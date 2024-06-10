Emilia Clarke Asked Doctors To Let Her D*e After Suffering Two Brain Injuries, Actress Reveals

ADVERTISEMENT

Emilia Clarke revealed she thought she would be fired from Game Of Thrones after she suffered a brain injury.

The 37-year-old actress, who famously played Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show, shared that after her first injury—which occurred in 2011 in between filming the first and second season and required surgery—she feared that she would be dropped from the series.

She underwent surgery for a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of stroke, in 2011, and another brain aneurysm in 2013.

The actress felt profoundly lonely and feared that she might never act again due to her condition.

“When you have a brain injury, because it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight,” Emilia said during an interview with the Big Issue published on Monday (June 10).

“The first fear we all had was: ‘Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I’m not capable of completing the job?’”

The hemorrhage reportedly took place while she was working out in a gym in north London.

The Me Before You star explained that she was back at work within weeks of her first brain bleed and feared that she was going to die of another hemorrhage on set.

“Well, if I’m going to die, I better die on live TV,” she recalled thinking.

In 2013, Emilia suffered another brain aneurysm and underwent surgery again, which resulted in her losing “quite a bit” of her brain in the procedure.

“The amount of my brain that is no longer usable — it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions,” she explained.

“I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”

In the Big Issue interview, the London-born actress and model opened up about feeling lonely as a result of her condition.

“Having a chronic condition that diminishes your confidence in this one thing you feel is your reason to live is so debilitating and so lonely.

“One of the biggest things I felt with a brain injury was profoundly alone. That is what we’re trying to overcome.”

The London-born star founded the charity SameYou to develop better mental health recovery treatment for survivors of brain injuries, raise awareness, and advocate for change

At one particularly dark point in her life, Emilia felt she “couldn’t carry on” and asked medical staff to let her die because she thought she would never act again.

Overcoming this difficult time has given her a “superpower,” she says.

She and her mother founded their charity, SameYou, in 2019 to develop better mental health recovery treatment for survivors of brain injuries, raise awareness, and advocate for change.

