“I would be dead without it,” Katy Perry said about a monumental shift in her life after she broke up with her current fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The separation, which took place in 2017, happened due to an incompatibility between the lifestyles of both celebrities due to a healing journey Bloom had undertaken through a method called The Hoffman Process.

Labeled as a “world-famous technique that empowers you to forgive your past, heal your present, and transform your future,” the program involves a week-long retreat that was so life-changing for the actor that it made him unable to stand Perry’s relationship style.

“He wasn’t playing this cat-mouse game anymore. And I was like, ‘This is boring. I’m moving on,’” she said on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Katy Perry revealed going through life-saving therapy in order to get back with her fiancé and the father of her daughter, Orlando Bloom, after their breakup in 2017

Katy and Orlando, who first started dating in 2016, took a break after a year together. “We weren’t really in it from day one,” the singer explained, stating that she wasn’t ready for something serious at the time due to her hectic schedule and “chaotic” lifestyle.

The pair also encountered each other with their hearts in completely different places. Bloom had just done “a huge time of celibacy,” the singer recalled, while she was still processing a recent breakup. “I needed to swim in a different pond, but I had yet to do a lot of real work,” she explained.

Bloom would then put extra distance between the two when he decided to undergo the Hoffman Process.

Perry described the retreat as something that “rewrites all your neural pathways through different physical activities. So there’s no medicine or plant medicine. It’s literally just scientists and therapists that have put together programming that helps you quiet that imposter syndrome.”

A week later, Orlando returned a changed man, now completely uninterested in the back-and-forth dynamic that was central to Katy’s excitement, making their breakup unavoidable in February 2017.

Wanting to understand the actor, Perry underwent the same treatment as him, which she confessed saved her from harming herself

Despite her initial feelings of “boredom,” something about Bloom’s determination made her want to rebuild the relationship.

Wanting to understand her then-ex, the singer decided to try the same retreat, which she now credits with transforming her outlook and even saving her from a path that would’ve led to her self-destruction.

“I wouldn’t be on this planet without that process,” she stated, confirming the dark path she was heading down before her decision.

“Because the noise got so loud. When Witness came out, things started to shift, and I thought I really loved myself, and I thought I really had that center, but actually, that core was created from outside validation,” the singer continued, making a reference to her fifth studio album, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 on June 2017.

Perry went on to explain how the experience made her realize the importance of constantly working on herself and her relationship, without taking either for granted.

“It just helped me rewire what I think about myself, and it helped me connect my head to my heart.”

The Hoffman Process is an expensive 7-day retreat that aims to heal the patient’s childhood traumas. It was founded in 1967 by a former tailor with no formal training in mental health

But what exactly is the Hoffman Process all about?

First of all, it’s an expensive retreat, coming at $5,350 for just one week. However, the tuition comes with lodging, meals and snacks, and “90 hours of professional instruction, guidance, and individualized attention.”

The method was founded in 1967 by Bob Hoffman, a former tailor from Oakland, California, despite him having no formal training in psychology, psychiatry, or psychotherapy. He became interested in mental health and started hosting 8-hour sessions with his clients, going through their entire biographies to understand the keys to self-forgiveness.

His practice gained recognition when author John Bradshaw recommended the newly coined Hoffman Process in his 1988 self-help guide Bradshaw On: The Family as a way to deal with the “original pain of childhood and get back in touch with the soul.”

The Hoffman Process’ website states that Bob further refined and rebuilt his program over a period of 20 years with the help of various therapists, educators, and doctors, eventually arriving at its current-day version.

Before applying to the program, those interested are encouraged to read a short 27-page booklet where the main concepts of the process are described.

The main topic is the idea of “negative love,” described as pain passed down from one generation to the next within families, which people either accept or rebel against but are never truly free of.

The Hoffman Process claims to be able to help people solve this phenomenon.

The couple remains happy to this day, with the singer praising Bloom’s personality and even sharing naughty details about their intimate life on Alex Cooper’s podcast

Katy and Orlando seem to be happy and healthy together, as in the interview, the singer praised her partner, listing the things she loves about him most.

“He’s got a free spirit, he’s super healthy,” she began. “He shows up, he’s loyal, he’s a Capricorn, he’s not scared. He can get his hands dirty, he loves the elements. He’s spontaneous.”

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, the dishes are washed, and you’ve closed down the pantry and the doors, you better get ready to get your d-ck sucked. I mean literally,” she confessed.

Upon the interview being aired, Orlando Bloom himself responded to his fiancée’s revelation, confessing that he had not only done the kitchen but even “cleaned the whole house” thanks to Perry’s motivation.

The couple also have a healthy 4-year-old daughter named Daisy.

Netizens laughed alongside the signer after hearing about her “love language,” but others were a bit more critical of her sharing intimate details of her relationship

“Every man’s dream!” one reader wrote.

“Well you all win when that happens,” joked another.

“I’m sure every little girl in the country that admires her really needed to hear this,” said one.

Regarding her struggles and reconciliation with the actor, her fans valued her openness, but her detractors believed her experience to be “out of touch” and the retreat to be nothing more than another name for a “drug rehab.”

“Must be nice to retreat to some five star resort indefinitely to ‘rewire the brain’ because of some trivial past relationship failure. How out of touch with reality are these celebrities?” one reader asked.

“Too many girls out there mistaking conflict for passion, peace for boredom, and boundaries as toxicity or control,” stated another.

“She’s so genuine,” wrote one fan, as other joined in to praise the singer for talking openly and without shame about her life and struggles

