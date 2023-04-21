Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Content creator and singer Loren Gray set out to cure her followers’ Coachella FOMO by assuring them that a lot of influencers who appear to be there are just pretending to attend the festival.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, she says that they’ll dress up and get their makeup done, and simply pose for photos without actually buying a ticket.

“They just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks — GRWMs, whatever — and then they drive back. That’s it,” Gray explains.

“Okay, I haven’t personally seen anyone talk about this, but I think it’s hilarious and I have to share it because it’s Coachella. Coachella is like the influencer Olympics, right? It’s the place to be. But most influencers, or a lot of influencers, don’t even go to Coachella.”

“And I think that this is such a wild fact. They’ll go out to the desert and get like an Airbnb, stay with someone, get their outfits, get their hair, get their makeup, post up Coachella day one, Coachella day two.”

“And they don’t go to the festival. They don’t have wristbands. They just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks, get ready with me, and whatever, and drive back. And that’s it. So if you feel boring and sad because you’re not at Coachella, just know that most of these people aren’t there either. It’s like a very common occurrence that I thought people knew but then I didn’t see anyone talking about it. So now you know.”

Loren’s video has gone viral, generating nearly 5 million views

And people appreciate her efforts of “deinfluencing” social media