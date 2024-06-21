Lily Allen Says Bridgerton’s Racy Scene Is Impossible Unless He Has “Monstrously-Sized” Privates

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Allen frowned upon a racy scene from the popular Netflix show Bridgerton, saying there is “no way” it would have been possible in real life.

The six-minute-long scene features characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, having sex on a chaise longue that apparently broke during filming.

When the 39-year-old singer watched the episode from Season 3, Part 2 of the show, she found herself “freeze-framing” to investigate if such a position was even possible unless the character Colin was blessed downstairs significantly more than the average person.

Image credits: Lily Allen / Instagram

“There’s absolutely no way that a d— could be in the vagina because, the positioning, there was just no way,” she said on a Miss Me? podcast episode released on Thursday, June 20.

“Unless he’s got the most monstrously sized penis known to man, there’s absolutely no way that his penis is anywhere near her vagina right now,” she told co-host Miquita Oliver, who described the sex scenes from the hit show as “long,” “labored,” and “somewhat ludicrous.”

Image credits: Bridgerton / Instagram

In the preceding episode of the Miss Me? podcast, the Smile singer discussed her own sex life with her husband, David Harbour, whom she married in 2020.

“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband. Because he quite often asks for things, and I’m like: ‘No, babe, it’s not happening,’” she told her longtime friend and co-host.

“I’m not like: ‘You piece of s***, how dare you ask me to do that!’” she added. “I’m just like: ‘Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache, maybe not tonight,’” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

The third season of Bridgerton became the most successful one of the Regency-era drama series based on viewership numbers.

Co-stars Luke and Nicola confirmed in an interview with Buzzfeed UK that they did indeed break a chaise lounge during the sex scene’s filming.

“Yeah, we did break it during a sexy scene because we were really going for it. We thought, ‘This was so hot,’” Nicola said.

She also shared a picture of the broken furniture on Instagram with the caption: “Part Two is out now, we put our heart and souls into it, hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it.”

Lizzy Talbot, the show’s intimacy coordinator, shared the same picture on social media and called it her “most favorite work picture.”

“Been waiting FOREVER for this to come out! It might be my most favourite work picture I’ve ever taken. You just KNOW it’s going to be a great scene when something like this happens,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

“@nicolacoughlan and @lukenewtonuk. You absolutely SMASHED this season in every sense of the word and it was a total joy and privilege to work with you,” she added. “Two of the kindest people to ever walk on set. We knew we had something special and it’s just incredible to get to share it. This was a scene I won’t ever forget and couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved.”