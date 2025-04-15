The Most Viral And Awkward Moments From Coachella 2025 — From Bare Backsides To Stunts Gone Wrong
Coachella 2025 delivered plenty of drama, some “awkward” celebrity PDA, and moments that will go down in the history of this electrifying annual music festival.
From a failed backflip that had a singer landing on his face to Lady Gaga’s “satanic ritual”-style performance, from Julia Fox’s tushie-revealing outfit to Charli XCX’s bold after-party message, it was a rollercoaster of viral, unforgettable moments.
Here’s a rundown of all the best, worst, and bizarre moments from Coachella 2025.
Julia Fox served a full moon in the desert
Netizens felt Julia Fox was “begging for attention” when she showed up to the Revolve Festival during Coachella in a cowgirl-inspired corset and thong-baring chaps.
The Down the Drain author, 35, flaunted her tushie for the camera, making haters call it a “vulgar” and “utterly trashy look.”
“When u need that much attention, something is not right with your head,” one said.
“Just why is the question? Put some pants on!” another wrote.
While at the Revolve Festival, Julia Fox addressed how people react to her string of barely–there outfits.
“They can’t affect my mental health. My mental health is long gone,” she said during a chat with E! News.
“I think with all art, it should be polarizing. And if everyone loved it… I would say ‘oh, I just did something wrong.’”
No idea, since the photo doesn't show us. Ah, here we go: Julia-Foxs...2-2025.jpg
Lady Gaga “performed a satanic ritual”
Lady Gaga’s nearly two-hour performance was filled with gothic imagery, complete with gargoyles and angels.
At one point, she was surrounded by skulls and even laid beside a skeleton for her performance of Disease.
Critics claimed her performance was “disgusting” and “unsettling,” claiming it reminded them of “satanic rituals.”
“Lady Gaga performed a satanic ritual during Coachella,” one said.
Another wrote, “Satanic rituals' during Lady Gaga's performance at Coachella is being praised ...This is NOT art. This is NOT theater. This IS demonic and it must end.”
Others claimed Lady Gaga was “back” and called it “one of the greatest performances of her career.”
“Satanic rituals, fighting doppelgangers, chess queen dance battles, zombies, unsettling crutch walks... It's a Lady Gaga opera at Coachella,” said one fan. “Our girl is back.”
This was the second time the pop diva, 39, headlined the annual music event.
Green Day set a tree on fire
The attempt to set the stage on fire may have been taken a little too literally.
Green Day accidentally left a palm tree engulfed in flames during their headlining set at Coachella.
Netizens slammed the rock band’s use of pyrotechnics at the show.
“They need to stop all pyro! Have they not learned a thing!” one said, while another wrote, “OMG! This is terrible. Hope no one was hurt.”
“Cant believe they are allowed to launch fireworks when its like 100 degrees in LA,” another said.
“The tree said I'd rather die than listen to Green Day,” wrote another.
With all the fires they have had, and they still did this? Wow
Lola Young said she would “faint or throw Up”
Lola Young powered through health issues to make her debut at Coachella with an hour-long set.
The Messy singer, who wore a fur-covered bra and a matching hat, told the crowd that she would either “faint or throw up” at some point.
“I feel a bit sick, so if I do throw up, I apologise, please don’t post it on the interweb,” she added.
Although her performance was widely praised, some felt “her stylist did her dirty.”
“That fit is messy,” one said.
Others praised her style, with one saying, “I love her look so so much. Her style is so cool. And her hair is just amazing. What a cool chick!”
“She looks amazing what’s wrong with people so what she’s not a size 8 get over it,” another wrote.
I have no problem seeing a body that isn't model-like. The way this outfit, especially the top, is fashioned doesn't flatter her as well as it should have, and I blame the designer.
The revival of Y2k fashion
Benson Boone forced to address lukewarm response
Benson Boone appeared onstage to perform what the internet called “Bohemian Flipsody.”
Giving Queen fans a big surprise, the Grammy winner paid tribute to the legendary band by performing his own rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody at Coachella 2025.
But Benson appeared surprised by the audience’s lukewarm response to the band’s guitarist Brian May making a surprise appearance.
“Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD,” he wrote in a TikTok clip, in which he was seen waiting for the audience to show enthusiasm but then walked away.
Additionally, not everyone was happy with Benson’s tribute to late singer Freddie Mercury.
“You're not him,” one critic said, while another wrote, “A well-trained body and cool outfit don't make him Freddy.”
“It’s bad, stop pretending like it’s good,” another said about the performance.
“Maybe it’s just me, but the outfits he always wears creep me out a little bit,” another wrote.
On the other hand, some defended his Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with Swarovski crystals.
“Freddie would have loved that outfit,” one said.
Another wrote, “Protect this man (and his outfits) at all costs.”
Kylie Jenner’s (literally) sizzling latex dress
“When life gives you lemons you get Kylie Jenner,” a social media user said.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder defied desert logic by wearing a latex dress in the scorching 100-degree weather.
Making a surprise appearance at the Revolve X Sprinter Pool Party on April 11, the cosmetics mogul promoted the alcoholic soda drink brand Sprinter while dressed in a skin-tight latex dress.
Critics trolled, asking, “Can this girl be any faker?”
“How do you not sweat in this?????” one asked.
Another wrote, “Is she selling the drink or breast augmentation?”
Charli Xcx’s bold after-party statement
After an electric Coachella performance featuring surprise appearances from Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Troye Sivan, Charli XCX had a loud-and-clear message for the world.
