Jennifer Lopez’s 16-Year-Old Child Emme Flaunts Flesh Tunnel During Paris Trip With Mum

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez’s 16-year-old child Emme showed off an edgy flesh tunnel in their ear while pictured out with their pop diva mother in Paris.

The 54-year-old superstar was pictured holding hands with her twin child during their family trip last week. The gender-neutral teenager was wearing black-rimmed flesh tunnels in both ears, according to the Daily Mail.

Emme and Max are the twins the On the Floor singer shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The hitmaker’s current husband, Ben Affleck, shares three children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and her child, Emme, were pictured last week enjoying their Paris trip together

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme, 16, shows off a FLESH TUNNEL in her ear with a large round black piercing during a trip to Paris https://t.co/L3jhNCpOlH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 10, 2024

When Jennifer performed at the Super Bowl in 2020, Emme joined the Jenny From the Block singer onstage and showed the world that they inherited their mother’s talent.

“My mom is just amazing,” Emme told ET in 2020. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane. I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.”

Emme joined the actress and singer on stage during her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl

(43 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez & Emme leaving ‘La Reserve’ Hotel in Paris, France – May 09, 2024

📸https://t.co/As7KXLmMrT pic.twitter.com/GA5JpkG6is — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) May 10, 2024

They also spoke about Marc and said he’s a “loving father.”

“He’s very funny,” they added. “He cares about all of us a lot, and he’s just a good person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An insider claimed that Emme and the Let’s Get Loud singer often pen lyrics together and record dance moves.

“Emme has inherited her mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” the insider told Life & Style. “She loves writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often [be] found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

A source claimed the Jenny From the Block singer and Emme spend nights “practicing makeup techniques together”

Share icon

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

The insider also said at the time that they practice makeup techniques together.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” the insider said. “They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together.”

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Shotgun Wedding penned an emotional message on Instagram on Sunday, May 12, thanking her children for giving her the “privilege and gift to be [their] mother.”

Jennifer Lopez called her children “the most beautiful blessing of [her] life” in a Mother’s Day post

Share icon

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

“The most beautiful blessing of my life. Every day I wake up and think what I can do to be a better mother to you. I ask God to instinctually let me be able to feel what you need in every moment so I can guide you and love you in every way that I can, so I can show you by example what it is to be a loving, caring, conscious, good human to yourself and others,” the star wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything. You are brilliant and beautiful and worthy of love and all the beautiful things in life. If you ever learn one thing from me, let it be that. I love you beyond forever… And ever… And ever…” she continued.