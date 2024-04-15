There are also many interesting things about becoming fitter and losing fat that people don’t realize until they actually do it. That’s why a poster on Reddit asked people to share the most surprising things they learned after losing lots of weight.

Getting into shape requires a lot of effort and motivation. That’s why it can take months or even years to lose weight and become fitter. People who shed a ton of weight have to push themselves and keep working hard to make it possible. That’s an amazing accomplishment.

#1 I lost 100 pounds over a year and a half but since I’m old(70’s) it seems few people comment on it because (I think) they think I’m wasting away from some terminal illness.

#2 I’ve gained over 30kgs (almost 70lbs) during and after my pregnancy. Now 3 years later I’m back to my pre-pregnancy weight and at first I was loving it and felt very confident but few months later I’m having the same insecurities and feelings as I had at my heaviest. It’s been the biggest mindf**k because I thought I’d be so happy but ultimately it’s never about your weight but your inner state.

#3 I can buy clothes in any store I want.

In this list, you’ll uncover all the hilarious, weird, and surprising things that happen after shedding a lot of fat that people only realize once they do it. To understand more about the fitness journey and how to live a healthy lifestyle, Bored Panda interviewed certified personal trainer Sudam Shelar. He shared different insights about people’s approaches to losing weight. ADVERTISEMENT “More than 100 years ago our lifestyle involved a lot of physical activity in the daily routine. But today’s lifestyle of people has a lot of mental involvement and very little actual physical work. This has increased stress and anxiety in life, leading to the risk of metabolic disorders like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, osteoporosis, hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome, obesity, etc. occurring at an early age,” he said.

#4 I’m always cold now!

#5 How much nicer people are to you.



My feet weren't "wide" they were "fat".

#6 It hurts to sit for long periods when you are very slim. Literal bony a*s!

As people on this list have shared, they noticed many physical changes after shedding a lot of weight. For some, it included fitting into their old clothes, for others, it meant seeing their bones, and for a few, it meant not experiencing meat sweats anymore (this is what might happen when a person consumes a diet that is way too high in protein). ADVERTISEMENT According to Sudam, “fitness cannot be seen in the mirror, you can feel [it] from deep within yourself. The person you see in the mirror is responsible for your life. Your fitness, your medical problems and the extra weight you want to lose. Nature has designed our body to be active for our entire life but we have reduced our physical activities a lot. End result is fatigue, cold, flu, acidity, backache, going overweight and other medical problems.”

#7 I’ve lost 100 lbs since 2020. It’s a collection of little things that surprise me. For at least 10 years I couldn’t put on socks, or tie my shoes. I couldn’t bend over and pick something up. I couldn’t climb a ladder to fix something. Simple things like that I can do now that fascinate me.



Edit: Some additional little things are sitting in a chair with arms, sitting in a booth in a restaurant, being able to shop in a normal store AND not needing to buy the biggest size there, being able to easily wipe my butt, and looking down and being able to see my penis.

#8 Having bones. Collarbones, wrist bones, knee bones, hip bones, ribs. I have so many bones sticking out everywhere and it’s weird as hell.

#9 I’m down ~ 71lbs since march.



Not trying to be crude, but my intimacy with my wife has gotten much better.



No more feeling like I have meat sweats, no more getting soft randomly, no more loss of interest, her interest in me has increased, etc.



Another thing that people realize after losing tons of weight is that society treats them differently or makes disparaging comments about how they looked when they were heavier. Researchers working in the public health sector state that when we only compliment people about shedding pounds, we might be affirming that thinness is inherently good. This can be problematic, especially if someone is dealing with an eating disorder or body image issues. As one commenter shared, their friends and acquaintances began talking badly about how they used to look while commenting on their massive weight loss.

#10 Only lost 20 lb but ive effectively gained more than half of my old clothes back

#11 Lost about 80 pounds in the past year and a half, biggest thing that I’ve noticed that I haven’t seen mentioned on here yet is my acid reflux and heartburn are basically gone. I used to be popping tums every couple hours and now they just sit in the medicine cabinet collecting dust.

#12 The constant random sharp chest pains don't occur as often anymore.

Losing a lot of weight is good for your body because it means you will experience fewer aches and pains. We asked Sudam about the best ways to go about losing weight sustainably. He shared, “cardio is very good for losing weight fast but weight loss is not dependent on cardio. It is all strength training, balanced nutrition food as per your requirement, quality sleep and stress management.” Fitness and workouts might also vary for men and women. According to the trainer, “women do not process the hormonal profile conducive to substantial muscle growth. Women have estrogen hormones that build fat. Lifting heavy weights can actually have so many health benefits. Like improve bone density, increase muscle mass, strength and power and tone physique.” He states that women should pay more attention to strength training while working out.

#13 How much people are fine commenting on your body. I f*****g hated it.

#14 I peaked at 500lbs a couple years ago. 267 today. I can't believe how cold I am all the time. It also still blows my mind when I walk up a flight of steps with no changes to my breathing. I was also surprised to go down half a shoe size. Hats fit better lol. It's mostly the little things that get me.

#15 I remember when I lost the first big chunk of weight (around 50 lbs) it was like it gave some people license to talk s**t about the “old” me. Old coworkers, friends, made a lot of not just negative, but harsh comments about what I used to look like. One person I met after the big loss saw a picture of me prior and said, “Wow, we wouldn’t even be friends!”



It wasn’t extremely common, but I was a little alarmed by some of the attention. My weight has been up and down since then, but every time I gain a little it gets me a little down thinking about those things people said.

