social media comment reacting to Kylie Jenner getting touchy with Timothée Chalamet during an outing.

    Comment by Charlotte Hernandez calling a couple very cute with heart and starry-eyed emojis.

    Melissa Dixon Klaassen commenting on a social media post about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's outing and public reaction.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP also shares the comment about 'sloppy second' which is very misogynistic. BP is a f****d up place with f****d up people running it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They kissed and held hands so BP looked for some mean tweets so they could turn this into a negative story. They could have found kind nice tweets and then written up a sweet story about two people in love. BP likes to be mean to people for clicks.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are just a couple holding hands and kissing, nothing wrong or bad with that (and Kylie is 27 years old and Timothée is 29 so the mother and son argument doesn't even work)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
