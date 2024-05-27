Lily Allen Says She Lets Husband David Harbour Control Her Phone Because Smartphones Are “Evil”
Lily Allen revealed that she and David Harbour control each other’s phone usage.
The 39-year-old artist said she finds smartphones “evil,” and hence, she and her husband have come up with a method to keep an eye on the apps they use on each other’s phones.
It’s all done to reduce their screen time, she explained in an interview with The Sunday Times.
- Lily Allen and David Harbour control each other's phone usage to reduce screen time
- The singer finds smartphones "evil" and uses a kids' phone called Pinwheel
- Lily and David act as "parents," controlling which apps they can download
- Smartphones have "destroyed" our species, the artist said
Lily Allen said in a recent interview that she and her husband David Harbour have control over each other’s phones
Image credits: Lily Allen
“I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can still have Uber and Spotify,” she said in the interview published on Sunday, May 26. “My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone. I’m the controller of his as well.”
The Smile singer joked about how she and the Stranger Things actor are listed as each other’s controllers on their devices.
The 39-year-old artist revealed that she uses a “kids’ phone called Pinwheel,” and the Stranger Things actor is listed as the “controller”
Image credits: Lily Allen
“Because they’re made for kids, he’s [listed as] my parent and I’m his parent. ‘What’s your child’s name? David, [almost] aged 50,’” she continued.
The Fear singer opened up about her concerns related to excessive phone usage, a problem that she said has “destroyed” our species.
David Harbour is good for her and “makes her laugh,” the singer’s best friend told The Sunday Times
View this post on Instagram
“The creative side of my brain has been ruined by smartphones. I feel like everyone feels the same,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know anyone who could possibly say that the quality of their life is improved by the presence of a smartphone. I think it’s destroyed us as a species. It’s horrendous that they’re designed to be so addictive. Some of us have more addictive personalities than others. It’s evil.”
Lily and David were first linked together romantically in 2019. They tied the knot in 2020 with only the singer’s daughters—Ethel and Marnie, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper—in attendance.
The couple tied the knot in 2020 with only the singer’s daughters, Ethel and Marnie, in attendance
View this post on Instagram
The Miss Me? podcast host revealed that she “recently” started being able to lean on her husband when she needs help. Her best friend, Miquita Oliver, also said in The Sunday Times profile that David is good for her.
“He makes her laugh. Lily likes to giggle,” she said. “From the second I met David, I fell in love with his energy. He is very kind and he really, really likes [Lily].”
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
You May Also Like
Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk
Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?
17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It
Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?
The most misleading title!! They both consent to each other using their phones. You have worded it in a way that suggests HE controls what she does. You should be ashamed to call yourself a "journalist"
Thank you, well said. There are toxic males enough in this world. No need to talk someone into this role, who is obviously not.
It's called clickbait, and that's a majority of the "stories" on here. 😉 Personally glad it's not what the title says it is. Smartphones are certainly evil, tho... But you're not going to tell me I can't use one! 😁😁😁
Really? And you call yourself a writer and a journalist? Just for copying this celebrity s**t from wherever and slapping a title above it, that even the "SUN" or the "Bild" ( german "boulevard" newspaper, to say it really friendly) would be ashamed of? I came here once, because of all the other vlogs and blogs that could only serve lukewarm celeb/influencer-trash, bored my brain cells to death. And now you stuff all this second-hand b******t here to clog the content like a badly maintained public toilet. Sorry, not meant personally, cause I don´t know you personally. But when you want to be recognized as a serious writer, try to improve your own style.
The most misleading title!! They both consent to each other using their phones. You have worded it in a way that suggests HE controls what she does. You should be ashamed to call yourself a "journalist"
Thank you, well said. There are toxic males enough in this world. No need to talk someone into this role, who is obviously not.
It's called clickbait, and that's a majority of the "stories" on here. 😉 Personally glad it's not what the title says it is. Smartphones are certainly evil, tho... But you're not going to tell me I can't use one! 😁😁😁
Really? And you call yourself a writer and a journalist? Just for copying this celebrity s**t from wherever and slapping a title above it, that even the "SUN" or the "Bild" ( german "boulevard" newspaper, to say it really friendly) would be ashamed of? I came here once, because of all the other vlogs and blogs that could only serve lukewarm celeb/influencer-trash, bored my brain cells to death. And now you stuff all this second-hand b******t here to clog the content like a badly maintained public toilet. Sorry, not meant personally, cause I don´t know you personally. But when you want to be recognized as a serious writer, try to improve your own style.
16
4