A longitudinal study on the contestants of The Biggest Loser found that they experienced severe hormonal changes from losing weight too fast. Their hormone leptin (which signals to the brain that they’re full) and their metabolism levels don’t go back to what they were before. This hormone imbalance continues long after losing weight, which can make it harder for people to keep the pounds off. That’s why many commenters shared that they had gone down the weight loss journey multiple times in their life.

#16 Something I havent seen yet so I will add: The Hunger never truly goes away.



Sure you can ignore it, and it can be suppressed at designated mealtimes, but its **always** there in the background.



Your body remembers those kilos you lost, and it wants them back.



Source: completely overhauled my lifestyle, lost 75kg and have kept it off for nearly 3 years now. I know for a fact that, without due diligence, I will absolutely gain everything back if I let myself eat to the extent that my body wants me to.

#17 The loose skin is a bit unexpected.

#18 I feel so much more vulnerable now that I’m 140 lbs lighter.

Research on obesity isn’t as promising. Studies state that men who have a BMI over 40 have a 1 in 1,290 chance of getting to a healthy weight, while the statistic for women at the same BMI is 1 in 677. But Sudam shared his experience as a trainer stating that it was possible for anyone to reach their fitness goals as long as they got proper guidance. Here are a few tips he mentioned: “proper exercise routine, good nutrition, good sleep, and managing stress are four pillars of fitness. Yoga, meditation, strength training, weight training, resistance training, functional training, kettlebell exercise, cardiovascular exercise, and many more exercise routines you can do as per your fitness level. If you follow the right way with the right guidance 100% you [will] achieve your fitness goal.”

#19 I breathe easier. For a long time I didn’t even realize that I was struggling to breathe so much, it felt normal to me. Once I dropped 50 pounds, it was like an epiphany.



Rolling over in bed is easier.



I learned to stop eating when I’m full. I used to stop eating when the food was gone. There’s a big difference, and it will impact how you feel.



Walking around the grocery store doesn’t feel miserable anymore. I don’t have to lean on my shopping cart for support.



Sex has gotten more enjoyable.



I’ve discovered how delicious vegetables can be. I avoided them like the plague. Turns out I just didn’t know how to cook them.



I sleep better, deeper, and longer. I don’t wake up in the middle of the night nearly as often as I used to.



I’m generally in a better mood.



I didn’t realize how bloated I felt all the time. Like with breathing, I had gotten so used to it that it felt normal. Not living like that has been a game changer.

#20 I get drunk way faster.

#21 “Wow you lost so much weight you look great!” -Everyone



“So I looked like s**t before, thanks” -In my head.

When you’re losing weight, it might feel like an uphill battle, but it’s important never to give up hope. All of the netizens who commented are proof that it is possible to achieve your weight loss goals. People were eager to share their progress and all the weird things that came with shedding a lot of pounds. Have you ever experienced significant weight loss? Tell us about your journey in the comments.

#22 How easy it was to gain it back…



When I graduated high school I was 210 pounds. Struggled with weight my whole life. I got down to 140, felt like I was riding the best high of my life. Especially because it did it all naturally (eating healthy, working out a lot). I kept my routine for a while but realized I didn’t need to worry about my weight anymore.



Welp, life happened, a few bad nights here and a few binges there and I’ve never been that low again since. The past few years of my life I bounce between 160-190. Too lazy to do anything about it now.





Also, when I first lost weight, EVERY guy I graduated with looked at me differently, talked to me nicer. Like I wasn’t worth being bothered with when I was bigger, but as soon as I lost weight I was hit on a lot more. Especially from the people who used to make fun of me for my weight.

#23 I lost 75 pounds. I’m in better shape, but I’m still me. I still have the same anxieties and insecurities. I’m just thinner.

#24 I’ve lost around 35 so far and wanting to lose another 70ish.



Apparently being smaller makes you funnier/s People totally treat me differently and are more willing to talk to me. Kind of f****d but it is what it is.

#25 How many simple, nagging health issues got fixed along the way. I sleep better, my eczema flares up less, no more pain in my joints from daily activities, better focus and sustained energy throughout the day. Also Mr Winky says hello in the mornings a lot more :P



But it’s not all good. My hair thinned noticeably because I lost too much too fast. It’s thickened up a bit but there’s still a bit of collateral damage that I’m not sure will ever get better.

#26 Down close to 300 lbs now. Weirdly the biggest thing for me is how much my appetite and food cravings have changed. I'm not hungry constantly, and when I do get cravings it's usually for meat and not sweets.



I've heard of this happening with a few other people as well, but my tolerance for spicy food went WAY up too. Tabasco used to be too spicy, and now? I'm eating ghost peppers without flinching.

#27 Lost 100 lbs twice, currently on my 3rd weight loss journey from 370 to 240 again. High water point pre pandemic was 400. What’s wild is being the guy that lost alot of weight and then gained it back and the JUDGEMENT.

#28 I can jump out of the bed of my truck, without people having pure shock on their faces on how my legs didn’t crumble.

#29 I immediately had more success with women, which isn’t surprising. The surprising part is that everyone says that relationships and other people can’t make us happy, we have to do that internally. Well I was always lonely and depressed about my inability to get a girlfriend. Once I could, I was much much happier. Sometimes it really is as easy as getting a girlfriend. Kind of shocked me.

#30 I was an overweight kid and teenager who got into the gym in high school and lost it.



Took me a decade to adjust and get comfortable with the new way of life.



Recently my gallbladder went sour and I lost another 20lbs. Now I look too small, I’m on the other side of the coin so to speak.



I can see and recognize in the mirror I’m too small but I’m freaked out about gaining weight back and eating.



I’ve learned weight and my relationship with food is never going to be easy.