Lily Allen Says She Lets Husband David Harbour Control Her Phone Because Smartphones Are “Evil”

Lily Allen revealed that she and David Harbour control each other’s phone usage.

The 39-year-old artist said she finds smartphones “evil,” and hence, she and her husband have come up with a method to keep an eye on the apps they use on each other’s phones.

It’s all done to reduce their screen time, she explained in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Image credits: Lily Allen

“I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can still have Uber and Spotify,” she said in the interview published on Sunday, May 26. “My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone. I’m the controller of his as well.”

The Smile singer joked about how she and the Stranger Things actor are listed as each other’s controllers on their devices.

Image credits: Lily Allen

“Because they’re made for kids, he’s [listed as] my parent and I’m his parent. ‘What’s your child’s name? David, [almost] aged 50,’” she continued.

The Fear singer opened up about her concerns related to excessive phone usage, a problem that she said has “destroyed” our species.

David Harbour is good for her and “makes her laugh,” the singer’s best friend told The Sunday Times

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

“The creative side of my brain has been ruined by smartphones. I feel like everyone feels the same,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know anyone who could possibly say that the quality of their life is improved by the presence of a smartphone. I think it’s destroyed us as a species. It’s horrendous that they’re designed to be so addictive. Some of us have more addictive personalities than others. It’s evil.”

Lily and David were first linked together romantically in 2019. They tied the knot in 2020 with only the singer’s daughters—Ethel and Marnie, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper—in attendance.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 with only the singer’s daughters, Ethel and Marnie, in attendance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

The Miss Me? podcast host revealed that she “recently” started being able to lean on her husband when she needs help. Her best friend, Miquita Oliver, also said in The Sunday Times profile that David is good for her.

“He makes her laugh. Lily likes to giggle,” she said. “From the second I met David, I fell in love with his energy. He is very kind and he really, really likes [Lily].”

