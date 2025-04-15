ADVERTISEMENT

Coachella 2025 delivered plenty of drama, some “awkward” celebrity PDA, and moments that will go down in the history of this electrifying annual music festival.

From a failed backflip that had a singer landing on his face to Lady Gaga’s “satanic ritual”-style performance, from Julia Fox’s tushie-revealing outfit to Charli XCX’s bold after-party message, it was a rollercoaster of viral, unforgettable moments.

Here’s a rundown of all the best, worst, and bizarre moments from Coachella 2025.