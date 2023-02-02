Motion pictures and songs seem to create a combination similar to peanut butter and jelly — one highlighting the other. Some of the best movie songs are found in some of the greatest motion pictures. However, mixing the two is an elaborate process, requiring a lot of creative ingenuity. Some of the best movie songs of all time can stay in line with the movie and make sure that the action comes first.

Music is a spotlight — shining bright on the story being told. Catchy songs highlight the action that happens in the scene. They dictate the action and emotions. For example, some of the best movie theme songs, like “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile, set a very serious tone for the movie. Also, a song from a movie acts like a nostalgic tool, reminding us about the film from a few notes alone.

The good thing about movie soundtracks is that they use audio cues to evoke the needed emotions. Since there are a lot of famous movie songs to choose from, we have compiled some of the best ones below. Some of these might already be in your playlist, so be sure to upvote them. On the other hand, if there is another song you would like to share, comment it down below.