‘Well-Deserved’: ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Winner Revealed After Star-Studded Three-Hour Finale
Entertainment1 hour ago

‘Well-Deserved’: ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Winner Revealed After Star-Studded Three-Hour Finale

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Iam Tongi, a high school student from Hawaii, has been crowned the winner of the 21st season of ‘American Idol’ after an intense finale on Sunday night. The 18-year old was one of the three contestants that performed during the live broadcast of the final show, together with Colin Stough and Megan Danielle.

Iam has repeatedly moved the judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan to tears over the course of the show; and the finale was no exception. His rendition of James Blunt’s “Monsters”—the song Tongi started his ‘American Idol’ journey with—performed with Blunt himself, left Katy teary-eyed and Iam seemingly overtaken by emotion as well. But that was only one of many powerful performances the viewers got to enjoy that night, as all three contestants put up a good fight for the title of American Idol.

‘American Idol’ announces the winner of Season 21 after an intense battle between the three finalists

Image credits: abc

The final contestants Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Iam Tongi provided viewers with a spectacular show

Image credits: abc

Image credits: americanidol

Image credits: americanidol

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Iam Tongi met Megan Danielle in the final two, where he was announced to be the winner

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: keithurban

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Tongi performed James Blunt’s “Monsters”—the song he auditioned with—together with the singer himself

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

Image credits: abc

The winner of the show has dedicated several touching performances to his dad over the course of the season

Image credits: American Idol

Image credits: American Idol

People in the comments applauded the participants and showed support for their favorites

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is American Idol still a thing?

6
6points
reply
liam newton-harding
liam newton-harding
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Name the last 20 winners...without looking them up.

3
3points
reply
Tiredapple
Tiredapple
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a Brazilian version of this show and just like the original, no one who wins became famous our "idol" in any way. It's weird. You see the winner attending a few other shows in the same channel but after a few months you won't hear about them again

0
0points
reply
