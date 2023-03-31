With The Help Of Ai, I Looked Into The Future Where Donald Trump Is Standing Trial For Crimes That He Committed (11 Pics)

Priming Midjourney with the right sequences can literally give you a look into the future. Here I present to you some courtroom sketches of an imagined trial of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The truth is that when trying to create sketches results are better because there is no need for every line to be in its perfect place, which is the case with photorealistic art. But as I said above, the right sequences to prime a bot gives better results.

I chose to keep most of my prompts for myself because I spend quite of my free time trying to bring my vision to life. Maybe at the moment, it is not fair towards artists that spend days creating their art, but maybe in the future "organic art" will be more appreciated, more expensive, and more elite so everyone will profit...

Who knows what will this crazy time we live in bring to us?

Enjoy the pictures and join me on the ride of this fifth industrial revolution wave!

