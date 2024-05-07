Kim Kardashian Blasted For “Unhealthy” And “Non-Existent” Waist In 2024 Met Gala Outfit

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian made fans wonder if she left her waist at home while attending the 2024 Met Gala, thanks to her dramatically tight silver corset.

The Met Gala is never complete without a controversial dash of Kardashian, and this year was no exception. The 43-year-old reality star donned an off-the-shoulder metallic creation by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, marking her 11th appearance at fashion’s biggest.

The dress was topped off with a cashmere cardigan draped delicately over her astonishingly tiny waist, which prompted both awe and concern among netizens.

Kim Kardashian’s silver ensemble sparked both awe and concern as she wore a metallic creation by John Galliano for Maison Margiela for the 2024 Met Gala

Share icon

Image credits: Marleen Moise/Getty Images

The star, whose icy bleach-blonde hair perfectly complemented the shimmering silver ensemble, reportedly needed help making her way up the stairs during the event because of the skin-tight corset.

Many commented on the SKIMS founder’s nearly non-existent waist.

“Kim Kardashian, one wrote, “a dress she can’t move in.”

“Her waist oh my?!!?!?!!” one social media user said while another questioned with concern, “WHERE IS HER WAIST?!!”

“What surgery did she have done to her waist to get it that small,” read a fourth comment.

Another said, “Her waist is non-existent in that dress.”

“Girl where is your waist???” wondered one social media user while another said, “Her waist is making us uncomfortable”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: John Shearer/WireImage

“Kim Kardashian’s waist is absurd. Like not to be a hater but it actually is concerning especially when ppl aspire to be like her. Sorry,” one wrote.

Some believed her shockingly tiny waist was not healthy, with one saying, “This is not natural and not healthy. I like you a lot and don’t understand why this is your goal?”

“Why do you continue to promote a unhealthy waist at this gala?” another wrote.

Some believed she was continuing to promote unhealthy beauty standards with the ultra-tiny waist

In 2022, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had another controversial Met Gala moment when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ dress. Kim said at the time that she lost about 16 pounds in three weeks to slide into the iconic dress.

“To even find the dress was a feat, and then to get them to allow me to wear the dress was another feat,” Kim told Allure in 2022. “You have [to wear] gloves and there are guards and you had to put down special paper. I think [the dresser] was shaking because if anything rips, if anything goes wrong, you know? This is Marilyn’s dress. And it absolutely did not fit.

She also spoke about shedding several pounds to fit into the dress.

“Two weeks before [the Met Gala], I was 10 pounds down and I was so proud of myself,” she told the outlet. “Then I got down 15 [pounds] and it fit. I couldn’t believe it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The KUWTK star admitted she shed about 16 pounds to slide into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ dress for the Met Gala in 2022

Kim Kardashian was determined to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress! She had to shed 16 pounds to get it on! Roommates, are ya’ll that dedicated for a lewk?! 📹:(@vogue ) #Metagala pic.twitter.com/tdzQjUofvt — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 3, 2022

During the interview, Kim addressed the backlash she faced at the time over her weight loss and said, “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft.”

“There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true,” she added,

The businesswoman’s extreme beauty routine, exercised to fit into body-hugging outfits, was also the talk of the town following her 2019 Met Gala look. It was the year she her “dripping wet” Thierry Mugler dress that reportedly had fans wondering if she had a rib removed.

The reality TV star revealed she learned special breathing techniques to wear the “dripping wet” Thierry Mugler dress in 2019 and managed not to pass out on the steps of the Met

Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2019. Dress made by Thierry Mugler. pic.twitter.com/FDryapay1W — Model’s Outfits (@outfits_models) March 27, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

“The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was ‘camp,’ that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler, the King of Camp!” she wrote on Instagram in a 2019 post following the event. “We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection.”

She eventually admitted that her dress was synonymous with “pain.”

“I have never felt pain like that in my life,” the reality star told WSJ Magazine, as quoted by People.

“…When I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” she added.

Netizens did not hesitate to express their shock over the SKIMS founder’s nearly non-existent waist at the 2024 Met Gala

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon