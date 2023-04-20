We all have that one perfect song that follows us through our lives like a welcome companion, cheering us up when we need it and calming us down in a storm, making it almost a soundtrack to our lives. Undoubtedly, that song is different for all of us, but when you come to think about it, there are plenty of such pieces of perfect music, where every part seems to complement another, forming a mesmerizing harmony and making us feel all the feels.

Now, you might be already thinking about the songs you deem to be the best songs of all time - perfect in every way - but wait until you read what people had to say about such songs on this awesome Reddit thread. The people there didn’t limit themselves only to popular music but have also added classic songs to the list, which might pleasantly expand your playlist if you haven’t encountered those pieces already!

But before we dig deeper into the submissions that we gathered from the aforementioned AskReddit thread, we should probably think about what makes the perfect song. While there are a lot of variables here, and we can never dismiss the factor of sentiment, in our opinion, an impeccable piece of music should offer a never-heard-before yet easily understandable harmony, foolproof sound engineering for heightened listening pleasure, and if it has song lyrics, they should be so much more than just some fifth-grade-level willy-nilly poem. Only then can you feel the power of music shaking you to your very core!

Of course, you are very welcome to disagree, but just check out the list of these perfect songs - you might not like all of them, but there’s no denying they’re nothing short of genius!