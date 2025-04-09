Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chinese Artist’s “Racist” Video Mocks US Tariffs: “When Reality Hits”
News, World

Chinese Artist’s “Racist” Video Mocks US Tariffs: “When Reality Hits”

An AI-generated video believed to have been created by a Chinese national mocks American work culture under the president’s new tariffs.

The video depicts obese Americans in factories performing low-skilled labor, with traditional Chinese music playing in the background.

Workers appear exhausted and depressed as they sew clothing and solder smartphones.

  • An AI-generated video making the rounds on social media shows a group of obese American workers performing low-skilled labor in a factory.
  • The clip features traditional Chinese music playing in the background.
  • It comes after the White House imposed a 104% tariff on Chinese goods, prompting China to retaliate with 34% tariffs.

It then fades out, ending with the MAGA slogan.

The 32-second clip, shared by TikTok user Ben Lau, has received over 30,000 likes and over 600,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday (April 8). On X (formerly Twitter), the clip was seen more than 6 million times.

    A viral AI-generated clip depicts obese, exhausted American factory workers under the new tariffs

    US and China flags overlap, symbolizing trade tension and tariffs.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com

    Naturally, reactions came quickly, with some finding the parody amusing and others outraged by the attempt to ridicule the American work ethic.

    “What exactly is your point? My mom worked in a sewing factory for 15 years, she raised us after dad left, stayed off welfare & kept food on the table & a roof over our heads. It was a good job, thankful she had it,” one user wrote.

    “My dad worked in an electronics factory assembling circuit boards when I was a kid on Long Island. It went away in the 1990s. The people seemed jovial and happy,” shared someone else.

    “Jobs will come back to America. 👏👏” a third user celebrated.

    Workers in a large factory setting, assembling products, representing the impact of US tariffs.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)

    Twitter reply about family struggles and work in response to a Chinese artist's video on US tariffs.

    Image credits: Mb7877907854

    A separate user said: “This is thinking optimistically. Billionaires will automate this while these folks are in the streets begging for food to feed their families.”

    “The Chinese music is particularly poignant,” penned another viewer.

    An additional user stated: “This isn’t accurate at all. The sweat factory workers would be skinny since they couldn’t afford food.”

    Others joked that they were “looking forward” to buying iPhones for $5000 and sneakers for $900.

    Many disagreed on the meaning of the “American Dream,” with some expressing optimism about the increase of jobs in the United States, while others voiced concerns about potentially low wages and poor working conditions associated with those new jobs.

    The clip, believed to be created by a Chinese artist, shows American workers sewing clothing and manufacturing smartphones

    Man using sewing machine in a factory, representing impact of US tariffs in Chinese artist's video.

    Image credits: axiang67 / TikTok

    Workers in a textile factory operating sewing machines, reflecting impact of US tariffs on the industry.

    Image credits: axiang67 / TikTok

    Another AI video, published by Chinese state news network CGTN, features a female voice that sings, “‘Liberation Day,’ you promised us the stars. But tariffs k*lled our cheap Chinese cars.”

    Posted on April 3, the song is titled Look What You Taxed Us Through (An AI-Generated Song. A Life-Choking Reality).

    The caption reads: “Warning: Track is AI-generated. The debt crisis? 100 percent human-made.”

    The lyrics, displayed in English and Chinese, criticize the new tariffs from the point of view of the American consumer, as per TIME magazine.

    “Groceries cost a kidney, gas a lung. Your ‘deals’? Just hot air from your tongue,” the voice sings. “Thanks for the tariffs, and the mess you made.”

    The AI video features traditional Chinese music playing in the background

    Factory workers sewing at machines, illustrating themes of US tariffs and reality in Chinese artist's video.

    Image credits: axiang67 / TikTok

    New China TV, another state media, published a sci-fi short film titled T.A.R.I.F.F., which tells the story of a robot called Technical Artificial Robot for International Fiscal Functions.

    “This is the story of T.A.R.I.F.F., an AIGC [artificial-intelligence-generated content] sci-fi thriller about the relentless weaponization of #Tariffs by the United States, and the psychological journey of a humanoid towards its eventual self-destruction,” the video’s description reads.

    Factory workers assembling electronics, related to Chinese artist's video on US tariffs.

    Image credits: axiang67 / TikTok

    Tweet responding to a Chinese artist's video about US tariffs and factory jobs, questioning if mocking or AI workers are involved.

    Image credits: crissythehippo

    The videos come after the US imposed a 104% tariff on Chinese goods, which was followed by the Asian nation’s retaliatory tariffs of 34%.

    The US President then threatened to retaliate with more tariffs.

    He posted on Truth Social: “Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the US by issuing additional Tariffs (…) will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs.”

    The video, which received over 6 million views on social media, ends with the MAGA slogan

    Bold text with 'Make America Great Again' on black background, related to Chinese artist's commentary on US tariffs.

