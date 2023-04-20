78 Of The Most Perfect Songs, As Deemed By People On The Internet
We all have that one perfect song that follows us through our lives like a welcome companion, cheering us up when we need it and calming us down in a storm, making it almost a soundtrack to our lives. Undoubtedly, that song is different for all of us, but when you come to think about it, there are plenty of such pieces of perfect music, where every part seems to complement another, forming a mesmerizing harmony and making us feel all the feels.
Now, you might be already thinking about the songs you deem to be the best songs of all time - perfect in every way - but wait until you read what people had to say about such songs on this awesome Reddit thread. The people there didn’t limit themselves only to popular music but have also added classic songs to the list, which might pleasantly expand your playlist if you haven’t encountered those pieces already!
But before we dig deeper into the submissions that we gathered from the aforementioned AskReddit thread, we should probably think about what makes the perfect song. While there are a lot of variables here, and we can never dismiss the factor of sentiment, in our opinion, an impeccable piece of music should offer a never-heard-before yet easily understandable harmony, foolproof sound engineering for heightened listening pleasure, and if it has song lyrics, they should be so much more than just some fifth-grade-level willy-nilly poem. Only then can you feel the power of music shaking you to your very core!
Of course, you are very welcome to disagree, but just check out the list of these perfect songs - you might not like all of them, but there’s no denying they’re nothing short of genius!
This post may include affiliate links.
"Time" By Pink Floyd
oficious_intrpedaler said:
"How did guys in their early 20s write such a perfect song about growing old? The line "You run and you run to catch up with the sun but it's sinking, Racing around to come up behind you again" is such an insane encapsulation of how life in the rat race can feel."
I love Pink Floyd, they are musical geniuses. But they can be so depressing.
"Everlong" By Foo Fighters
DanishWonder said:
"I remember snuggling with my girlfriend on the back porch watching the sunset the last day before I left for college. This song was playing and I just totally related to "if anything could ever be this real forever"."
"Redbone" By Childish Gambino
Capable-KingShinyIX said:
"Yusss! Donald Glover is one of the most insanely talented human beings (pun intended). The song is a masterpiece. Also, Sweatpants is one of the only rap songs I listen to."
Love this song - it has this 70s funk feel that I just adore.
"Under Pressure" By David Bowie & Queen
Accomplished-Tip-517 said:
"Fun Fact: They wrote this banger during a co**ine-fuelled frenzy in like sub 10 minutes or something adjacently wild."
"Jolene" By Dolly Parton
Reddit user said:
"Dolly said as far as she could recall, she may have written Jolene and I Will Always Love You on the same day."
magnusarin replied:
"That is a superstar career packed into 24 hours. Dolly is one of the great song writers of all time."
"Starman" By David Bowie
IFellOffASlackline said:
"I cannot describe how much I love this song."
andPEGGY3301 replied:
"Heard it in the Martian and thought oh this is cool. Now it's one of my favorites."
"Master Of Puppets" By Metallica
Wookie_Nipple said:
"This is the single best Metallica song. It's everything they do well rolled into one masterpiece of metal."
"Hotel California" By Eagles
Commercial-Layer1629 said: "I don’t know if this is even possible, but try NOT hearing this song for about a year or so… and then when you hear it again and you absorb every note… you’ll see how flippin’ great this song really is. Many great songs just get overplayed. It dulls your senses on their greatness."
"I Will Always Love You" By Whitney Houston
Give props to Dolly Parton here! She wrote this perfect song.
"Toto" By Africa
hytes0000 said:
"Glad someone said it - I don't think it's taken seriously these days, but it's an awesome song played by a bunch of pros and definitely deserves to be in the conversation."
Ok, listen up - I was a teenager in the 80s. This song sucked then, you couldn't escape it, and it sucks now. I cannot for the life of me understand its comeback. Twice I'm living through this. Have pity. At least it's not the gd Safety Dance.
