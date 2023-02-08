Mom Goes Berserk After Her 3rd Grader Stops Eating Because Her School Basically Told Her That She’s Too Fat
This woman swore to herself that she would do everything in her power to allow her kids to enjoy their life free of eating disorders. She knows how much of a toll they can take; she had one.
So you can imagine how devastated the woman was when her 3rd grader stopped eating because the girl started thinking she was “too fat”. However, the mom’s emotions turned even rowdier when she learned that the little one got this ‘lesson’ at school.
This elementary school decided to measure its 3rd graders’ BMI
And everyone whose numbers were above the norm received an envelope
Still the school and public health departments beed to ensure that children aren't putting on vast amounts if unnecessary weight. The has to be a line I suppose, if the daughter is past a healthy BMI then it does need addressing!! Saying all of that, sending out letters is an old school way of doing things. An email or a letter to home address would've been better
I understand childhood obesity is a problem, but this isn’t the way to handle it. This is only setting OP’s daughter for being bullied and/or developing an eating disorder.
Wow. School administrators here need a giant wake up call. Shaming people publicly about weight is never the way. I remember the funeral I attended in high school for a fellow student who died of her ED. It’s only more heartbreaking the more I think about it