The singer wore a sash that said, “Miss Should Be Headliner” while attending a private after-party at the Guess Jeans compound.
But some social media users didn’t agree with her and called her the “queen of rage bait” for thinking she could replace Green Day as the headliner.
“Sorry but no,” one said, while another wrote, “Not after that awful autotune performance!”
“I’d ask if she was high to think she’s bigger than f***ing Green Day, but I know she is,” said another.
Some haters took a harsher tone, with one saying, “She always looks like she needs a shower.”
“I find her to be insufferable,” another said.
Jennie’s cowgirl-coded aesthetic
Coachella turned into “JENCHELLA” when fans witnessed Jennie taking the stage in a Western-inspired cowgirl-style outfit for her very first solo appearance at the high-energy music festival.
The Blackpink singer wore a crocodile-embossed jacket paired with a matching bra top from Georges Hobeika’s fall 2025 collection for her 12-song set.
“Jenchella is the greatest of all time,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Hands down, a core memory.”
When I hear "Coachella," that's exactly the type of outfit I think of.
Troye Sivan’s boring fashion moment
Troye Sivan was a strong contender for the worst dressed celebrities at Coachella 2025.
The singer’s long-sleeve T-shirt, baggy jeans and boots seemed out of place at the desert festival, with none of the pieces seeming appropriate for the intense heat.
John Mayer and Post Malone’s underwhelming outfits
Coachella is not just a music festival. It is also seen as a chic runway in the desert, where bold fashion statements are made.
But no such statement was made from John Mayer or Post Malone, who refused to deviate from their signature styles at the festival.
Megan Thee Stallion faced glitches with her microphone
Megan Thee Stallion had to overcome some technical issues as she closed out the third day of the music festival on Sunday, April 13.
“Somebody better come out here and fix my motherf***ing microphone!” she called out before someone ran onto the stage to give her a hand with the microphone pack that was attached to the back of her outfit.
The three-time Grammy winner then served what fans called a “headliner worthy” set that included surprise appearances from Queen Latifah, Ciara and Victoria Monét.
Her set was eventually cut off as it went a couple of minutes overtime, eating into the time slot for the night’s headliner, Post Malone.
“They said we gotta go!” she said before wrapping up and exiting the stage.
Yo Gabba Gabba! took the audience down memory lane
Amid the chaos and stellar performances, the audience did not expect to see a surprise Yo Gabba Gabba! cameo.
The fuzzy, technicolor creatures from the beloved children’s show were joined by hip-hop legend Flavor Flav and funk genius Thundercat for the ultimate trip down memory lane.
d4vd attempts a shirtless backflip and lands on his face
For his debut Coachella set, d4vd attempted a backflip but landed hard on his face in front of a raging crowd.
After laughing it off, he got back up on his feet and continued his performance, missing no beat until the end. He did manage to include a successful flip later in the same set.
The 20-year-old artist, born David Anthony Burke, later shared a post on social media, addressing the now-viral moment.
“Humiliation ritual complete ... see u next week coachella i love u,” he wrote.
Green Day’s “awkward” moment with a fan
One lucky fan got to share the stage with Green Day after the band’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited him to join their performance.
Although it sounded like a sweet idea, fans felt the moment was “so awkward” and wondered why Billie kept touching the fan’s face.
“Is awkwardness becoming the new norm for music festival performances now?” one asked.
“This looks so awkward,” another agreed.
“Why is Billy petting him lol,” one asked.
“The only time I have NOT enjoyed watching a fan on stage,” one said.
Travis Scott had people floating on stage
Travis Scott headlined the second night of Coachella 2025 with a set that had his dancers floating from above the stage.
“Is Coachella allowed to be this lit?” one fan asked following his performance.
“Literally highest in the room,” another commenter said.
For his first appearance at the Californian festival since 2017, Travis revealed he has always wanted to headline and was glad to do it “at this level now.”
“I've also been trying to figure out how to get the production levels to where you can do the illest sh*t, where it's not so expensive,” he told Complex ahead of the show.
He said “artists like [him] can get ‘choked up the wall” while trying to bring their ideas to life.
“...That's what motivates me. Like, how can I create these experiences without breaking my back to do it? As far as the bread, at least,” he told the outlet earlier this month.
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s “awkward” PDA
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet cuddled in the midst of the festive crowd at Coachella.
“Oh this is a hard watch,” the internet said after clips of their “awkward” PDA were caught on camera during Charli XCX's set.
“Honestly this is so painfully awkward. They have zero chemistry I don’t understand it at all,” one said.
Another claimed Kylie’s body language “always screams anxious and uncomfortable.”
“You can tell she’s not having fun and is clinging on to Timmy and trying to be affectionate because there’s cameras recording them,” the same user went on to say.
As an oldie - is Slay a good thing or a bad thing?
I'm just going to assume that in the polls, 'major fail' and 'flop' are negatives and 'major vibes' and 'slay' are positives. It also seems that the poll only needs two options, considering the fact that the two negative options are synonymous, as are the two positive options. But what do I know? I'm off to shout at clouds now.Load More Replies...
Never assume! Remember that wicked, bad and sick are positive (for now). Oh for the days when things were fab, groovy and far out :)
I'm 52, and in my day it meant to k**l something dead, but I think it means you are doing it right and "killing" it in today's terms. Whereas killing is a good thing.
