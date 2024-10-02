Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter’s Wedding
News

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter’s Wedding

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Schumacher was seen at his daughter Gina Schumacher‘s wedding in Mallorca, Spain. The legendary F1 driver’s new appearance comes after he has remained out of public view since a devastating 2013 skiing accident. This consequently marked his first public appearance in 11 years. Moreover, the wedding appears to have helped heal some family tensions.

Michael hasn’t been pictured in public once since his accident in December 2013. While his health condition has never been revealed to fans, it is reported that he sustained a life-changing brain injury at the age of 44.

The Hürth, Germany native was left in critical condition after an accident while skiing with his son, Mick Schumacher, in the French ski resort of Meribel on December 29, 2013. 

His public life abruptly ended, and unwavering secrecy and security around the racing Michael’s life has seen his extended family relationships crumble – most notably with his younger brother, Ralf Schumacher, 49, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday (October 1).

Michael Schumacher was seen at his daughter Gina Schumacher’s wedding in Mallorca, Spain

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Image credits: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Image credits: gina_schumacher

However, there are now signs that Michael’s wife, Corinna Schumacher, may be ready to open up more, with recent family events, including their daughter Gina’s wedding at their Mallorca villa, helping to heal bonds broken by tragedy.

The wedding reportedly took place over the last weekend at the Schumachers’ luxury Mallorca villa – an exclusive four-acre estate high above the glitzy resort of Port d’Andratx.

Gina, an equestrian champion, married Iain Bethke, a showjumper. Their guests were forbidden to bring their phones to the venue, safeguarding Michael’s privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gina Schumacher, an equestrian champion, married Iain Bethke, a showjumper

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Image credits: gina_schumacher

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Image credits: gina_schumacher

While Mick and his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic hinted at an engagement at Gina’s wedding, Michael’s brother Ralf’s recent coming out and new relationship have further helped to mend strained relationships.

Ralf, who is also an ex-racing star, revealed that he was in a relationship with French business manager Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne, following the breakdown of his marriage to ex-wife Cora Schumacher, with whom he shares a son, David, The Mail reported.

It is reported that Ralf previously had difficulty accepting Corinna’s strict privacy over Michael’s health, but his openness about his sexuality has helped improve family relations.

Michael hasn’t been pictured in public once since his skiing accident in December 2013

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Image credits: VidaPress

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Image credits: FIA via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite past concerns about Ralf’s ex-wife Cora being indiscreet, the family welcomed Ralf and his partner Etienne to Gina’s wedding without issue.

Gina and Iain reportedly tied the knot at Villa Yasmin, the property Corinna is understood to have bought in 2017 for £ 27 million (approximately $36 million) from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.    

The villa has a landing pad and Michael is regularly flown to Port d’Andratx from the family home by the Léman Lake in Vaud canton in Switzerland.

Ralf Schumacher’s coming out and new relationship further helped to mend family tensions

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Image credits: ralfschumacher_rsc

ADVERTISEMENT

It is part of a 15,000 square meter estate that boasts two swimming pools, a helipad, a gym, and a huge palm-tree-fringed garden, as per The Mail.

The nuptials seemingly brought some peace within the Schumacher family, strained by Corinna’s strict privacy over her husband’s health. 

Aside from the glimpses fans were given into the lives of the Schumacher family in the 2021 Netflix documentary, Schumacher, the world remained in the dark about his condition.

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Image credits: mickschumacher

In the documentary, Corinna said that she missed her Michael every day, stating: “But it is not just me who misses him. It’s the children, the family, his father, everyone around him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Corinna went on to add that she did everything in her power to ensure her husband was comfortable, saying: “We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.”

She added: “It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. 

“Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

“So pleased he was able to attend his daughter’s wedding,” a reader commented

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For The First Time In 11 Years At Daughter's Wedding

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish the Schumacher family all the very best, as well as protecting their privacy. The family members, and Michael should be allowed to live in peace and privacy. Just because someone is a sporting legend, or famous, does not make them public "property". May they live in peace and happiness. I wish them well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish the Schumacher family all the very best, as well as protecting their privacy. The family members, and Michael should be allowed to live in peace and privacy. Just because someone is a sporting legend, or famous, does not make them public "property". May they live in peace and happiness. I wish them well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda