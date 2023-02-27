The first significant settlement in the current London area is dated to the first decades of our era, meaning that London is almost as old as Christianity. Having existed for so long, it has a rich and eventful history and we can still find its clues in the modern city.

Qualified London guide Katie shares the hidden history of the city under the username Look Up London on her TikTok account. She shows viewers around London, points out curious details that you wouldn’t even notice otherwise and tells you their stories.

More info: TikTok