"Ratings, Here We Come": Katy Perry Holds Pillow And Hides Under Desk During Wardrobe Malfunction On Live Show

Katy Perry turned an “uh oh!” moment into something memorable during Monday night’s live broadcast of “American Idol.”

The 39-year-old pop diva was wearing a sculptural 3D metallic top that nearly fell off during the show’s episode where the season’s 20 remaining contestants were cut down to the top 14.

“If you see a shark you’re left brained, if you see #idol tonight you’re my bestie,” the Firework singer wrote about her top on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Katy Perry was surrounded by a group of people trying to fix her top during the wardrobe malfunction

During the drama-fuelled episode, Katy experienced a wardrobe malfunction that forced her to hold a cushion in front of her chest. She was also captured hiding behind the judges’ desk at one point.

What’s more, the person who seemed the most interested in talking about the wardrobe malfunction was Katy herself. The longtime American Idol judge posted a series of tweets about the moment on social media.

The singer was seen crouching behind the judges’ desk during the drama-filled episode where the 20 remaining contestants were cut down to the top 14

“My top broke are you watching #idol,” Katy wrote in one tweet and then said, “broke again. #idol” in another tweet with a picture of herself clutching a pillow to her chest.

In yet another tweet, the singer shared a clip that included shots from the Monday episode. “I need my top to stay on,” she declared.

With a worried look on her face, Katy was seen surrounded by a group of people trying to keep the metallic top in place.

“If it’s not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted,” the singer added.

The American Idol judge was forced to hold a pillow against her chest because it was a “family show”

Fellow judge Luke Bryan joined the chaos and was pictured wielding a pair of scissors as he tried to salvage the situation.

“I’m going in!” he said, but his attempt to save the day went in vain.

Katy was also captured in another shot, saying, “That song broke my top off,” to host Ryan Seacrest, who seemed confused as the singer was seen holding the metallic piece in place.

“Ratings, here we come,” fellow judge Luke Bryan quipped as Katy Perry was seen holding her top in place

The I Kissed a Girl singer was also pictured sinking behind the judges’ desk and saying, “It’s a family show.”

She later spoke to Access Hollywood and insisted the fiasco wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction.

“I wouldn’t call it a malfunction, I just call it an interesting moment on live television,” she said. “Seems like every season I’m either tearing the seam of my pants or I’m just super expressive physically. I love this outfit so much and I knew I was rolling the dice, but I was like, ‘Who cares?'”

Katy Perry insisted the moment was not a wardrobe malfunction but just an “interesting moment on live television”

Image credits: Access Hollywood

Fans had a field day in the comments section after seeing her outfit, with one saying, “Why you wearing something made out of tinfoil

“Why are stylists giving celebs literal metal to wear,” one wrote, while another chimed in, “You take that off the hood of your car?”

“That wouldn’t happen if you would wear normal clothing,” another said.

Fans questioned what she was wearing, but some cheered her on for continuing with the show

