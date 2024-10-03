Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Using His Body For Promo”: Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage
News

“Using His Body For Promo”: Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Benson Boone caused a stir after leaving his Cincinnati performance on September 30, 2024 wearing nothing but an American flag speedo, cowboy boots, sunglasses, and a backpack much to the delight of his fans, and the annoyance of his detractors.

The artist, who dominated the Billboard Hot 100 this year with his song Beautiful Things peaking at Nº 2, performed at the ICON Festival Stage as part of his Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour, which kicked off last week on September 24.

  • Benson Boone leaves a Cincinnati show in an American flag speedo, cowboy boots.
  • His concert stunt sparked mixed reactions, some calling it a publicity tactic.
  • 'Fireworks & Rollerblades' World Tour includes performances in major cities.
  • Boone's TikTok following exceeds 7.2 million, with regular tour content.

The young star casually strolled away from the avenue as fangirls screamed and recorded on their phones, with the moment going viral on X, drawing mixed reactions. While some fans celebrated the “stunt,” others were less impressed and felt that the artist was using his body to gain the media’s attention.

“Every time i see an update on him he’s using his body for a promo,” wrote one fan.

Benson Boone leaves fans thirsty and surprised after he left his Cincinnati show with nothing but boots and a speedo with the American flag

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty

Boone’s career has been steadily on the rise since he burst onto the scene with his hit Ghost Town in 2021.

Born in Monroe, Washington, in 2022, Boone’s journey to fame started on TikTok, where his singing videos got him a significant following. His viral success caught the attention of major industry players.

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: PopCrave

He followed-up this momentum with an audition for American Idol, but chose to leave the competition early out of fear of not being ready enough.

He turned his attention to perfecting his craft, which was the right decision as it led to the creation of his breakout single and subsequent album Fireworks & Rollerblades. Released in April 2024, it featured a mix of emotional ballads and pop songs that showcase Boone’s ability to melt his listeners’ hearts.

The stunt comes as part of his first world tour, a major step in his journey to becoming an all-American music star

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: PopCrave

Boone’s Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour is currently in full swing, with scheduled performances in North America, the UK, Australia, Europe, and New Zealand. 

After his performance in Cincinnati, the artist is going to perform in Durant, Oklahoma, before heading to major cities overseas like London, Paris, and Sydney. The tour is set to last until January 2025, giving fans across the globe a chance at seeing their idol live on stage.

For his loyal fanbase, who have been following him since he was just a TikToker, watching him grow as an artist has been a thrilling experience. Not only is the artist talented, but he also embodies an aesthetic and masculine look that’s both classic and modern, with messy curls and a signature mustache.

The singer went from simple TikTok videos to opening for Taylor Swift in a matter of a couple of years. Despite this, his original account is still active

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: PopCrave

Boone’s rising popularity has earned him the right to open for none other than Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

The moment was considered “career-defining” by fans and analysts alike, who believe Boone is being set to “inherit” Swift’s audience of mostly teenage girls due to his appeal as a heartthrob and all-american music icon.

His TikTok following continues to grow to this day, boasting more than 7.2 million followers at the time of writing. He posts regular videos of his life on tour and wholesome moments with his girlfriend, influencer Maggie Thurmon, who has a big fanbase of her own with more than 5 million followers on the same platform.

The couple made a stunning debut at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September, where they shared a kiss for the cameras, confirming their relationship.

While some netizens considered his “speedo” walk to be nothing more than a desperate publicity stunt, most were delighted to see the icon’s body on display

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: luimacronne

“In the kitchen, in the bedroom, on the train, in the car, in the woods, in a McDonalds, in a skatepark,” joked one user, mentioning all the places where she would have intimate encounters with the artist.

“That’s almost what i look like except with 50 extra pounds of pure fat around the stomach region,” another laughed.

“He is serving male American rock icon. I’m liking it. After the VMA performance he has grown so much. I see a rockstar,” wrote one of his fans.

“Well, Benson Boone sure knows how to make an exit! Talk about leaving the crowd with something to remember!”

“That’s wild!” His fans continued to gush over the young singer’s physique, while others wondered what the point of the stunt was

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: eyeamwema

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: richrayefe

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: amanarora_0x

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: Omitomilola

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: 0xLemuel

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: 6ixtanked

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: Pirate_Angel_

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: nathaliemayy

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: vashi1999

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: replor89

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: Iittlestory

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: jps_aririah

"Using His Body For Promo": Singer Benson Boone Leaves Concert In A Speedo, Sparks Outrage

Image credits: BRTXCX

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this headline say this "sparks outrage?" From whom? No one seems to have minded. As for "using his body as promo," So what? Female artists are encouraged and even expected to do that. Dude looks great. And apparently, the PR stunt worked, because I'd never heard of this guy before!

sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this headline say this "sparks outrage?" From whom? No one seems to have minded. As for "using his body as promo," So what? Female artists are encouraged and even expected to do that. Dude looks great. And apparently, the PR stunt worked, because I'd never heard of this guy before!

