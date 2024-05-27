ADVERTISEMENT

Leigh Rubin is the creative genius behind the beloved "Rubes Cartoons." With a knack for creating imaginative scenarios and witty punchlines, Rubin's comics transport readers to a parallel universe where anything can happen – from Snoop Dogg being in detention to overachiever garden gnomes taking care of their garden.

“Inspiration is all around us if we take the time to look for it. I read practically anything I get my hands on. I believe the rest is from “internal” (inspiration), that is to say, in my head," the artist shared in a previous interview with Bored Panda. So sit back, relax, and get ready to scroll down for a hearty dose of comic relief!

More info: Instagram | rubescartoons.com | Facebook | twitter.com