The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards took place last night (September 11) at the UBS Arena in New York. The show featured performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, and Eminem, and it had another record-breaking moment for Taylor Swift, who dethroned Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in VMA history.



Celebrities turned up in their most eye-catching looks, fully embracing the more relaxed vibe of the award show compared to the formality of the Grammys or Oscars.



Outlandish style has defined the VMAs since the very first show in 1984 when Madonna wore a corseted wedding dress with a “Boy Toy” belt and continued in 2010 with Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress.



This year, we’ve also seen some questionable fashion choices, ranging from deconstructed bridal gowns to a Power Ranger-inspired look.



Here are our picks for the worst outfits from the 2024 VMAs.