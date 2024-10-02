Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Schumacher was seen at his daughter Gina Schumacher‘s wedding in Mallorca, Spain. The legendary F1 driver’s new appearance comes after he has remained out of public view since a devastating 2013 skiing accident. This consequently marked his first public appearance in 11 years. Moreover, the wedding appears to have helped heal some family tensions.

Michael hasn’t been pictured in public once since his accident in December 2013. While his health condition has never been revealed to fans, it is reported that he sustained a life-changing brain injury at the age of 44.

The Hürth, Germany native was left in critical condition after an accident while skiing with his son, Mick Schumacher, in the French ski resort of Meribel on December 29, 2013.

His public life abruptly ended, and unwavering secrecy and security around the racing Michael’s life has seen his extended family relationships crumble – most notably with his younger brother, Ralf Schumacher, 49, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday (October 1).

Michael Schumacher was seen at his daughter Gina Schumacher’s wedding in Mallorca, Spain

Share icon

Image credits: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: gina_schumacher

However, there are now signs that Michael’s wife, Corinna Schumacher, may be ready to open up more, with recent family events, including their daughter Gina’s wedding at their Mallorca villa, helping to heal bonds broken by tragedy.

The wedding reportedly took place over the last weekend at the Schumachers’ luxury Mallorca villa – an exclusive four-acre estate high above the glitzy resort of Port d’Andratx.

Gina, an equestrian champion, married Iain Bethke, a showjumper. Their guests were forbidden to bring their phones to the venue, safeguarding Michael’s privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gina Schumacher, an equestrian champion, married Iain Bethke, a showjumper

Share icon

Image credits: gina_schumacher

Share icon

Image credits: gina_schumacher

While Mick and his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic hinted at an engagement at Gina’s wedding, Michael’s brother Ralf’s recent coming out and new relationship have further helped to mend strained relationships.

Ralf, who is also an ex-racing star, revealed that he was in a relationship with French business manager Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne, following the breakdown of his marriage to ex-wife Cora Schumacher, with whom he shares a son, David, The Mail reported.

It is reported that Ralf previously had difficulty accepting Corinna’s strict privacy over Michael’s health, but his openness about his sexuality has helped improve family relations.

Michael hasn’t been pictured in public once since his skiing accident in December 2013

Share icon

Image credits: VidaPress

Share icon

Image credits: FIA via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite past concerns about Ralf’s ex-wife Cora being indiscreet, the family welcomed Ralf and his partner Etienne to Gina’s wedding without issue.

Gina and Iain reportedly tied the knot at Villa Yasmin, the property Corinna is understood to have bought in 2017 for £ 27 million (approximately $36 million) from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The villa has a landing pad and Michael is regularly flown to Port d’Andratx from the family home by the Léman Lake in Vaud canton in Switzerland.

Ralf Schumacher’s coming out and new relationship further helped to mend family tensions

Share icon

Image credits: ralfschumacher_rsc

ADVERTISEMENT

It is part of a 15,000 square meter estate that boasts two swimming pools, a helipad, a gym, and a huge palm-tree-fringed garden, as per The Mail.

The nuptials seemingly brought some peace within the Schumacher family, strained by Corinna’s strict privacy over her husband’s health.

Aside from the glimpses fans were given into the lives of the Schumacher family in the 2021 Netflix documentary, Schumacher, the world remained in the dark about his condition.

Share icon

Image credits: mickschumacher

In the documentary, Corinna said that she missed her Michael every day, stating: “But it is not just me who misses him. It’s the children, the family, his father, everyone around him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Corinna went on to add that she did everything in her power to ensure her husband was comfortable, saying: “We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.”

She added: “It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.

“Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

“So pleased he was able to attend his daughter’s wedding,” a reader commented