"Someone Like You" By Adele
"Hallelujah" By Jeff Buckley
Objective-Ad4009 said:
"It’s Jeff’s version for me. So much pain in one song."
NotherCaucasianGary replied:
"I like the Cohen version, but the Jeff Buckley cover is divine. Live at Siné is the definitive version of my book."
"Dancing Queen" By ABBA
Scallywagstv2 said:
"It's perfect. Music, melody, vocals, and the production are all flawless."
"Wish You Were Here" By The Pink Floyd
ceighkes said:
"Those lyrics give me goosebumps. That was my father's favorite band, he passed a little over a year ago. Every time I hear that song I bawl my fucking eyes out. Miss ya dad, wish you were here."
"Dreams" By Fleetwood Mac
The_ProducerKid said:
"Dreams is perfect. The Chain is perfect-er."
"God Only Knows" By The Beach Boys
topgear9123 said:
"Pet Sounds is one of the best albums ever made. I hop between God Only Knows and Sloop John B as the best song off that record."
Wouldn't it Be Nice and Caroline No are my picks. The whole album is miraculous.
"Black Hole Sun" By Soundgarden
Pythagoras_314 said:
"Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden. Amazing vocals, lyrics, and chorus. Might be the most perfect song of the 90s."
"Gangsta's Paradise" By Coolio
gollygabbers0110 said:
"Gangsta's Paradise by Coolio. RIP to a legend who made one of my favorite bops of all time."
TheSouthernBronx replied:
"That was my favorite song to put on when going from East 149th to Jackson Ave on the 5 train. To explain you go from being underground for a while to soaring several stories in the air with all of the South Bronx laid out in front of you. Magic."
"Lose Yourself" By Eminem
DoomDamsel said:
"I like it when a song is so good that it appeals to people who otherwise don't listen to the genre. Lose Yourself is one of those songs for sure."
"Zombie" By The Cranberries
Aunt__Aoife said:
"I'm from the same town as them, the same shop that they borrowed clothes from for their photoshoots is still going, and still lending clothes to bands doing the same."
"Purple Rain" By Prince And The Revolution
EpicBK said:
"I love that song to bits, but it feels like it takes so long for it to stop after it’s ended if you know what I mean, just my opinion though!"
DanMittaul replied:
"Its length was intentional. Prince wanted the song to be just longer than Freebird."
"Landslide" By Fleetwood Mac
Nerdy_Xbox_Gamer said:
"Every time I listen to it, I am immediately calmed down and have no worries. My posture immediately changes and I slump down."
"Losing My Religion" By R.E.M.
museum_geek said:
"REM is such an underrated band. I’ve been listening to them since I was in middle school. Michael Stipe’s complicated cerebral lyrics take a few repetitions before you can “get” it. Also, Bill Berry has the most spectacular unibrow this world has ever seen."
"Fix You" By Coldplay
iambiffman said:
"That’s a top 10 for this metal head. Yeah, it’s a great ride listening to that song."
"Back To Black" By Amy Winehouse
"Stairway To Heaven" By LED Zeppelin
longjohns256784 said:
"Might be cliche but “Stairway to Heaven” - Led Zeppelin."
"Superstition" By Stevie Wonder
"Three Little Birds" By Bob Marley And The Wailers
"Wonderful World" By Louis Armstrong
3rdProfile said:
"Always brings a tear to my eye."
"Little Wing" By Jimi Hendrix
Sensitive_Sherbet_68 said:
"My only criticism is that it’s too short! Wish it could go on forever."
My fav Hendrix is his version of All Along the Watchtower, never tire of it.
"I Put A Spell On You" By Nina Simone
theavroarrow1208 said:
"'I Put a Spell On You', the Nina Simone version. The string arrangement, the vocals, the piano, the instrumental solo - all perfect."
"Your Song" By Elton John
chiksahlube said:
"Too far to find an Elton John song on this list.
The dude topped charts decades apart with the same songs.
If humanity needed to send a musical representative to save us all from alien annihilation, I'd vote for Sir Elton John."
