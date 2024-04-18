Fangirl Katy Perry Wears T-Shirt With Orlando Bloom’s Face And Video Calls Him From Coachella

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry is never just a face in the crowd. At Coachella, she was two faces in the crowd, as she wore a t-shirt that showcased the face of her beloved partner, Orlando Bloom.

The Firework singer turned heads while attending Coachella in an oversized t-shirt featuring none other than Orlando’s iconic character from “Lord of the Rings,” Legolas. Katy wore the t-shirt as a minidress and paired it with black combat boots and a black cross-body bag.

The songstress shared a couple of Instagram stories during her time at the music festival, and one of them also showed her on a video call with Orlando, who seemed delighted to see his fiancée in a t-shirt with his face on it.

While the pop diva dazzled at the music festival, Orlando was reportedly busy promoting his new reality show, “Orlando Bloom: To The Edge,” which debuted on April 18. The show features the Pirates of the Caribbean star undertaking some thrilling extreme sports, like rock climbing, free diving, and wingsuit flying.

Katy Perry walked around Coachella proving she was her partner’s ultimate fangirl, wearing a Legolas t-shirt

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

Although Orlando couldn’t be by her side at Coachella, Katy still managed to make a stylish shout-out to her fiancé. Her fashion statement screamed ultimate fangirl as she appeared to enjoy herself at the festival.

“I been to Coachella longer than you’ve been alive,” Katy wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps from the event, which included her wearing the Legolas t-shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orlando commented on the post and joked, “Babe I told ya to bring that belt.”

Fans couldn’t get over Katy’s t-shirt, with one saying, “The Legolas shirt is pure fire.”

“THAT LEGOLAS SHIRT – I AM SCREAMING!” one said, while another wrote, “I’m LIVING for Katy in her fan girl shirt. Fan girl shirt, OF HER HUSBAND.”

The singer shared an Instagram story of her having a video call with Orlando Bloom, who seemed delighted to see her enjoying herself at the music festival

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

“The Legolas tee!!!! Need that for comic con!!!!” a fourth comment said.

“I love the Legolas shirt,” another wrote.

One said, “That Legolas shirt… I live!”

Katy and Bloom have shared a whirlwind romance since they first started dating in 2016. After a brief split, the couple rekindled their relationship and got engaged in 2019, further solidifying their bond with the birth of their daughter, Daisy, in 2020.

The pop diva said it was “interesting” to welcome a baby during the pandemic with her fiancé

Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that,” Katy told People in 2022. “I love the experience I’m having with my daughter now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While talking about possibly having more kids with Orlando, the singer said she’s ready for whatever happens.

“Hopefully in the future,” she said.

Some fans agreed that “they’re so cute” after seeing Katy Perry’s snaps from Coachella