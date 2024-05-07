Katy Perry Met Gala Photo Went Viral, But She Wasn’t There—Even Her Mom Was Fooled

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry and Rihanna looked stunning at the 2024 Met Gala last night (May 6). The only problem – they were never physically present at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA, to attend fashion’s biggest annual stage.

Since Monday, photographs of the California Gurls hitmaker wearing a gown that fit with the event’s The Garden of Time theme have been circulating on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page last night, Katy shared a carousel of images of herself stepping onto the famous Met steps, in addition to a clip of herself recording music in a studio.

“Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work,” the 39-year-old singer wrote.

The songstress’ pictures seemingly attending the high-profile occasion even fooled her mother, Mary Perry, who texted her daughter: “Didn’t know you went to the Met.

“What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

As it turns out, the pictures of Katy attending the gala were generated by artificial intelligence (AI), which the musician confirmed in her Instagram post.

The ordeal ultimately confused many fans who were excited to see their favorite celeb hitting the red carpet at the most prestigious fashion event in the world.

Another picture further sparked misunderstandings, as it was claimed that Rihanna had just made it to the annual fundraiser.

Katy shared images of herself fitting the event’s theme on social media despite not physically attending

A viral post on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed the 36-year-old singer adorned in an impressive dress reminiscent of a tree or tall grass, perfectly complementing the Met’s theme.

Nevertheless, a community note clarified: “This is either AI or digitally altered.

“Rihanna has, at the time of this post, not yet arrived at the Met Gala.”

The Fenty Beauty founder was unable to take a bow on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet after coming down with the flu, her rep confirmed to E! News.

“AI and still ate that,” a reader commented

