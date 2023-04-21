Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella
31points
Social Issues6 hours ago

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Content creator and singer Loren Gray set out to cure her followers’ Coachella FOMO by assuring them that a lot of influencers who appear to be there are just pretending to attend the festival.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, she says that they’ll dress up and get their makeup done, and simply pose for photos without actually buying a ticket.

“They just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks — GRWMs, whatever — and then they drive back. That’s it,” Gray explains.

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

“Okay, I haven’t personally seen anyone talk about this, but I think it’s hilarious and I have to share it because it’s Coachella. Coachella is like the influencer Olympics, right? It’s the place to be. But most influencers, or a lot of influencers, don’t even go to Coachella.”

Image credits: coachella

“And I think that this is such a wild fact. They’ll go out to the desert and get like an Airbnb, stay with someone, get their outfits, get their hair, get their makeup, post up Coachella day one, Coachella day two.”

Image credits: coachella

“And they don’t go to the festival. They don’t have wristbands. They just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks, get ready with me, and whatever, and drive back. And that’s it. So if you feel boring and sad because you’re not at Coachella, just know that most of these people aren’t there either. It’s like a very common occurrence that I thought people knew but then I didn’t see anyone talking about it. So now you know.”

Image credits: coachella

Loren’s video has gone viral, generating nearly 5 million views

@lorengrayhere to validate ur fomo 🤞🏼😽💌♬ Rodeo (Remix) – Lah Pat & Flo Milli

And people appreciate her efforts of “deinfluencing” social media

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Loren Gray Exposes Influencers For Lying About Going To Coachella

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When thousands of people wanna go to that one place, I immediately don't want to go there anymore. Not because I'm so hip, but my experience is that people only go because then they can say they went.

1
1point
reply
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lying influencers, not a huge surprise there. Can we be really sure that "content creator and singer", a.k.a. influencer, Loren Gray herself isn't lying?

1
1point
reply
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When thousands of people wanna go to that one place, I immediately don't want to go there anymore. Not because I'm so hip, but my experience is that people only go because then they can say they went.

1
1point
reply
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lying influencers, not a huge surprise there. Can we be really sure that "content creator and singer", a.k.a. influencer, Loren Gray herself isn't lying?

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda