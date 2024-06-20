From Nugget Lover To Fitness Queen: How Orlando Bloom Helped Katy Perry Ditch The Pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumors about Katy Perry being hooked on the infamous weight-loss drug Ozempic were squashed after an insider said she trimmed down her waistline with help from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

After dropping the new cover art for her upcoming single Woman’s World, the 39-year-old singer’s fans speculated whether her secret to shedding a few pounds was Ozempic—a medication for type 2 diabetes that has recently gained popularity among celebrities for its rapid weight-loss effects.

“Katy Perry has a new Ozempic commercial out,” said one comment about the artwork’s release, while another wrote, “Another ozempic adicted [sic] woman.”

Katy Perry’s new cover art for her much-anticipated single Woman’s World sparked rumors about her being addicted to Ozempic

Share icon

Image credits: Katy Perry /Instagram

“Ozempic is ozempicking mother is mothering we’re so back,” another quipped.

One wrote, “Damn they even got Katy Perry on that Ozempic.”

After the American Idol judge was accused of being an Ozempic addict, insiders quelled the rumors by revealing that the Roar singer lost weight by working out and eating better.

As she shared a snippet of the new track, the Firework singer was seen lip-syncing to the track’s lyrics: “sexy, confident/so intelligent/she is heaven sent/so soft, so strong”

Share icon

Image credits: Katy Perry /Instagram

“She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food, but recently she has been way more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando’s diet,” the insider told DailyMail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has been working out more because she wants to do some shows to support her upcoming album, so now is the time to look great,” the insider continued.

“Katy Perry has a new Ozempic commercial out,” a social media user joked after she released snippets ahead of the single’s release

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The source revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who has been engaged to the Grammy winner since 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with her in 2020, helped the singer with building a new routine.

“Orlando has been her right-hand man and has helped her out. They eat the same and work out the same. She has cut out tons of processed food and doesn’t drink that much,” the source said. “She has been looking incredible because she is sticking to the new routine.”

Insiders revealed that the American Idol judge’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, has been her “right-hand man” in her recent fitness journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The insider crushed claims about her using Ozempic and said weight-loss drugs had nothing to do with her current physique.

“Her weight loss has nothing to do with any help from Ozempic or weight loss drugs,” they said. “She just worked hard and is eating better than ever.”

A Life & Style report from April this year also revealed that the California Gurls singer lost 20 pounds naturally with help from her live-in fitness coach, Orlando.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the hitmaker loves savory food, chicken nuggets, and sugary items, the insider claimed she is now following The Lord of the Rings actor’s diet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

“She cut out sugar and processed foods and it really worked,” an insider told the outlet.

Her fiancé is “very disciplined, so that’s given her the motivation to really stick to eating clean,” the source added.