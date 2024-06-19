Katy Perry's NSFW Photoshoot For Comeback Single "Women's World" Sparks Ozempic Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry’s new cover art for her highly anticipated record Woman’s World drew accusations that the singer has used a weight loss drug, such as the infamous Ozempic medication. A recent clip of the artist filming herself singing her new track in a bikini further fuelled speculations.

Taking to her social media on Monday (June 17), Katy uploaded her new song’s cover art, which was shot by Jack Bridgland.

In the photograph, the 39-year-old songstress appeared to pose in metallic armor-like pants and a bikini top.

Woman’s World is expected to be released on July 11, while its video will be dropped on July 12, Katy announced.

Katy Perry’s new cover art for her highly anticipated record Woman’s World drew Ozempic accusations

Share icon

Image credits: Katy Perry/Facebook

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry/Instagram

Nevertheless, upon unveiling her new cover art, people began to accuse the California Girls hitmaker of drastically losing weight after taking Ozempic.

Moreover, a clip of the singer enjoying herself in a bikini teasing her new song, which Katy initially posted on her TikTok, further sparked weight loss controversy.

Ozempic is a medication used in adults with type 2 diabetes, and it has infamously been used by celebrities in recent years to rapidly lose weight.

A recent clip of Katy filming herself singing her new track in a bikini further fuelled speculations

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katyperry/TikTok

“Katy Perry has a new Ozempic commercial out,” an X user (formerly known as Twitter) quipped.

A person commented: “Ozempic is ozempicking mother is mothering we’re so back.”

An observer wrote: “Damn they even got Katy Perry on that Ozempic.”

Woman’s World is expected to be released on July 11, while its video will be dropped on July 12

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry/Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry/Instagram

A separate individual chimed in: “Confidence provided by Ozempic.”

Woman’s World is part of Katy’s as-yet-unnamed album, which will be the musician’s first full-length release since her 2020 Smile album, Business Insider reported on Monday.

But teasers of the track have already been drawing an underwhelming response from critics and fans alike.

Woman’s World is part of Katy’s as-yet-unnamed album, which will be the musician’s first full-length release since her 2020 Smile album

Share icon



Image credits: katyperry/Instagram

“Last two albums flopped, no hits since bon appetit and swish swish, harleys in hawaii streams aren’t paying the bills anymore, landlord knocking on the door, she has ONE chance…” pop music commentary X page Mazzy Pop Star wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

After sharing a short snippet of Woman’s World on TikTok, people were quick to criticize the lyrics, which seemed to focus on female empowerment.

A netizen penned on X: “I was rooting for Katy but these lyrics are so dated.

“It’s giving 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign material.”

Teasers of the track have already been drawing an underwhelming response

Share icon

Image credits: PopDrug

The backlash continued to grow following an X post shared by the fan account Pop Drug, seemingly leaking most of the song.

On Wednesday (June 19), Pop Drug clarified: “Apparently the Woman’s World snippet shared by Katy Perry is a Fake AI snippet to trick the fans and the haters.

“The actual song is much better according to fans who went to the listening party.

“Perry will reveal the actual snippet when coming closer to the release date.”

“She wasn’t even overweight to begin with,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon