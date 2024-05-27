Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel Share New Intimate Wedding Photos 3 Years After Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Abby and Brittany Hensel have shared a sneak peek into Abby’s nuptials to Josh Bowling.

In a video uploaded to their TikTok account on May 3, the 34-year-old twins showed fans a series of intimate photos from Abby’s wedding to Josh, a United States Army veteran and nurse.

The first photo shows the sisters in a wedding dress, holding a bouquet of flowers next to the groom, who is dressed in a gray suit. Meanwhile, a young flower girl stands in front of the couple, donning a cream lace dress and hair bows.

Highlights Abby and Brittany Hensel shared intimate wedding photos of Abby's nuptials to Josh Bowling, a U.S. Army veteran and nurse.

The twins captioned the wedding post "#Forever" and used Taylor Swift's "But Daddy I Love Him" as the soundtrack.

The sisters are now fifth-grade teachers in Minnesota and previously gained fame on the TLC show "Abby & Brittany."

The following picture shows the women posing with Josh in front of a display of foliage and what appears to be candles, while an additional photo captures the couple posing in front of a green background.

Share icon Abby and Brittany Hensel have shared intimate photos of Abby’s wedding to Josh Bowling



Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

Abby and Brittany captioned the post “#Forever” and added the song But Daddy I Love Him from Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The wedding took place in 2021, but it was only in March 2024 when Today reported the news of the nuptials and people learned that Abby was a married woman.

Josh is a nurse and a United States Army Veteran

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

Abby and her twin sister Brittany first shared their story in 1996 on The Oprah Winfrey Show. However, it was on the TLC reality show Abby & Brittany that the public got to know more details about their daily lives.

The TV series followed them as they prepared to graduate from Minnesota’s Bethel College and later traveled to Europe.

Abby tied the knot with Josh in 2021, but the news only became public in March 2024

Share icon

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

The sisters are dicephalus-conjoined twins, which means they were born fused together at the torso.

Abby and Brittany have separate spinal cords, brains, hearts, and other organs but share those located below the waist. While Brittany controls the left side of their body, Abby controls the right.

The Minnesota twins are now fifth-grade teachers in their home state, Today reported.

The Minnesota sisters captioned the post “#Forever” and used Taylor Swift’s But Daddy I Love Him as the soundtrack of the romantic post

Share icon

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

Share icon Abby and Brittany are now fifth-grade teachers in their home state

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

The sisters shared a glimpse of their lives on the TLC reality show Abby & Brittany

Share icon

Image credits: Screen Static

In a separate video, captioned “#Marriage #Love,” the sisters shared another photo of Abby’s big day, which shows them standing before the groom in a wedding dress while Josh holds Abby’s hand.

“I wish them continued success and happiness,” a social media user wrote

ADVERTISEMENT