"Lovesong" By The Cure
deadlock_ie said:
"Lovesong is a great pick. If it was specifically “perfect pop songs” I’d have put forward In Between Days. Easily one of the greatest pop songs ever recorded and it’s legitimately crazy that it doesn’t get more recognition.
Robert Smith is under-appreciated in general I think."
"Don't Fear The Reaper" By Blue Öyster Cult
CyptidProductions said:
"To paraphrase a Youtube comment:
"Someone in 1976 really sat down and decided to compose one of the best songs ever recorded"."
"Ramble On" By LED Zeppelin
Ok-Maize-7553 said:
"THERE IS JUST ONE THING I'VE GOT TO DO."
Nope, Kashmir! Or Going to California. Ah, hell, they're all good.
"Man Who Sold The World" By Nirvana Version
boatie123a said:
"How about just the whole Nirvana unplugged session? That entire thing was perfect."
"Welcome To The Black Parade" By My Chemical Romance
Tired_Wolf_Skull said:
"Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance, This song is such a freaking masterpiece. It’s so theatrical and powerful."
"Fast Car" By Tracy Chapman
Derpypickle said:
"A heartbreaking tale of a woman who is trying to do the best with what she has but her partner would rather spend time cruising through life and not contributing to improving their situation. By the end of the song, you feel a sense of melancholy since she has decided to move on without them, dealing with life on her own but able to finally move forward with nothing holding her back. It's a simple story but the songwriting, atmosphere, and vocal talent shown on display really puts you in the moment."
"What's Going On" By Marvin Gaye
"Bridge Over Troubled Water" By Simon And Garfunkel
"You've Got A Friend" By Carole King
"Love On The Brain" By Rihanna
"Space Oddity" By David Bowie
alicealiba said:
"I always cried when I heard it as a kid. Decided I never wanted to be an astronaut."
CallMeJeeJ replied:
"'Tell my wife I love her very much' is the line that gets me. I love how the music and his voice get a little softer there also. Really sells the mood."
"Both Sides, Now" (2000s Version) By Joni Mitchell
Joni is a goddess. "A Case of You" is my favorite from Blue, which is the perfect Joni Mitchell album IMHO.
"Stand By Me" By Ben E. King
Soulwalrus said:
"This song meant the world to me growing up - I met Ben E. King when I was stage managing at the venue in the town I grew up in, and got to shake his hand and thank him for it! A true hero/legend."
"Head Over Heels" By Tears For Fears
Vegetable-Air-9432 said:
"I heard this song for the first time in years in a grocery store last week. Total masterpiece, I can't choose what kind of pickles to buy for THIS. I had to take a little wander and just enjoy."
"Here Comes The Sun" By The Beatles
ninjamanta-Ad3185 said:
"Here Comes The Sun" always makes me feel better. Never ever get tired of it
"In My Life" By The Beatles
30imagi said:
"'In My Life' is somehow more meaningful with only two remaining Beatles that are still alive today."
"Mr. Blue Sky" By Electric Light Orchestra
Lumpy-pad said:
"This is my 'I need cheering up' song."
Terrhus replied:
"Mine too. Nothing has ever been wrong when this song is playing.
Hearing play in the intro to Guardians of the Galaxy Pt II meant there was nothing that the movie could have done to bring me down."
This one is great, but my all time favorite ELO song is "Livin' Thing"
"Linger" By The Cranberries
nonnemat said:
"Been listening to a lot, again, to the cranberries. Saw them in the 90s. Really great. I almost think Dreams is the more perfect song but Linger is a good choice too. The song that I always go to though is I Can't Be with You. It just mesmerizes me."
"Such Great Heights" By Postal Service
LettuceCapital2006 said:
"The album is absolutely perfect."
"Solsbury Hill" By Peter Gabriel
PilotAlan said:
"YES. The 7/4 time and 4/4 vocals overlaid on 7/4 instrumentals, and each 4/4 vocal ended at the beginning of a 7/4 measure. And using 8/8 to relieve tension at the end of each verse.
