ADVERTISEMENT

Not all parents have children who share a distinctive physical appearance that mimics their own. 

But to some, the genetic relation is undeniable as certain kids have an uncanny resemblance to their progenitors. 

Some famous parents perfectly exemplify the phenomenon, as they often share glimpses of their offspring for the world to enjoy their similarities. 

Bored Panda takes a look at celebrities whose children look like their mini-mes.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Jay-Z And Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter was born on January 7, 2012, and is the first-born daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé. One look at her, and one could definitely not dispute who her parents are.

Blue Ivy Carter was born on January 7, 2012, and is the first-born daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

One look at her, and one could definitely not dispute who her parents are. 

Tiffany & Co. , Beyonce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise was born on 18 April 2006 in Santa Monica, California, USA. 

She’s the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Not to be confused with Katie’s younger sister, as you could understandably do.

katieholmes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Cindy Crawford And Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford And Kaia Gerber

Like mother, like daughter. 

Kaia not only inherited her mother's stunning looks but also her signature catwalk strut.

cindycrawford , kaiagerber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Jennifer Garner And Violet Affleck

Jennifer Garner And Violet Affleck

Violet may be half Affleck, but her looks scream Garner.

jennifer.garner , michaelrubin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Jude Law And Iris Law

Jude Law And Iris Law

Yes, Jude definitely is the father.

BBC , lirisaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Reese Witherspoon And Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon And Ava Phillippe

The 24-year-old definitely copy-pasted her mother’s looks at birth.

reesewitherspoon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Madonna And Lourdes Leon

Madonna And Lourdes Leon

Lourdes is Madonna’s 27-year-old daughter. Or the brunette clone version of Madonna.

madonna , lourdesleon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough

Despite being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, the actress has managed to earn a name for herself in the industry.

Nevertheless, it is very hard to ignore her resemblance to her mom Lisa Marie.

rileykeough Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Gwyneth Paltrow And Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow And Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin welcomed two children during their marriage: Apple and Moses. 

Apple grew to become Gwyneth’s mini-me.

gwynethpaltrow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Heidi Klum And Leni Klum

Heidi Klum And Leni Klum

Leni is Heidi Klum’s daughter.

Seal, who is Heidi’s ex, officially adopted Leni in 2009.

heidiklum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Salma Hayek And Valentina Pinault

Salma Hayek And Valentina Pinault

16-year-old Valentina is incredibly close to her mother Salma.

Is it because they’re both Virgos?

Vogue México y Latinoamérica Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Tish Cyrus-Purcell And Miley Cyrus

Tish Cyrus-Purcell And Miley Cyrus

Tish's genes are definitely strong.

tishcyruspurcell , mileycyrus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Serena Williams And Olympia Ohanian

Serena Williams And Olympia Ohanian

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, was born on September 1, 2017.

She has grown to look like her mother more and more as time passes by.

serenawilliams , olympiaohanian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Carrie Fisher And Billie Lourd

Carrie Fisher And Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd carries her late mother's angelic looks.

What a touching tribute.

praisethelourd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Vanessa Paradis And Lily-Rose Depp

Vanessa Paradis And Lily-Rose Depp

Although we can see some hints of Johnny Depp, it is quite obvious that Lily-Rose is Vanessa's daughter.

Vanessa Paradis , lilyrose_depp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Will Smith And Jaden Smith

Will Smith And Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith’s parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

But something tells us we didn’t have to explain that.

willsmith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Thandiwe Newton And Nico Parker

Thandiwe Newton And Nico Parker

Nico Parker’s dad is producer Oliver Parker.

However, the 18-year-old’s mom is very obviously Thandiwe Newton.

thandiwenewton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Adrienne Banfield-Jones And Jada Pinkett Smith

Adrienne Banfield-Jones And Jada Pinkett Smith

We know where Jada got her stunning looks from.

gammynorris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Susan Sarandon And Eva Amurri

Susan Sarandon And Eva Amurri

38-year-old Eva Amurri inherited her famous mother’s smile.

susansarandon , thehappilyeva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Uma Thurman And Maya Hawke

Uma Thurman And Maya Hawke

Some people may be surprised to learn that Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is Uma Thurman’s daughter.

But upon looking at pictures of them, it immediately makes sense.

umathurman , maya_hawke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Kim Basinger And Ireland Baldwin

Kim Basinger And Ireland Baldwin

Alec Baldwin’s marriage to Kim Basinger may have ended, but he will always be reminded of his ex-wife through his daughter, who’s the spitting image of her. 

kim.basinger , irelandirelandireland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Kylie Jenner And Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner And Stormi Webster

Stormi was born on February 1, 2018, and is the daughter of Kylie Jenner and American rapper Travis Scott.

Fans may have observed how similar Stormi is to Kylie, not just through looks, but also through her love for luxury and make-up.

kyliejenner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Zoë Kravitz And Lisa Bonet

Zoë Kravitz And Lisa Bonet

Zoë definitely took after her mom.

zoekravitz via People Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Chrissy Teigen And Luna Legend

Chrissy Teigen And Luna Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed Luna on April 14, 2016.

She is now seven and looks just like her mommy, but reports say she’s quite the daddy’s girl.

chrissyteigen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Kim Kardashian And North West

Kim Kardashian And North West

North and Kim are an adorable duo that has taken the world of TikTok by storm.

kimkardashian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST
black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody was adopted or somebody else had like a billion plastic surgery's.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!