    Image credits: axiang67 / TikTok

    @axiang67 Make america great again～#tariff#america♬ 原创音乐 – Ben Lau

    “If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading ab*ses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 percent effective April 9th.”

    He added that “all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated” if the country does not remove its retaliatory tariffs, and that trade negotiations with other nations which have requested meetings with the US “will begin taking place immediately.”

    The White House’s argument for imposing tariffs is that they will make Chinese imports more expensive, therefore incentivizing Americans to invest in domestic factories and create jobs for American workers.

    The US imposed a 104% tariff on Chinese goods, and China retaliated with 34% tariffs

    Worker sewing fabric on machine in factory, illustrating impact of US tariffs.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)

    Hands sewing blue fabric on a machine, symbolizing Chinese artistry amidst U.S. tariff tensions.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)

    The president also stated that the tariffs, imposed on imports from about 90 nations, are needed to reduce the trade deficit between the US and other countries, including China and members of the European Union.

    Smartphones, computers, lithium-ion batteries, toys and video game consoles account for the majority of Chinese exports to the United States.

    Beijing has stated it will “fight to the end” after the US administration threatened to impose further tariffs.

    While some were amused by the video, others found it offensive to American work culture

    World map with glowing red lines illustrating impact of US tariffs.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com

    Global markets experienced a sharp decline last week when the president’s tariffs began coming into effect.

    “I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” he said, addressing the US market plunge.

    “What’s going to happen with the market I can’t tell you, but I can tell you our country has gotten a lot stronger.”

    One user referred to the AI-generated video as “misleading propaganda”

    Tweet criticizing ignorance on tariffs and manufacturing related to Chinese artist's video.

    Image credits: VeryInsig

    Tweet discussing Chinese artist's video on US tariffs, highlighting compassion for the working class.

    Image credits: keplar227

    Tweet screenshot discussing US tariffs in a light-hearted tone, related to Chinese artist's controversial video.

    Image credits: REAL_MR_ZOREN

    Tweet questioning if working is degrading, linked to Chinese artist video on US tariffs.

    Image credits: DavidSa67369200

    Tweet criticizing outsourcing practices amid US tariffs discussion.

    Image credits: EatonEmmerich

    Tweet response about US tariffs from ExaminerMo, with ironic comment on American jobs and machines taking over.

    Image credits: ExaminerMo

    Tweet discussing automation, hinting at changes in factory work due to US tariffs.

    Image credits: JackMihoffX

    Tweet discussing US labor laws in response to Chinese artist's video about tariffs.

    Image credits: FalconOfFinance

    Tweet mocking US tariffs with comment on minimum wage and back pain by age 35, posted by CryptovaN.

    Image credits: vaNtastiq420

    Tweet discussing US tariffs and manufacturing future by Raging Owlbear.

    Image credits: RagingOwlbear

    Tweet response critiquing modern work culture, referencing financial instruments and mechanics.

    Image credits: solitary_mssn

    Tweet questioning Chinese artist's video mocking US tariffs.

    Image credits: RFabsulous

    Tweet responding to a post about highly skilled jobs, discussing propaganda and job desirability.

    Image credits: jgleger33

    People Also Ask

    • What is the US trade deficit with China?

      According to the US Trade Representative office, the US imported $438 bn worth of goods from China in 2024, with US exports to China valued at $143 bn, leaving a trade deficit of $295 bn.
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    ggus44
    ggus44
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you feel offended by those images, then it's you who disrespects the working class. And that said, go scream MAGA with the worst president you could ever have and his n a z i boyfriend, go scream "Gulf of America", go spread hate on immigrants, go pick a fight with your neighbors Canada and Mexico, go tax every single country in the world (including that island where only penguins live), but then don't complain when you get laughs and hate from everyone else.

    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friend is the owner of a 2nd-generation semiconductor company. It’s an American firm, he is American. They have a production & assembly factory in Taiwan. They have offices in a few US cities as American HVAC companies are their sole customers. They are headquartered in Taipei. The cost of producing in Taiwan then importing to the US is so astronomically low that in his estimates, it would take tariffs of 500% to even consider moving everything stateside. In actuality, he said they’d move to another foreign country with labors laws & costs weaker than those of the USA but with less tariff penalties. Nothing about the threat of increased tariffs has him considering bringing the manufacturing to America or creating jobs for Americans. It sucks, but it’s economics. Manufacturing, assembly, agriculture aren’t the sectors that are going to create job prosperity, stable employment & a thriving economy. It’s mostly service sector jobs that do this, but that’s just part of the problem.

    Kayci Styles
    Kayci Styles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How has everyone missed the point of these videos? This is propaganda direct from the Chinese government and we are arguing amongst ourselves about whether robots or humans would be working in (currently) non-existent factories? They will do anything to keep the status quo. They are NOT our friends!!!

    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But neither are Trump & Co. your friends. They are in it purely for themselves; they couldn't give a solitary shít for the American people.