And making it all sound right and smooth, flowing, powerful, and emotional. It's absolute genius. I know exactly what he's doing and how, and it still makes my eyes mist over every time."
When illusion spin her net - I'm never where I wanna be - And liberty, she pirouette - When I think that I am free
"Forty Six & 2" By Tool
Wookie_Nipple said:
"For what it's worth I'd take Lateralus as the best and most perfect TOOL song. It's like a one-track download of both their spiritual philosophy and musical structural schtick. Got some mellow, got some hard. If I had only one TOOL song it would be this one... But it's very close between a few, including 46&2."
"Time In A Bottle" By Jim Croce
nevernudebluth said:
"Jim Croce is the best."
"Enjoy The Silence" By Depeche Mode
Ashcrashh said:
"Also Stripped and Shake the Disease. Depeche Mode is my absolute favorite band. I love coming across so many people who also appreciate and love them."
"My Heart Will Go On" By Celine Dion
"Sign Of The Times" By Harry Styles
"Clair De Lune" By Claude Debussy
Atem1995 said:
"Debussy is one of my favorite composers. Not many know this but Clair de Lune is a movement of a suite. I highly recommend checking out the other 3 movements of the Suite Bergamasque. Some others to listen to are his preludes, La Mer, Pour La Piano, Children's Corner, Deux Arabesque. There are so many to name."
"Everybody Wants To Rule The World" By Tears For Fears
splasia said:
"Absolutely. I worked at an amusement park in my teen years and late at night on a summer weeknight when it wasn’t too crowded I could lean out the window of my store and listen to the music they played my favorite was Everybody Wants to Rule the World. Still takes me right back to those nights when I hear it."
"The Boxer" By Simon And Garfunkel
charger03 said:
"'In the clearing stands a boxer and a fighter by his trade and he carries the reminders of every glove that laid him down or cut him till he cried out In his anger and his shame "I am leaving, I am leaving" But the fighter still remains'"
"Comfortably Numb" By Pink Floyd
BoozeSlinger32 said:
"Quite possibly the best guitar solo of all time."
"Shine On You Crazy Diamond" By Pink Floyd
1nternal_d1saster said:
Why: 1. You can play it in the background at a party and no one will be bothered. 2. You can play it at a concert and everyone will love it. 3. You can do drugs to it. Any drug. 4. Lyrics are poetry, open to interpretation. 5. Shine on.
"Have You Ever Seen The Rain" By Creedence Clearwater Revival
Nicoprobably said:
"I'm legit sitting at a bar right now, and the opening notes of this song hit at the EXACT moment I read your comment. It took me a minute to put two and two together cause it seemed toooo perfect."
"Pictures Of You" By The Cure
BloodNinja2012 said:
"My initial thought was "Just like Heaven" and I stand by it 100%. My one criticism with pictures of you isn't even with the music, but instead its liner notes. It reads "Bigger, and brighter, and wider than snow" and I know in my heart is should be whiter than snow!"
"Harvest Moon" By Neil Young
Reddit user said:
"I agree. I chose that as my entrance song when I got married."
"Echoes" By Pink Floyd
Themoonismadeofweed said:
"Echoes - Pink Floyd. An epic journey."
"More Than A Feeling" By Boston
TwoGeese said:
"I would argue this whole album is perfection."
Skit55 replied:
"Oh, it absolutely is. Boston's music is what's played in heaven."
"Tyler" By Toadies
doughnut-dinner said:
"Toadies don't get enough love."
ecbremner replied:
"They don't... but also their most famous album isn't even their masterpiece. Hell Below Stars Above is damn near flawless."
"All These Things That I've Done" By The Killers
Naive_Presentation69 said:
"Thank you for mentioning this. That song specifically and the album helped me through many things during my formative years and mean so much to me."
"Fake Plastic Trees" By Radiohead
justmikewilldo said:
"I enjoy it but prefer at least 30 other Radiohead songs."