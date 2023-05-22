‘Well-Deserved’: ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Winner Revealed After Star-Studded Three-Hour Finale

Iam Tongi, a high school student from Hawaii, has been crowned the winner of the 21st season of ‘American Idol’ after an intense finale on Sunday night. The 18-year old was one of the three contestants that performed during the live broadcast of the final show, together with Colin Stough and Megan Danielle.

Iam has repeatedly moved the judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan to tears over the course of the show; and the finale was no exception. His rendition of James Blunt’s “Monsters”—the song Tongi started his ‘American Idol’ journey with—performed with Blunt himself, left Katy teary-eyed and Iam seemingly overtaken by emotion as well. But that was only one of many powerful performances the viewers got to enjoy that night, as all three contestants put up a good fight for the title of American Idol.

‘American Idol’ announces the winner of Season 21 after an intense battle between the three finalists

Tongi performed James Blunt’s “Monsters”—the song he auditioned with—together with the singer himself

The winner of the show has dedicated several touching performances to his dad over the course of the season

