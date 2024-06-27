Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Announces Unexpected Career Change To Make Her “Dream Job” Come True

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicola Coughlan recently revealed that she would happily trade her period drama corsets for a microphone to make songs exclusively for gay men. Now, that dream has come true.

Last month, during a whirlwind Bridgerton press tour, the 37-year-old actress revealed that she would have released catchy tunes for the queer community if her acting career had not taken off.

“If you guys weren’t acting, what other jobs do you think you’ll be doing?” she was asked during an interview with Hits Radio UK.

Image credits: Nicola Coughlan / Instagram

The Derry Girls star revealed that she would love to release pop songs “exclusively for gay men.”

“When the Real Housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men… that’s like my dream job because they don’t even really sing, they’re just like: ‘Shoes and private yachts. Caviar. And more shoes,’” she said.

The clip went viral on social media, and plenty of people scrolling through their timelines stumbled upon her response, including DJ and producer Ellis Miah.

“That’s like my dream job because they don’t even really sing, they’re just like: ‘Shoes and private yachts. Caviar. And more shoes,'” said the Irish actress

Being a fan of the Irish actress himself, Ellis decided to make her dream come true by turning her interview answer into a catchy remix.

“I had seen that clip go around on TikTok for quite a while. I’m a huge fan of hers. I love Derry Girls, I love Bridgerton. And I kept seeing it, and I was like, ‘I need to do something about this.’ So it was kind of in the back of my mind,” the DJ, who has worked on hits Read U Wrote U and Legends for RuPaul’s Drag Race, told INTO.

“Friday night, quite honestly, a friend of mine was supposed to meet me for dinner, and she canceled. And so I was like, ‘Well, I don’t have anything to do,’” he added.

Thus, Ellis put his time to good use and released a remix of her response.

DJ and producer Ellis Miah turned the 37-year-old star’s interview response into a remix that went viral

“Lets get Nicola Coughlan here [sic] dream job and make her a club icon!” he wrote in the caption as he shared the remix in May.

Weeks after her offbeat wish came true, Nicola took to Instagram to reveal that she is releasing a full track and the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project and Not a Phase, two organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“SHOES…MORE SHOES,” she wrote in the caption. “In my making music almost exclusively for gay men era. Full Track Coming Soon- Presave link in stories. Raising funds for @notaphaseorg & @trevorproject.”

To her fans’ delight, the Derry Girls actress announced that she is releasing the full song as part of her “making music almost exclusively for gay men era”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Support poured in for the actress’s new endeavor, with celebrities like Wicked star Cynthia Erivo saying: “I’m dead, can the bi girls get a piece of this please??”

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness said, “Okay, we have our playlist for tonite [sic] ready,” while Heartstopper star Joe Locke called her an “icon.”